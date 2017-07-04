 Canada's Best Places to Live: Top 100 for Arts & Community

Canada’s Best Places for Arts & Community 2017

A scenic little city gets the top spot

  0

by

Online only.
  0

Facebook
Twitter
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Email

Canada is said to be a friendly nation, but some communities are a little more open than others.

To get a sense of what life is like in a community we look to two key metrics. First, we rely on the percentage of the population who work in the arts, sports and recreation sector as a proxy for how focused a community is on cultural activities. The higher the percentage, the richer the cultural offerings.

Photo gallery: Top 25 Best Places to Live in Canada »

This year, we also consider the community involvement index provided to us by Environics Analytics. To build this index, a sister firm of Environics conducts a wide ranging survey of residents. Their answers help determine how engaged residents are in their community. The base value is 100. If the index is above 100, it indicates a more active community. An index of 110 indicates that the people of the community are thought to be 10% more active in their community than what you’d find in the average Canadian city.

  • Best of the Regions Best of the Regions
    B.C. & The Territories
    Alberta
    Prairies
    Ontario
    Quebec
    Atlantic Canada

RankNameProvince% of Pop. Working in ArtsCommunity Index
1Niagara-on-the-Lake Ont.4.0%127
2WestmountQue.3.5%122.1
3ChesterNS2.8%121.3
4WhistlerB.C.5.5%115.6
5Oak BayB.C.2.6%119.6
6TinyOnt.2.5%121.2
7StratfordOnt.3.0%116.6
8Brock Ont.2.2%123.4
9Prince Edward CountyOnt.3.1%115.5
10Centre WellingtonOnt.2.3%119.9
11North Vancouver DMB.C.4.3%113.4
12BrantOnt.2.0%121.9
13West Vancouver DMB.C.4.1%112.9
14Wilmot Ont.2.5%116.7
15SquamishB.C.2.8%114.2
16OrilliaOnt.2.3%115.6
17Owen SoundOnt.2.2%116.1
18Delta DMB.C.2.7%112.9
19St. CatharinesOnt.2.0%117.9
20MidlandOnt.1.9%120.2
21Fort Erie Ont.2.0%117.4
22Lincoln Ont.1.9%120.7
23Guelph TPOnt.3.0%110.9
24MeafordOnt.2.6%111.1
25Mississippi MillsOnt.2.0%115.2
26ErinOnt.2.3%112.7
27NorfolkOnt.1.6%131
28North SaanichB.C.1.9%116.5
29BellevilleOnt.2.1%114
30VictoriaB.C.3.4%109.2
31Niagara FallsOnt.2.0%114.9
32PeterboroughOnt.1.8%116.7
33Capital F (BC), RDAB.C.4.9%107.9
34Trent Hills Ont.1.5%133.7
35Scugog Ont.2.1%112.6
36Wasaga Beach Ont.1.6%123
37CollingwoodOnt.2.5%110.1
38WellesleyOnt.1.5%129.4
39WellandOnt.1.6%119.9
40King Ont.2.6%109.1
41North PerthOnt.1.5%127.8
42KingstonOnt.3.0%108.1
43GrimsbyOnt.2.3%110.4
44Mont-Royal Que.1.9%113.8
45Abbotsford - MissionB.C.1.9%113.4
46Quinte West Ont.1.5%119.7
47Saanich DMB.C.1.9%112.7
48Greater NapaneeOnt.1.8%113.5
49Lethbridge CountyAlta.1.4%137.4
50Salmon ArmB.C.1.8%114.9
51MissionB.C.1.8%114.7
52Port Colborne Ont.1.5%122.4
53Port MoodyB.C.4.3%105.9
54Huntsville Ont.1.7%115.3
55NelsonB.C.3.3%106.5
56WhitehorseYT2.4%108.5
57Haldimand CountyOnt.1.4%122.7
58CharlottetownPEI1.9%111.5
59Wetaskiwin County No. 10Alta.1.3%138.7
60FrederictonNB2.8%106.8
61SevernOnt.1.7%114.3
62Pelham Ont.2.5%107.7
63Saugeen ShoresOnt.1.4%121.1
64St. John'sNL2.6%107.2
65New GlasgowNS1.5%117.4
66LaSalleOnt.1.8%112.2
67Woolwich Ont.1.7%113.5
68VancouverB.C.5.2%102.7
69White Rock B.C.4.0%103.7
70HamiltonOnt.1.8%111
71BrantfordOnt.1.7%113.2
72Langley DMB.C.2.0%109.2
73Portage la PrairieMan.1.4%119
74TayOnt.1.5%115.8
75Port HopeOnt.1.5%115.4
76Oro-Medonte Ont.2.0%108.6
77Adjala-TosorontioOnt.1.8%111.5
78Maple Ridge DMB.C.1.9%109.7
79Mount Pearl NL2.0%108.6
80Pitt Meadows B.C.1.8%110.9
81Mapleton Ont.1.2%137.6
82CobourgOnt.1.7%111.8
83Port AlberniB.C.1.4%118.2
84Foothills No. 31Alta.1.9%108.7
85West GreyOnt.1.2%124.8
86WaterlooOnt.2.5%105.4
87PickeringOnt.2.6%104.9
88WinnipegMan.1.8%110.2
89Mountain View CountyAlta.2.0%106.8
90TorontoOnt.3.4%99.2
91SurreyB.C.1.7%109.9
92Steinbach,Man.1.1%124.1
93BeaconsfieldQue.1.7%110.3
94NorwichOnt.1.1%142.6
95YellowknifeNWT2.3%104.8
96Clearwater CountyAlta.1.1%131.6
97Thunder BayOnt.1.3%116.9
98CanmoreAlta.3.0%99
99KelownaB.C.2.1%105.7
100West Kelowna B.C.1.6%110.8

Comments are closed.