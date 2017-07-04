Canada’s Richest Places 2017

When you sit down to calculate your net worth you throw everything into the mix. Your investments, your car, artwork, and, of course, your house less any debts you may owe. Considering most homes in and around Vancouver make more than their owners do, one should expect to see inflated household net worths. And that is very much the case.

Several cities up and down the west coast find their way on to our richest cities list. But No. 1 is in a class of its own. The average household net worth of the district municipality of West Vancouver is more than $4 million.

Westmount, Que., is a distant second. The difference is so pronounced that each resident in West Vancouver could afford to buy a fleet of luxury cars and still retain the title of being the richest city in Canada.