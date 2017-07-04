 Canada's Best Places to Live: Top 100 Richest Places 2017

Canada’s Richest Places 2017

The average household net worth of the the richest place in Canada is more than $4 million

    When you sit down to calculate your net worth you throw everything into the mix. Your investments, your car, artwork, and, of course, your house less any debts you may owe. Considering most homes in and around Vancouver make more than their owners do, one should expect to see inflated household net worths. And that is very much the case.

    Several cities up and down the west coast find their way on to our richest cities list. But No. 1 is in a class of its own. The average household net worth of the district municipality of West Vancouver is more than $4 million.

    Interactive tool: Find your best place to live »

    Westmount, Que., is a distant second. The difference is so pronounced that each resident in West Vancouver could afford to buy a fleet of luxury cars and still retain the title of being the richest city in Canada.

      Rank Name Province Average
      Household
      Net Worth
      1West Vancouver DMB.C.$4,043,838.83
      2WestmountQue.$3,304,648.32
      3Rocky View CountyAlta.$2,831,313.47
      4Mont-RoyalQue.$2,225,959.84
      5KingOnt.$2,223,214.05
      6Foothills No. 31Alta.$1,903,008.33
      7Oak BayB.C.$1,890,902.18
      8North SaanichB.C.$1,612,189.51
      9Greater VancouverB.C.$1,609,686.28
      10North Vancouver DMB.C.$1,575,419.09
      11BeaconsfieldQue.$1,564,981.09
      12CanmoreAlta.$1,395,832.89
      13Whitchurch-StouffvilleOnt.$1,321,678.27
      14OakvilleOnt.$1,303,745.45
      15VaughanOnt.$1,265,691.49
      16Richmond HillOnt.$1,246,188.20
      17MarkhamOnt.$1,202,922.31
      18AuroraOnt.$1,179,110.81
      19WhistlerB.C.$1,174,035.17
      20CaledonOnt.$1,108,883.84
      21KirklandQue.$1,103,720.16
      22Côte-Saint-LucQue.$1,095,228.54
      23Guelph (ON), TPOnt.$1,081,997.98
      24Sturgeon CountyAlta.$1,073,268.14
      25UxbridgeOnt.$1,060,586.52
      26Red Deer CountyAlta.$1,054,577.22
      27Leduc CountyAlta.$1,054,462.51
      28WoolwichOnt.$1,042,307.08
      29ErinOnt.$1,035,189.67
      30ChestermereAlta.$1,016,029.98
      31Adjala-TosorontioOnt.$1,013,822.38
      32Niagara-on-the-LakeOnt.$1,009,154.15
      33VancouverB.C.$997,798.79
      34RichmondB.C.$991,691.57
      35SpringwaterOnt.$977,178.79
      36Strathcona CountyAlta.$962,499.84
      37White RockB.C.$961,742.09
      38ColdstreamB.C.$955,218.65
      39Delta DMB.C.$955,028.07
      40Middlesex CentreOnt.$948,116.79
      41RosemèreQue.$933,779.69
      42Lacombe CountyAlta.$928,713.82
      43Central SaanichB.C.$928,399.75
      44Langley DMB.C.$921,999.55
      45Parkland CountyAlta.$914,049.25
      46PelhamOnt.$898,750.52
      47Oro-MedonteOnt.$896,324.84
      48Saanich DMB.C.$892,538.94
      49CapitalB.C.$889,125.75
      50Grande Prairie County No. 1Alta.$879,717.56
      51BurlingtonOnt.$862,226.86
      52East GwillimburyOnt.$859,435.05
      53RothesayNB$858,705.59
      54CochraneAlta.$848,909.02
      55Clearwater CountyAlta.$835,514.92
      56Port MoodyB.C.$824,969.07
      57WellesleyOnt.$820,679.06
      58Saint-LambertQue.$819,100.42
      59Halton HillsOnt.$816,020.23
      60SummerlandB.C.$811,354.42
      61LloydminsterAlta.$809,127.89
      62West KelownaB.C.$802,099.56
      63Saint-Bruno-de-MontarvilleQue.$798,408.74
      64Toronto COnt.$794,582.73
      65CoquitlamB.C.$790,893.50
      66WeyburnSK$790,701.17
      67SidneyB.C.$787,864.68
      68St. AlbertAlta.$787,659.95
      69BurnabyB.C.$782,804.43
      70PickeringOnt.$776,451.92
      71Lake CountryB.C.$773,098.93
      72Mont-Saint-HilaireQue.$752,927.91
      73BouchervilleQue.$750,956.35
      74Saint-SauveurQue.$750,377.46
      75NewmarketOnt.$750,212.09
      76WilmotOnt.$749,071.29
      77Saint-Augustin-de-DesmauresQue.$737,626.22
      78MapletonOnt.$737,406.72
      79Wetaskiwin County No. 10Alta.$736,565.77
      80CalgaryAlta.$733,977.85
      81Yellowhead CountyAlta.$733,895.99
      82HamiltonOnt.$730,392.24
      83Dollard-Des OrmeauxQue.$730,247.27
      84OkotoksAlta.$728,895.08
      85CandiacQue.$721,255.22
      86MiltonOnt.$721,123.73
      87MississaugaOnt.$719,658.33
      88Thames CentreOnt.$719,220.75
      89ScugogOnt.$717,974.84
      90BrantOnt.$716,555.59
      91Mountain View CountyAlta.$715,994.49
      92TinyOnt.$715,891.29
      93WaterlooOnt.$710,205.64
      94Lethbridge CountyAlta.$707,258.46
      95CollingwoodOnt.$705,984.00
      96KelownaB.C.$705,217.90
      97Smith-Ennismore-LakefieldOnt.$703,606.34
      98SurreyB.C.$696,991.80
      99St. AndrewsMan.$693,182.34
      100Pointe-ClaireQue.$691,250.34

