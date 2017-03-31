Winning financial journalism at the CFA Awards

The Certified Financial Analyst Society (CFA) of Toronto this week hosted the Financial Journalism Awards and MoneySense staff was happy to be a part of the ceremony. These awards recognize the contribution of various Canadian based publications and journalists in helping consumers and advisors gain a better understanding of the investment profession. MoneySense has won 8 out of 12 of these prestigious awards over the last four years.
There are three categories and this year the winners are:
- Advisor’s Edge for Publication of the Year,
- Dan Bortolotti of MoneySense won Journalist of the Year
- Dean DiSpalato and Melissa Shin of Advisor’s Edge took away the Spirit of the Future of Finance award for their story, “How Banned IIROC & MFDA Advisors Can Still Sell Insurance.” This is a special award launched two years ago in support of a global effort initiated by the CFA Institute to shape a trustworthy, forward-thinking financial industry that better serves society.
To learn more about the Charted Financial Analyst’s Society of Toronto and the events and courses they offer, go to torontocfa.ca