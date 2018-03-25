Best Canadian ETFs for 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All three of our 2017 Canadian equity picks have returned:
VCN, mentioned above;
XIC: the iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF; and
HXT: Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF.
The panel was unanimous in retaining all three of these picks, since the trio maintain the lowest management fees among the segment, and HXT is particularly tax efficient and low cost for non-registered portfolios. But the panel agreed with Forstrong’s recommendation to add a fourth ETF, the BMO S&P TSX Capped Composite IDX ETF (ticker ZCN), which has the same rock-bottom annual fee of 0.05% as VCN and XIC. Investors seem to agree: ZCN now has more assets than VCN.
CANADIAN EQUITIES
Ticker
Management Fee
# of Holdings
Description
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
VCN
0.05
212
Exposure to Canadian small, medium and large caps, ultra low fee
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
0.05
250
Tracks Canada's best known index with a very low fee
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 ETF
HXT
0.03
60
Tax-efficient; rock-bottom 0.03% fee to extend at least till September 2018