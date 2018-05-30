Simplii and BMO are offering free credit monitoring after a possible data breach

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Simplii and BMO are offering free credit monitoring after data breach
Both banks are also vowing to return 100 per cent of money lost to ‘fraudsters’
by The Canadian Press
TORONTO — CIBC’s direct banking brand Simplii Financial has joined BMO in offering free credit monitoring for tens of thousands of customers whose personal and financial information may have been accessed by “fraudsters.”
A CIBC spokesman says the bank is replacing affected clients’ bank cards and taking additional steps to monitor and protect the approximately 40,000 Simplii clients who may have been impacted by the breach.