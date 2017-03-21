Once upon a time, there was a golden era of commercial aviation, where checking-in was straightforward, passengers had plenty of leg and elbow room, and gourmet meals prepared in the galley were served on china. But if you want to fly like that today, youʼd better be a multi-millionaire or corporate titan, right? Not necessarily. A non-scheduled private plane charter can take you where you want to go, when you want to go there, in considerably more comfort and style than major airlines can provide. While still not exactly cheap, these chartered flights may be less expensive than youʼd expect and in some circumstances can even be time-and/or cost-effective.

For one, many private charters fly out of smaller airports which may be closer to your point of departure or arrival. There are also far more of them—an estimated 6,000 in North America alone—than major airports that accommodate the big commercial carriers. You need show up only 15 minutes ahead of time, instead of the hours it usually takes to check in. And the “non-scheduled” part means you get to set the itinerary, weather permitting. Some companies even let you make alterations to your booking for free, instead of charging you a substantial change or cancellation fee a la commercial carriers.

Of course, there are always drawbacks and you can find some of them in the small print. Fees, such as de-icing and fuel surcharges normally included in a commercial airline ticket, may be extra, so be sure you know exactly what is included before you book your private plane ticket. Be aware too that there are no flight attendants on the turbo-prop planes and smaller jets that leisure-time fliers are most likely to book. The pilot will provide a pre-flight safety briefing, but ultimately your safety is your responsibility. Transport Canada has published “A Safety Guide for Aircraft Charter Passengers” it recommends you read and discuss with the aircraft operator.

Then thereʼs the sticker shock of seeing, say, a Toronto-Montreal round-trip on offer for $2,900. Keep in mind the quoted price is for the whole plane, not just one seat, and the bigger the plane, the higher the hourly rate. While many operators accommodate those traveling for leisure, business travellers represent the majority of their traffic so some aircraft in their fleets are very big indeed, capable of carrying high-fliers around the world. The key to being cost-effective is finding the sweet spot in terms of your party size. With a group of seven or fewer you can opt for a smaller —and typically less- expensive-to-operate — plane. But donʼt go too small or youʼll end up paying more per seat to rent out the entire private plane, which seldom have fewer than four seats.