Samu and Mandy’s financial dilemma

When we first met Sammu and Mandy Dhaliwall earlier this year, the Brampton, Ont. couple was in the middle of finding out just how financially disruptive a growing family could be to a sound financial plan. This year was especially challenging for the Dhaliwalls as they dealt with the competitive challenges of raising three kids under the age of five, while finding a way to pay off their mortgage and save for the future.

Back in 2013, realizing their suburban Toronto home needed extensive basement renovations to create more kids’ play room, they ran up a hefty bill on their line of credit, which stood at $90,000 last spring. They had $350,000 still left on their mortgage and had made the decision to stay put for a few more years to be close to family.

Sammu works as a pharmacist and Mandy is an elementary school teacher and the two have a household income of $180,000 or so annually. The couple’s main goal is to whittle down their debt. They had been paying $10,000 annually to their line of credit while making minimum monthly payments on their mortgage along with an annual lump-sum payment of $12,000. They weren’t sure if that was enough, particularly because they were also saving a lot elsewhere.

Up until this year, Sammu had been contributing $19,000 annually towards savings earmarked for retirement. And then there’s the kids RESPs: They contribute $2,500 annually to each of those accounts. But they had no emergency fund and no money in TFSAs. The couple felt they had a good start but really wanted to learn how to prioritize their goals and wanted reassurance that they were making the right choices.

Lessons learned

Sammu and Mandy are quick to say that the #MoneyFit experience made them keenly aware that they need to have some time for themselves and not be too aggressive in saving. This was also a key recommendation for them from certified financial planner Jason Heath earlier this year. Heath urged them to consolidate their debt, forget about an emergency fund for now and put the breaks on over-saving in these expense-laden years with such a young family. Having a bit more fun with their family was also a key recommendation. Here’s what Sammu and Mandy learned:

Consolidating debt is a no-brainer. With their $350,000 mortgage up for renewal last July, Sammu and Mandy found the perfect window of opportunity to make some key changes with their debt—including their $90,000 line of credit debt payments. “Consolidating our debt into our mortgage last summer was the best piece of financial advice we received,” says Sammu. “It was timely advice for us and we did exactly that.”

Review life insurance regularly. Independent life insurance broker Lorne Marr advised the couple to beef up Sammu’s coverage from a 10-year, $1.5-million term life policy to a 20-year, $2-million term life policy, mainly because the family is young and needs extended protection. Marr also recommended Mandy increase her term life policy to $1 million from $500,000. The extra cost for upping both polices was just $120 a month. “We plan to put this into action in 2017,” says Mandy. “It will give us peace of mind.”

It pays to ask for help. “A good financial planner provided us with a solution that made sense for our particular financial situation and time in life,” says Mandy. “We learned not to ignore our money problems because it can often make matters worse.”

Reassess family finances regularly. Financial plans should be versatile enough to change as family circumstances change. “Reassess your financial picture regularly. That’s what we plan to do. We didn’t do that for a few years and then we found ourselves with debt we hadn’t really planned for. The timing this year was key for getting us back on the right financial track. We let a lot of things slide because we were so busy looking after our kids. Now we have a solid plan and hope to follow through.”

