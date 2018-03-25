Best Canadian ETFs for 2018

All three of our 2017 Canadian equity picks have returned:

VCN, mentioned above;

XIC: the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF; and

HXT: Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF.

The panel was unanimous in retaining all three of these picks, since the trio maintain the lowest management fees among the segment, and HXT is particularly tax efficient and low cost for non-registered portfolios. But the panel agreed with Forstrong’s recommendation to add a fourth ETF, the BMO S&P TSX Capped Composite IDX ETF (ticker ZCN), which has the same rock-bottom annual fee of 0.05% as VCN and XIC. Investors seem to agree: ZCN now has more assets than VCN.