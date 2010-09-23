More Fun With the TD e-Series Funds

Last month, I shared the story of Shannon, an investor in western Canada who tried to open an account with TD to buy their low-cost e-Series index funds. As their name suggests, the e-Series funds are intended for online clients, and investors like Shannon who try to access them through their local TD Canada Trust branch have had frustrating experiences. Many bank staff seem to have no idea what an e-Series fund is, and those who do dare not speak the name aloud.
Shannon recently contacted me with an entertaining update on her ongoing adventure:
“I thought I’d let you know how it went with TD in setting up the account so I could purchase the e-Series funds. We’ve been in the midst of untangling our mess with [our former advisor] and put the TD stuff on the back burner, but I went in today to open the account.
“I know I could have applied online, but I really wanted to see what the experience would be like. I’m at that age when my curiosity has overtaken my natural shyness and ego. In other words, I am no longer afraid to look like an idiot. And there were so many different experiences noted on your original post that I felt an obligation to follow this through. As a middle-aged woman, I get few opportunities to engage in espionage.
“I called ahead and said I wanted to open a TD Mutual Funds TFSA. When I got there, I was met by a rep who was new to mutual funds (of course), so her supervisor sat in on the meeting. It took us an hour and a half to open the account.
“The representative I talked to on the TD Investment Services hotline said that I should tell the branch staff that as I was unsure what I wanted to invest in, and that I just wanted a money market fund for now. He said not to mention the e-Series funds. (And he works for TD!) So I did that.
“The supervisor looked at me as if I was a virus about to topple their entire system. She said that wasn’t how it worked. I couldn’t just ask for a money market fund — we had to go through their Customer Investor Profile, and it would tell me what I should buy. I said, ‘OK, let’s answer the questions so the recommendation at the end is a money market fund.’ She became very red in the face and I thought I might have to administer CPR. The newbie wasn’t saying a word. The supervisor said that that was impossible, we had to work through the questions, blah, blah, blah.
“Finally, I couldn’t take it anymore. I broke down and said I only wanted to open the account so I could buy the e-Series funds. A hush fell over the entire bank.
“When the supervisor could speak again, she said she that if I was going to purchase those funds, I had to go through TD Waterhouse. I explained that the rep on their hotline had told me I didn’t have to open an account with TDW. Luckily I’d printed off his email and brought it with me. The supervisor didn’t believe me, but I think she could tell that I was going to walk if she insisted.
“We then spent 45 minutes going through the Investor Profile. During the whole time, the supervisor made side comments about those funds not doing as well as TD’s other mutual funds, and that they were not for the sophisticated investor, and that I would receive no help from a trained TD rep. I patiently answered the questions, trying to ignore her comments. The newbie, irritatingly, read every question and every response aloud, sometimes raising her voice to speak louder than the complaining supervisor. It was surreal, and I’m sure that after a few glasses of wine I’ll look back on it and see it as an episode of Fawlty Towers: ‘Basil Goes to the Bank.’
“Finally, the supervisor, certain that I was threatening TD’s corporate structure, decided I had to sign a Transaction and Account Maintenance Form saying. “Client wishes to invest solely in money market fund as she may look at purchasing e-Series funds.” I left with 18 pieces of paper, having to sign six different times. I’m sure the supervisor had to lay down somewhere after I left.
“The hotline rep also suggested I bring the three-page account conversion form to the branch, along with a void cheque. The newbie said she would see that it got into the mail, though I have no idea if it will actually end up where it should. There was so much paper on the desk that I won’t hold my breath.
“I understand that TD is also in the business of selling high-MER mutual funds, but why offer the e-Series funds if even the hotline staff encourages you to lie about your motives, and you’re treated by the branch staff as if you were challenging their entire way of business? I’m convinced of the value of index investing — I’ll never do regular mutual funds again — but may have to find a different way to do it.”
There’s no question that TD makes it harder than necessary to access their e-Series funds. But you don’t have to endure an ordeal like Shannon’s. Here’s what to do:
- If you’re opening an RRSP or non-registered account, and you’re already a TD Canada Trust customer, simply complete the online TD e-Series Funds account application. Print the form and mail it in with your signature.
- If you’re opening a TFSA and you’re already a TD Canada Trust customer, apply online for a TD Mutual Funds Tax-Free Savings Account. Once it’s opened, convert your account to a TD e-Series Funds account.
- If you’re opening an RESP, or if you’re not currently a TD Canada Trust customer, you will have to visit your local branch and open a regular TD Mutual Funds account. Then go home and convert your account to a TD e-Series Funds account.
- Finally, you can access the e-Series funds (as well as all other mutual funds, ETFs, individual stocks and other investments) by opening an online discount brokerage account with TD Waterhouse.
Haha! I had a very similar and frustrating experence trying to buy e-Series funds. The hotline told me to do one thing, but when I got to the branch they said that woudn't work, etc. Back and forth it went. I am so glad I had e-mails on the instructions from the web service. It seems the 2 parts of the organization are direct competitors and the process is totally screwed up. I really could not believe how difficult they made the set-up. (BTW, once the the set-up was all done, it seems to work well)
David on
Every summer I used to go through something similar with TD, when helping friends open accounts. I'm not referring to their efunds, but their regular indexes(before efunds) For years, I'd go through a similar mess. TD reps DO NOT want anyone buying their indexes. On rep even admitted what they're pushed to sell:
Mutual fund wrap accounts for those who really don't know what they're doing; regular mutual fund accounts if you know that you shouldn't pay high fees on top of high fees, and indexes? Oh no. Much too dangerous! They will even call you up a few years after setting up something as "dangerous" as an indexed 60/40 stock/bond split, and try telling you that your account is dangerous and should be switched. That's what they did to my parents. To say that I was "angry" is an understatement.
The consolation is that if you own shares in TD, the stories should warm your heart–as long as this isn't happening to you.
Andrew Hallam on
Can you point me to the SunLife index funds you refer to?
Sheila on
My experience in opening an account with TD has been quite pleasant.
My wife and I walked into the our local TD Waterhouse branch office and was immediately met by Jennifer(Business Development Associate). I mentioned that we would like to open a non-RRSP trading account(with $0) and would like to transfer our TFSA accounts from another institution.
We were taken to her office and she asked us for our particulars, 2 photo ID's and she filled up the necessary forms online. I mentioned that I presume TD would cover any TFSA transfer fees. The answer was- the fees would be covered on producing proof of deduction. For other accounts a minimum of $100,000 would need to be transferred to cover the transfer fees.
I requested photocopies of the forms we had signed(after checking) and received them.
I requested a temporary password to access my accounts and familiarize myself with the website. Jennifer phoned the head office and obtained one that I could later change on the website. To my query, she mentioned that TD could not transfer funds from my account with another bank and it would be convenient to open a TD Canada Trust bank account.
We drove directly to the local TD Canada Trust bank and opened an account(with $0.0)after getting some information about various accounts. When we mentioned that we were new “customers” and that we had just opened a TD Waterhouse account, we were told that the managers were at an office meeting here. We met the manager of the of both the branch offices of TD Waterhouse and TD Canada Trust had a pleasant conversation and left.
After one day I logged on to the TD website and changed our passwords.
After 9(working) days the funds were transferred from the other institution.
I purchased the e-series index funds.
After a few days we attended a “Horizon Betapro” seminar at the TD Waterhouse branch(given by a “Horizon” rep) that was very informative.
About 2 months has elapsed and we have received our first account statements.
I hope others who are interested in the e-series index funds could benefit from our pleasant experience.
Brendan on
Where are you located? I'd love to have such a pleasant experience.
Sheila on
Yep, those are the folks I want managing my hard earned money. Went through the same hoops a few years back, walked out never to return. Funny how monopolistic institutions treat customers like morons and fare so poorly at service delivery. Beter to go through TDW and skip the bricks and mortar. Gaurenteed to you are smarter than all of them.
trent large on
Similar experience when I went into the branch recently. Branch staff must be on commission as they clearly did not want me to get an eseries. It was a painful experience.
Roy on