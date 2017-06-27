The Canadian newcomer’s Directory of Free

Change is never simple, especially when it involves relocating your entire life to another country. New languages, different customs and dramatic climate shifts are only a few of the challenges immigrants and refugees face upon arrival to Canada. To help, we have created the MoneySense “Directory of Free” listing job, language and other free assistance programs in major cities across every province and territory.
Canada is known for its inclusiveness and multiculturalism, as evidenced by the widespread availability of free resources captured in the interactive chart below. For this exercise, we have identified five of the most important services as being career training, life skills, settlement services, community integration and language classes or conversation groups. These categories are covered in every province and territory, with the exception of Nunavut. There is also a variety of other services offered for free in select cities and provinces such as nutrition programs, youth groups, child care and early education, women’s support, counselling, family and parenting programs, senior- and refugee-specific programs.
The list is by no means exhaustive; there are lots of other programs available, but this guide highlights some of most crucial during these first years of in Canada. The government also offers many other free services, such as health care nationwide, but this list focuses on non-profit groups reaching out to directly help in their communities. The MoneySense “Directory of Free” is intended as a starting point for your research. It’s important that you do your due diligence and reach out to the organizations directly for more information.
This chart provides a quick overview of the types of services available in each province in Canada.
(Click on chart to enlarge)
Click or tap on a province to see which free resources are available to you.
|St. John’s
|Child Care/Education
|Association for New Canadians – Homework Club
|Help immigrant and refugee students learn English and complete their homework. Reinforce language skills.
|St. John’s
|Youth Group
|Association for New Canadians – Youth Group
|Ease social transition through education-focused activities in a safe and welcoming environment.
|St. John’s
|English
|Association for New Canadians – Summer ESL Programs
|A service for ages 13-21 to learn math and literacy, and address gaps in learning for the coming school year.
|St. John’s
|Family/Parenting Programs and Child Care/Education and Nutrition
|Association for New Canadians – Childminding and Daycare
|Promote early learning, assist parents through seminars on nutrition and parenting skills and prepare for the North American school environment
|St. John’s
|Life Skills
|Association for New Canadians – Resettlement Assistance Program
|Ideal for 4-6 weeks upon arrival, an orientation program on living in Canada, federal and provincial programs, finance, law, health, wellness, education and employment.
|St. John’s
|Settlement Services
|Association for New Canadians – Settlement Services
|An orientation program including introductions on taxes, banking, food prep, law and child care. Newcomers are paired with a settlement social worker to guide and support their transition.
|St. John’s
|Nutrition
|Association for New Canadians – Health and Wellness
|There are four main programs: a public health nurse who joins ESL classes to address feminine health and hygiene, a settlement worker who promotes healthy living, an annual health fair that covers large health issues, and the MUN Medical Gateway Project that trains med students in cross-cultural medicine.
|St. John’s
|Community
|Association for New Canadians – Social and Recreation Activites
|A community area for newcomers to meet and socialize and for volunteers to host special activities such as bowling or movie nights.
|St. John’s
|English
|Association for New Canadians – Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada Progran (LINC)
|A course for adults to learn basic language and computer skills.
|St. John’s
|English
|Association for New Canadians – Additional Language Services
|The Outreach Tutoring Program assists in language and social integration, and the Itinerant Program offers tutoring for newcomers. The LINC Home study includes self-paced ESL classes online, in person and through evening classes.
|St. John’s
|Career
|Association for New Canadians – Pre-Employment Readiness Training
|A variety of programs and workshops to prepare newcomers to join the workforce with the proper skills, materials and understanding of Canadian work culture.
|St. John’s
|Career
|Association for New Canadians – Bridge-to-Work
|A transition program to give newcomers the opportunity to intern for five weeks and set up a mentor in their field of interest.
|Charlottetown
|Child Care/Education and Life Skills and English
|Interfaith Refugee Sponsorship Group Baby and Toddler, Children, Families, Cooking
|Weekly volunteer program to help Syrian mothers learn English, cooking and sewing, along with free child care and tutoring.
|Charlottetown
|Settlement Services
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Newcomer Settlement Services
|Helps immigrants obtain legal documents and understand taxes, tax benefits, medical and social/child services.
|Charlottetown
|Life Skills
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Resettlement Assistance Program
|Newcomers are given temporary accommodations, orientation and links to basic programs and services during their first four to six weeks.
|Charlottetown
|Life Skills
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Canadian Life Skills Program
|Provides guidance and support to newcomers adjusting to Canadian customs.
|Charlottetown
|Career
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Employment Assistance Service for Newcomers
|A variety of services to help newcomers prepare to enter the workforce with the right skills and materials.
|Charlottetown
|Career
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Employment Workshops
|A series of workshops to introduce newcomers to Canadian workplace standards and career opportunities.
|Charlottetown
|Youth Group
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Immigrant Student Services
|Students are paired with a counsellor at school to ease their academic and social transition. The counsellor works with the student’s family and teachers to set up a support system. Friendship Groups provide a safe environment for newcomer students to meet each other.
|Charlottetown
|English
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – English Language Training
|Newcomers are taught basic English and literacy skills.
|Charlottetown
|Community
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Community Inclusion Program
|Immigrants are introduced to the community and have the chance to practise their English or French and learn about P.E.I.
|Charlottetown
|Women
|PEI Association for Newcomers to Canada – Immigrant Women’s Support Group
|Support for newcomer women from P.E.I. women to help with the adjustment and create friendships.
|Halifax
|Child Care/Education
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Early Childhood Education Centre
|Short-term, long-term and occasional day care programs help kids develop social and language skills.
|Halifax
|Child Care/Education
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Volunteer Tutor Program
|Newcomers are paired with local tutors based on learning goals, interests and availability.
|Halifax
|English, Youth Group
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – English for Everyday Living
|English classes that help newcomers connect with their community. They also offer sign language classes. Within this program, there’s a group for young refugees to explore their interests and Halifax.
|Halifax
|English and Career
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – English for Work and Business
|Language and workplace courses including English classes, workplace culture, writing and pronunciation, with evening and online courses.
|Halifax
|Settlement Services and Counselling
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Settlement Counselling
|A program to help newcomers settle into their community, learn about health support, housing, laws, rights, responsibilities, money management and the Canadian school system.
|Halifax
|Counselling
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Crisis Intervention Services
|Counselling services to help with family life, homelessness, mental health, physical health, finances and legal issues.
|Halifax
|Counselling and Family
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Family Support Counselling
|A support group for parents to help with family law, conflict, health, separation, violence, communication and problem solving through emotional expression.
|Halifax
|Community and Life Skills and Nutrition
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Community Connections Program
|Newcomers are matched with local volunteers to learn conversational English, cooking and community traditions.
|Halifax
|Life Skills and Refugee Specific
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Refugee Support
|Refugees are matched with a settled and trained immigrant to help ease their transition by speaking English and their native language.
|Halifax
|Settlement Services
|Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia – Orientation Program
|Workshops that help newcomers ease their transition to Nova Scotia.
|Halifax
|Women
|Nova Scotia Advisory Coucil on the Status of Women – Freedom from Violence
|A women’s support group to help immigrants dealing with abuse.
|Halifax
|Women and Careers
|Nova Scotia Advisory Coucil on the Status of Women – Employment Counselling
|Counselling services for women to help them transition into the workplace with proper skills and materials. Provides women with access to beneficial organizations and training to help them become independent job seekers.
|Halifax
|Women and Careers
|Nova Scotia Advisory Coucil on the Status of Women – Women and Employment
|A program that helps women connect to job workshops and training services.
|Fredericton
|Life Skills
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Banking, Budgeting and Taxes Workshop
|Introduction to money management in Canada.
|Fredericton
|Child Care/Education and Family
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Child Care
|Parents are educated on Canada’s Child Tax Benefits and offered English courses while their children are watched in free day care.
|Fredericton
|Settlement Services and Community, Youth Program
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Settlement Programs
|A program to help support newcomers by integrating them into the community and providing in-school support for students and their families.
|Fredericton
|Career and Refugee Specific
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Employment Services and Syrian Refugee Employment Pathway Program
|Assisting newcomers with their transition into the Canadian workplace and providing them with an employment counsellor. There are specific workshops and training programs to help refugees adjust.
|Fredericton
|English
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Language Training
|Services to help newcomers learn basic English and business-specific English.
|Fredericton
|Career
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Computer Adult Learning Network
|A program to help newcomers earn their GED and learn essential workplace skills both online and in person.
|Fredericton
|Child Care/Education and Youth Group
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Children and Youth
|A series of programs and activities to help newcomers aged six to 12 integrate socially and academically.
|Fredericton
|Child Care/Education and Youth Group
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – Youth and Child Programs
|A series of programs and activities to help newcomers aged 12-20 integrate socially and academically.
|Fredericton
|Refugee Specific and Community
|Multicultural Association of Fredericton – MCAF Response to Syrian Refugee Crisis – First Fredericton Friends
|Refugees are matched with settled immigrants to meet weekly for their first six months to help them integrate into Canadian society.
|Winnipeg
|Child Care/Education and Community and English and Settlement Services and Family
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Children’s Programs
|A series of educational and social programs for children and their families to meet community members, learn English and participate in activities such as girl’s nights, bowling and movies.
|Winnipeg
|Career and Youth Group
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Youth Employment Program
|A youth workshop to help young newcomers prepare for the working world. Introduces them to financial planning, workplace safety, social media skills and job or volunteer placements.
|Winnipeg
|Child Care/Education and Community
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Homework and Education for Youth
|Young immigrants are paired with a mentor who provides emotional and academic support after school hours.
|Winnipeg
|Youth Group and Community and Nutrition
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Youth Social Programs
|Social programs such as cooking classes and sports nights for young girls and boys.
|Winnipeg
|Career and Life Skills
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Asset Building Program
|Services to help with money management and to identify saving needs.
|Winnipeg
|Child Care/Education and English
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Child Care
|Parents are provided with educational child care while they are learning English.
|Winnipeg
|Community and Settlement Services
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Community Resource Program
|Workshops to help newcomers adjust to Canadian life socially and fiscally while networking within the greater community.
|Winnipeg
|Community
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Greening Program
|Newcomers take part in growing seeds from their home country in a garden shared with the community.
|Winnipeg
|English and Life Skills and Parenting
|Immigration and Refugee Community Organization of Manitoba – Newcomer Literacy Initiative
|English classes based around educating newcomers on money management, Canadian government, parenting and daily routines for families.
|Winnipeg
|Counselling and Specialized Refugee
|N.E.E.D.S – Psycho-social Support
|Helping children cope with their new life as well as their past traumas.
|Winnipeg
|Counselling
|N.E.E.D.S – Youth Mentorship Program
|Young newcomers are paired with mentors to educate them on drugs, alcohol and the role of Canadian police, and to give them skills to help improve learning engagement and attendance.
|Winnipeg
|Career
|Immigrant Centre Manitoba – Computer Training
|Newcomers are provided with computer skills to help improve employability.
|Winnipeg
|Career
|Immigrant Centre Manitoba – Employment Services
|A four-phase program to help newcomers develop their resumé, apply for jobs, learn about workplace culture and practise their interview skills.
|Calgary
|Child Care/Education and Family
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Baby and Toddler Services
|Parent and child integration programs to help with education, early development, storytelling and learning through games and songs. There is also a library offering toys and books in a variety of languages.
|Calgary
|Child Care/Education
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Children’s Services
|Children aged eight to 15 are provided with after-school care that includes art classes, tutoring and a home alone safety course. They are also paired with a Canadian student to help them make friends and adjust.
|Calgary
|Settlement Services Community and Life Skills and English
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Community Connections
|Programs for newcomers to connect with the community, explore Calgary, learn English and reduce isolation and loneliness.
|Calgary
|Family and Nutrition
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Parenting Support
|Support for parents to educate them on divorce, parenting skills, positive family interactions and healthy cooking. They are also provided with conversational English coffee dates with locals and free winter coats from November to December.
|Calgary
|Career
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Career Services (Training)
|Training in a variety of fields such as construction and cooking. Provides newcomers with a mentor to help them with job searching, Canadian work culture, resumé building and financial responsibilities.
|Calgary
|Settlement Services Refugee Specific and Counselling
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Refugee Services
|A service provided for refugees, including a 19-day stay in the Margret Chisolm Resettlement home, where they get three meals a day. Also offers trauma counselling and school integration programs.
|Calgary
|Seniors
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Seniors
|Programs specifically for senior immigrants to learn English, build skills, learn about volunteer opportunities and connect with locals and fellow immigrants.
|Calgary
|Youth Group
|Calgary Catholic Immigration Society – Youth and Teen Services
|A program designed to help young newcomers see their potential and help them strive for success and achievement.
|Abbotsford
|Career
|Abbotsford Community Services – Career Paths For Skilled Immigrants
|Services to help skilled newcomers find employers in their field.
|Abbotsford
|English
|Abbotsford Community Services – Improve Reading, Writing and Math
|Trained volunteers assist newcomers with English and help them set educational goals.
|Abbotsford
|Community and Life Skills and Nutrition and Family
|Abbotsford Community Services – Community Connections
|A compatibility-based matching process helps newcomers connect with a member of the community to help diversify their social network and learn cooking and parenting skills.
|Abbotsford
|Career
|Abbotsford Community Services – Building Connections For Employment
|Newcomers are paired with a mentor to help guide them through Canadian workplace culture and help them develop employable skills.
|Abbotsford
|English
|Abbotsford Community Services – English Classes
|English classes for newcomers aged 17-plus that talk about politics, history, geography, Canadian living, housing, employment and the importance of speaking and listening.
|Abbotsford
|Settlement and Counselling
|Abbotsford Community Services – Guidance, Support, Resources
|Short-term adaption counselling in multiple languages to help newcomers address family issues and community integration, and to provide access to resources.
|Abbotsford
|Youth Group and English and Careers
|Abbotsford Community Services – Immigrant Youth and Young Adults
|An 18-week course for young newcomers to strengthen their education, develop their portfolio, learn about money management, advance their computer skills and plan their career.
|Abbotsford
|Life Skills
|Abbotsford Community Services – Legal Advocacy
|Helping newcomers understand their rights as a worker, specifically seasonal workers such as farmers.
|Abbotsford
|Life Skills and English and Counselling
|Abbotsford Community Services – Moving Ahead Program (MAP)
|A program that helps newcomers adjust to their home, receive counselling, integrate into the community, find support groups and workshops and learn English through life and essential skills development.
|Abbotsford
|Life Skills and Family
|Abbotsford Community Services – Life Skills & Education Courses
|Courses for parents on discipline, education, healthy eating, the importance of play, brain development, anger management, self-esteem, communication and behaviour.
|Abbotsford
|Settlement and Youth Group
|Abbotsford Community Services – Settlement Workers in School
|Students are paired with a counsellor at school to ease their academic and social transition. The counsellor works with the student’s family and teachers to set up a support system to encourage learning and socialization.
|Abbotsford
|Youth Group and Settlement
|Abbotsford Community Services – Youth Buddy
|Children aged six to 12 are paired with volunteers in a Multicultural Club that teaches them about different cultures, English, friendship and the city they live in.
|Saskatoon
|Settlement Services and Life Skills and Counselling
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Settlement Services
|Offers two- and three-year support programs, depending on the needs of the newcomer and their family. Helps with finding community organizations, documentation, socialization, education, transportation, housing and crisis counselling.
|Saskatoon
|Women and Life Skills and Nutrition
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Men and Women Support
|Separate support groups for women and men. Giving women support and space to be creative. Teaching men cooking skills and helping them find recreational activities.
|Saskatoon
|Family and Nutrition and English and Child Care/Education
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Parenting and Nutrition
|Parents learn about cross-cultural parenting, child health, development, behaviour, safety and nutrition. They are also integrated into a support group of newcomer mothers with babies under six months. Workshops are provided to help teach parents to read to their kids and help their kids learn about empathy and English.
|Saskatoon
|Community and English and Youth Group
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Community Connections
|A community mentoring program where newcomers are partnered with English-speaking volunteers to learn about grocery shopping, transportation and friendship. There is also a community hosting program that connects newcomers with someone who speaks their language and is in the same ethnic community. Youth and adults are provided with study groups to learn about Canada.
|Saskatoon
|Settlement and Community
|Saskatoon Open Door Society -Cultural Bridging
|Integrates newcomers with their community and encourages positive cross-cultural connections. Youth are connected to Metis and First Nations youth to help them learn about diversity in Saskatoon.
|Saskatoon
|Settlement
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Settlement Support Worker
|Newcomer students are given a counsellor at school to ease their academic and social transition. The counsellor works with the student’s family and teachers to set up a support system.
|Saskatoon
|Youth Group and English
|Saskatoon Open Door Society – Youth Programs
|Young newcomers are connected with a Canadian their age to practice English, help them integrate into school, and learn about social media, sports and empowerment.
|Saskatoon
|Seniors
|International Women of Saskatoon – Activegray Seniors Program
|Programs specifically for senior immigrants to learn English, skill building, learn about volunteer opportunities and connect with locals and fellow immigrants.
|Saskatoon
|Career
|International Women of Saskatoon – Computer Literacy and Job Skills Training
|Newcomers aged 18-plus learn how to job search, use a computer and create a cover letter and resumé.
|Saskatoon
|Career
|International Women of Saskatoon – Employment Training Program
|Newcomers aged 18-plus are provided with a six-week unpaid work placement. Throughout the program they learn about literacy, public speaking, food safety, first aid, job search techniques, resumés and career action plans.
|Saskatoon
|English
|International Women of Saskatoon – Drop-In EAL/ESL classes
|Drop-in English classes for newcomers aged 18-plus that include conversation circles, guest speakers, themed lessons and games.
|Saskatoon
|Women and Careers and Nutrition and Life Skills
|International Women of Saskatoon – Just4Women Support
|Workshops for women aged 18-plus to learn English, financial literacy, cooking, art and skill sharing. In-home support is also provided if needed.
|Yellowknife
|Career
|Le Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest – Recruitment
|A program that helps newcomers through the hiring process. There is also a job fair.
|Yellowknife
|Career and English
|Le Conseil de développement économique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest – Employment
|Classes are provided in both English and French to job-seeking immigrants. There is also career counselling and computer lessons.
|Yellowknife
|Settlement and Life Skills
|Le Conseil de développement éconmique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest – Yellowknife Immigration Partnership (LIP)
|Helping newcomers settle into their new lives, find services, learn about the labour market and integrate with the community.
|Yellowknife
|Community and Youth Group and Counselling
|Le Conseil de développement éconmique des Territoires du Nord-Ouest – Support for Newcomer Families
|Counselling for families and students to help them integrate into the school system, socialize with the community, understand Canadian laws and value systems and encourage communication and cultural diversity.
|Whitehorse
|Career and English
|Multicultural Centre for the Yukon – Career Pathing for Health Care Professionals
|Newcomers learn English skills for the workplace, and about networking and interviews.
|Whitehorse
|Settlement and Life Skills and Career
|Multicultural Centre for the Yukon – Orientation
|An orientation program that introduces newcomers to climate, transportation, housing, employment, government, money management, documentation, emergency and health services and the Canadian workplace.
|Whitehorse
|Community and English
|Multicultural Centre for the Yukon – Community Connections
|Newcomers are paired with a local volunteer whom they meet once a month. They are integrated in community conversations, potluck dinners, English circles, shopping activities and community tours.
|Whitehorse
|Settlement and Life Skills and Career
|Multicultural Centre for the Yukon – Settlement Services
|Newcomers learn about their rights, English, government services, social insurance and documentation, basic services such as doctors or dentists, the Canadian workplace and Canadian lifestyle.
|Whitehorse
|Refugee Specific
|Multicultural Centre for the Yukon – The Syrian Refugee Working Group
|A specific focus on helping refugees find support and safety in their community.
|Toronto
|Settlement and Life Skills
|Access Alliance Multicultural Health and Community Services Settlement Services (LGBTQ Specialty) – Settlement Counsellor
|Newcomers learn about health care, housing, finances, shopping, rights, the police, children’s education and employment. Services are discrimination free and LGBTQ friendly.
|Toronto
|Career and Life Skills
|Access Alliance Multicultural Health and Community Services Resource Centre
|Newcomers are given information and referrals to community and government programs. They are also provided with access to technology.
|Toronto
|Counselling and Family
|East Metro Youth Services – Counselling and Case Management
|Counselling for youth for three months during their transition period to help them understand their new home and support good mental health. There is also a walk-in clinic to help with a variety of mental health issues, and a program for youth under 18 to find services specialized for their needs.
|Toronto
|Youth Group and Counselling
|East Metro Youth Services – Youth Newcomer Program
|Youth aged 12-21 learn social, educational and family skills. They also discuss the immigration experience with their peers and train to be leaders and mentors in the future. They are given basic computer-literacy education, multi-media skills and mental health education.
|Toronto
|Women and Counselling and Refugee Specific
|Canadian Centre for the Victims of Torture – Mental Health
|Support groups for women that provide specific comfort. Also provides one-on-one counselling for women in distress.
|Toronto
|Child Care/Education and Community and Family
|Centre for Immigrant and Community Services – Early Years Services
|Services and programs offered to families with children aged 0-6 to learn communication skills, reading, creativity, healthy parenting, nutrition, stress management and self-esteem. Summer programs include dances, art classes and picnics.
|Toronto
|Youth Group
|Centre for Immigrant and Community Services – Homework Club
|Group and individual support for students in grades 5-10 to help strengthen their academic performance and English skills.
|Toronto
|Career and Youth Group
|Centre for Immigrant and Community Services – Pre-Employment and Life Skills Training
|A program that helps young newcomers learn early employment skills, career choices, informed education decisions and job-searching skills.
|Toronto
|Youth Group and Women and Nutrition
|Centre for Immigrant and Community Services – Sisters Connect
|A program for girls aged 15-22 to have open discussions, learn about healthy eating and the importance of exercise.
|Toronto
|Youth Group
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Youth Mentoring Program
|A 10-week program that connects young newcomers with mentors to help them cope with their new life, leadership, public speaking and other skills.
|Toronto
|Career
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Skills Training Services
|Computer training to increase employability.
|Toronto
|Career and Life Skills
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Career Planning and Assessment Services
|Workshops, courses and counselling to help newcomers join the workforce and adjust to an area of employment they find interesting.
|Toronto
|Career and Life Skills
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Ontario Works Employment Preparation and Placement Services
|Newcomers get a four-week pre-employment preparation program so they can learn how to research the job market and collect the necessary materials to apply. There is also employment placement support through a one-week program that targets potential employers, along with job fairs.
|Toronto
|Career and Life Skills
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Employment Strategies For Individuals With International Experience
|Helping newcomers adapt to the Canadian workplace through workshops, job search techniques, resumé and cover letter building and interview preparation. There is also one-on-one employment counselling.
|Toronto
|Career and English
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Enhanced Language Training For Internationally Trained Immigrants
|A 10-week program for skilled newcomers includes 11 online language classes, 60 hours of employment preparation, 72 hours of computer skills upgrading and six weeks of an unpaid internship.
|Toronto
|Career and Community and English
|COSTI Immigrant Services – The Mentoring Partenership
|A program for newcomers to adjust to the work world and culture while learning job-search strategies, confidence building, local industries, potential employers and placement opportunities. The program also offers guidance through the licensing and accreditation process.
|Toronto
|Counselling
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Men’s Intervention Group (Partner Abuse Response Program)
|16-week program for men, teaching them about different types of abuse and their responsibilities in reducing violence.
|Toronto
|Counselling and Women
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Learning Together Women’s Depression Group
|A program for women to get support and counselling for depression. It includes individual screening assessments and group counselling.
|Toronto
|English and Life Skills
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Language Instructions For Newcomers to Canada (LINC)
|English development through reading, speaking, listening, grammar and writing exercises. There are local guest speakers and information on community services. There is also a program for preschool-age children and toddlers.
|Toronto
|English and Career
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Language Training At The Workplace (LTW)
|A 30-hour English language training program that customizes the curriculum to the participants’ workplaces.
|Toronto
|Seniors
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Elderly Persons’ Centre
|Programs specifically for senior immigrants to learn English, fitness, financial security, safety, arts and socialization.
|Toronto
|Settlement and Life Skills and Counselling and Nutrition
|COSTI Immigrant Services – Settlement Services
|Newcomers are provided with basic information on adjusting to life in Canada. They are referred to banks, shops, housing, health services and educational services in their areas. They are also taught about money management, taxes, food preparation, the police, Canadian values and responsibilities, plus support with completing their documentation. There is also a counselling program to help address their specialized needs.
|Montreal
|Family and Settlement
|AIEM – Family Integration
|Helps newcomers understand and improve the quality of their lives as well as helping them adjust to new social and family dynamics.
|Montreal
|Settlement Services
|AIEM – Integration Program
|Immigrants receive assistance in accessing medication, technical help, interpreters, public services and their new society.
|Montreal
|Life Skills and Settlement
|AIEM – First Instillation Procedures
|Newcomers learn about their new path in Canada and the important steps to adjusting, using the tools and services available.
|Montreal
|Family and Community and Child Care
|AIEM – Parents Cafes
|This program incorporates parents and children who are aged zero to five. The series of activities in this program help strengthen a parents’ understanding of their child’s development, creating a greater social and emotional bond.
|Montreal
|Family
|AIEM – My Family First
|A program that gives newcomers access to family support in the community and helps them find something that fits best with their needs.
|Montreal
|Seniors
|AIEM – Golden Age Group
|Aimed at seniors to help them stay engaged and part of the community, including dance-fitness classes and technology courses.
|Montreal
|English and Life Skills
|SAC Anjou – Word-For-Word Workshop
|A series of workshops that help newcomers with literacy, language, conversation, computers, writing, reading and taxes. They provide socialization through cultural outings and educational games. There is also a specialized disability learning program.
|Montreal
|Women
|Association of Women of Ici et D’Ailleurs – Women Inclusion Program
|A women’s support group to help deal with culture shock, social exclusion and cultural misunderstandings.
|Montreal
|French
|ALPA – French Lessons
|French language lessons.
|Montreal
|Careers
|ALPA – Career Workshops
|A workshop to help newcomers prepare their cover letter and resumé, learn interview skills and understand networking and job searching.
|Montreal
|Settlement and Refugee Specific
|Welcome Association of Syrians in Quebec
|A program to help refugees integrate into their communities from the moment they land in Montreal. They receive help finding accommodations, integrating with the community and finding a job based on their experience.
|Montreal
|Community and Women and Refugee Specific
|Action Réfugiés Montréal – Twinning Program
|Newcomer women are paired with local women to learn conversational French and facilitate friendship.
|Iqaluit, Qikiqtaaluk, Kitikmeot, Kivalliq
|Career
|Nunavut Government – Employee Training
|A series of free workshops for employee training (not specifically for newcomers).
|Baker Lake
|Community
|Nunavut Public Library Services – Reading Circles
|A community activity that encourages reading in four languages (English, French, Inuktitut, Inuinnaqtun) hosted by the Nunavut Public Library Services (not specifically for newcomers).
|Determined by Participants
|English
|Nunavut Municipal Training Organization – Writing Workshop
|A series of writing workshops to help people create professional documentation of their work as well as clean and readable proposals, data and summaries (not specifically for newcomers).
|Iqaluit
|Nutrition
|Qayuqtuvik Society Food Centre
|A community-based food centre that hosts programs such as cooking classes, after-school programs, social justice speakers, land-based programs, Inclusion Café and daily meal plans (not specifically for newcomers).
|Iqaluit
|Youth Group
|Arctic Children and Youth Foundation – Peer Leader Mental Health Program
|A three-day workshop for youth to encourage confidence in the social justice system and provide emotional support while promoting compassion, effective listening and communication skills (not specifically for newcomers).
|Iqaluit
|Youth Group
|Arctic Children and Youth Foundation – Sivuniksarmut Niriungniqarniq
|A mentoring program to ensure a student’s academic success. Students learn to take responsibility for their actions and to stay on top of their school work (not specifically for newcomers).