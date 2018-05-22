Select discount brokerages to compare:
|BMO InvestorLine
|CIBC Investor’s Edge
|Desjardins Online Brokerage
|HSBC InvestDirect
|Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage
|National Bank Direct Brokerage
|Qtrade Investor
|Questrade
|RBC Direct Investing
|Scotia iTrade
|TD Direct Investing
|Virtual
|Minimum account size to qualify for no annual fees or inactivity fees
|
|
|
|
|
|$20,000 across all accounts
|
|
|
|
|$15,000 across all accounts
|$5,000 across all accounts
|Basic online equity trading commission1
|$9.95
|$6.95
|$9.95
|$6.88
|$9.95
|$9.95
|$8.75
|$4.95 min. to $9.95 max., at rate of 1¢ per share
|$9.95
|$9.99
|$9.99
|$9.99
|Are lower or higher commissions charged in different circumstances?
|✘
|$4.95 per trade (150+ trades per quarter)
|$5 (active traders on Market Q); $6.95 to $8.95 (Prestige clients); $45 (phone trades via representative, or $19.95 for Prestige clients)
|$4.88 per trade (150+ trades per quarter)
|✘
|$6.95 (30+ trades per quarter)
|$6.95 (150+ trades per quarter OR $500,000 across all accounts); $7.75 (investors aged 18–30 making monthly $50+ pre-authorized contributions)
|$4.95 per trade OR 1¢ per share to a maximum of $6.95 per trade (with subscription to a data package)
|$6.95 (150+ trades per quarter)
|$4.99 (150+ trades per quarter); $24.99 (less than $50,000 across all accounts)
|$7.00 (150+ trades per quarter)
|$0 (platform traders); $4.99 (150+ trades per quarter OR assets over $250,000)
|Is it possible a client could be charged an Electronic Communication Network (ECN) or additional fee on top of specified commissions in certain situations?1
|✘
|✘
|✘ (platform fees may apply, depending on trading volume)
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔ (any fees are identified prior to order being placed)
|✘
|✔ ($0.005 per share for U.S. securities traded outside of regular market hours)
|✘
|No additional fees for retail clients paying $9.99 flat commission. Fees may apply for clients who use “commission-free” structure and trade with platform
|Basic options commission1
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$6.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$1.25 per contract, minimum $8.75
|$6.88 + $1.25 per contract; $4.88 +$1.25 per contract for Active Trader clients
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.95$ + $1.25/contract
|$8.75 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.95 + $1/contract including multi-leg option strategies where customers can buy multiple options (up to 4) as part of 1 strategy and only pay one ticket commission.
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.99 + $1.25 per contract
|9.99 for options + 1.25 per contract or 7.00 for options + 1.25 per contract for active traders (150 TPQ)
|$9.99 + $1.25 per contract
|How many commission-free ETFs do you offer?
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs (if the trade is for 100 shares or more)
|100
|All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs
|✘
|49
|✘
|All Canadian and U.S.-listed ETFs
|Is commission charged on commission-free ETF BUY orders?
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Is commission charged on commission-free ETF SELL orders?
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|Are Series D funds offered?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Can you hold U.S. dollars in registered accounts?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔ (launching summer 2018)
|✔
|✔
|Can you purchase Bonds and/or GICs online?
|✔
|✔
|Bonds
|Bonds
|Bonds
|Bonds
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|Bonds
(GICs by phone)
|✔
|Can you purchase international stocks online, including ADRs?
|International stocks
|ADRs
|✘
|✔
|✘
|Only U.S.-traded ADRs
|✔
|ADRs online; International stocks by phone only
|ADRs
|ADRs
|ADRs online; International stocks by phone only
|✔
|Does the firm offer a mobile app or a mobile-adaptive design for mobile clients?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|How many products are available for trading on mobile devices?
|Mobile: Equities, ETFs, options
Tablet: Equities, ETFs, options, mutual funds, GICs, ADRs
|Equities, ETFs (Options planned to launch spring 2018)
|Equities, ETFs, bonds, Mutual funds, options
|✘
|✘
|Equities
|All products
|Equities, ETFs, options, option strategies (up to 4 legs), FX and CFDs
|Equities, options, mutual funds, ETFs
|Equities, ETFs, options
|Equities, ETFs, options (including multi-leg option and stock + option), mutual funds
|North American equities and ETFs
|Can a user get market quotes or account balances via mobile devices without logging in?
|Quotes, not balances
|✘
|✔ (with Touch ID)
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|Quotes, not balances
|✘
|What extras are available to active traders?
|
|
|
|
|✘
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Is there an exclusive service for large accounts?
|
|Premium Edge
|Prestige Service
|
|✘
|Private Distinctive Services (includes a dedicated account manager)
|Investor Plus
|Questrade Platinum (assets over $500,000)
|Royal Circle (assets over $250,000 OR annual commissions over $5,000)
|iClub
|Personal relationship manager and dedicated team, expedited account opening and transfers, dedicated phone line and email, custom credit solutions, premium margin rates, preferred FX rates
|
|Is there a “robo-advisor” managed investment service within the family of companies?
|BMO SmartFolio
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|InvestCube
|VirtualWealth powered by Aviso Wealth
|Portfolio IQ
|RBC InvestEase (currently piloting in Ontario)
|✘
|✘
|Virtual Brokers Wealth Management
|What securities are offered in these services?
|ETFs
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|ETFs
|ETFs
|ETFs
|ETFs
|✘
|✘
|ETFs
|What are the costs associated with the services?
|0.40%–0.70%
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|0.48% to 0.73%
|
|0.7%–0.35% + ETF MER
|0.5%
|✘
|✘
|0.35%–0.6%
|Does the site offer live chat?
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘(Launch planned in 2018)
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|What days and hours are live-chat or telephone services available?
|Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 07:00–19:00 ET
|Phone:
Mon–Thu: 24 hours
Fri: 00:00–20:00 ET
Sun: 06:00–00:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET
|Mon–Fri, 07:30–20:00 ET
(in English, French, and Mandarin)
|Chat:
Mon–Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET
Phone:
Mon–Fri, 07:00–20:00 ET
|Chat:
Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET
Phone:
Mon–Fri, 08:00–21:00 ET
Sat, 08:00–18:00 ET
|Phone:
24 hours/day
|Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET
|Does the firm have social media coverage? If so, what are the hours and days?
|✘
|✔ Mon–Fri, 09:00–22:00 ET
Sat–Sun, 09:00–18:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–19:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|✘
|✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 12:00–20:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Sun, 08:00–01:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 08:30–17:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Sun, 06:00–23:00 ET
|✔ Mon–Fri, 08:00–17:00 ET
|Average time to respond to a non-secure service request in past year2
|84 hours
|67 hours
|19 hours
|75 hours
|118 hours
|63 hours
|2 hours
|53 hours
|8 hours
|30 hours
|53 hours
|94 hours
