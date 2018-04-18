 GTA real estate: Where to buy in the inner suburbs 2018 - MoneySense

Top neighbourhoods in GTA’s inner suburbs 2018

GO train convenience makes real estate a buy in Ajax, Ontario

  0

by

  0

Facebook
Twitter
Google+ Share
LinkedIn
Email

Where to Buy Real Estate Now

2018

1. Central Ajax

Ajax has a couple of important things going for it: It’s on the GO train line and it has large houses for affordable prices, RE/MAX realtor Eily Liang-Bartfai said. “For $800,000 you can get a big house.” If you don’t have $800,000, that’s OK — the average home here was just $476,000 in 2017.

2. Aurora Heights, Aurora

Aurora isn’t going to be affordable for long, Liang-Bartfai predicted. This affluent suburb saw average home prices appreciate 33 per cent from 2016 to 2017, despite the implementation of measures to cool the market down in April.

PHOTOS: Top 10 Toronto neighbourhoods to buy in

3. Village East, Pickering

Similar to Ajax, Pickering boasts GO train access to downtown Toronto and relatively affordable homes compared to its peers. Village East has easy access to the GO station, with the average home selling for $625,000 in 2017.

Realtor pick: Kleinburg

Home to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, which focuses on the Group of Seven, Kleinburg is a village within the City of Vaughan. Kleinburg residents benefit from the small-town feel and access to outdoor trails, while the new Vaughan subway extension makes it relatively easy to commute into the city.

Top 25 neighbourhoods

ClickTap column headings to re-rank neighbourhoods. ClickTap on any neighbourhood name to learn more about it. Search by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
Rank Neighbourhood Area Average home price (2017) Value Momentum Realtor Grade Average price vs. area Avg. price vs. metro district Avg. price vs. outer region 1-year price change 3-year price change 5-year price change
1Central AjaxAjax$476,21596.3569.89★★★½73.30%75.06%43.73%10.82%69.03%104.32%
2Aurora HeightsAurora$992,40862.3394.50★★★★86.91%84.81%91.13%32.79%81.35%113.88%
3Village EastPickering$624,77082.7677.38★★★½78.16%98.48%57.37%22.74%68.18%91.07%
4Bayview WellingtonAurora$870,56576.9469.73★★★★76.24%74.40%79.94%14.80%64.89%95.90%
5Heart Lake WestBrampton$595,52189.9564.54★★★½86.58%75.56%54.68%21.54%64.56%79.51%
6Queen Street CorridorBrampton$664,68873.6390.17★★★96.64%84.33%61.04%33.83%77.63%103.14%
7Brampton NorthBrampton$591,99190.6462.53★★★½86.07%75.11%54.36%20.00%62.93%79.60%
8Central ParkBrampton$561,91093.6164.80★★★81.70%71.29%51.60%23.54%56.67%83.75%
9North RichvaleRichmond Hill$1,192,90745.4389.39★★★★89.14%101.95%109.54%27.13%75.99%106.00%
10Bay RidgesPickering$689,01369.9871.42★★★★86.20%108.61%63.27%28.41%64.52%83.70%
11Aurora GroveAurora$925,07569.9873.23★★★½81.01%79.06%84.95%12.51%73.85%104.55%
12LiverpoolPickering$678,19072.6068.57★★★½84.85%106.90%62.28%20.33%51.70%95.97%
13Heart Lake EastBrampton$612,85486.3057.73★★★½89.10%77.76%56.28%20.12%64.83%74.55%
14Brock RidgePickering$704,12067.2470.62★★★½88.09%110.99%64.66%22.14%59.45%88.74%
15Town CentrePickering$528,37893.1545.27★★★½66.10%83.29%48.52%15.34%58.73%72.95%
16CrosbyRichmond Hill$1,010,47965.5369.02★★★★75.51%86.36%92.79%12.12%68.32%101.77%
17West ShorePickering$795,73650.5782.59★★★★99.55%125.43%73.07%20.51%63.27%108.97%
18Downtown BramptonBrampton$614,25385.2754.40★★★½89.31%77.94%56.40%28.56%54.02%73.86%
19NorthgateBrampton$559,82794.2956.35★★★81.39%71.03%51.41%20.56%59.01%76.35%
20Bayview NortheastAurora$1,038,32653.7777.04★★★★90.93%88.74%95.34%16.53%74.23%101.55%
21Commerce ValleyMarkham$1,035,93962.3375.89★★★½78.53%88.53%95.13%23.84%59.84%92.42%
22MadocBrampton$577,99092.1251.72★★★84.03%73.33%53.07%19.77%59.88%72.03%
23South WestAjax$598,44077.8563.76★★★½92.11%94.33%54.95%16.61%62.38%87.66%
24Oak RidgesRichmond Hill$1,036,87061.3066.92★★★★77.48%88.61%95.21%16.23%66.29%89.79%
25PottagevilleKing$1,260,19042.3588.87★★★★82.58%107.70%115.72%30.92%85.78%98.84%
Value
Measures how affordable the neighbourhood is compared to the surrounding area and the region overall
Momentum
Measures how quickly prices are appreciating in this neighbourhood, with an emphasis on long term appreciation
Realtor Grade
How realtors we surveyed rate this neighbourhood

For more, please see our complete methodology

These are our picks for the best neighbourhoods to buy real estate in Toronto’s inner suburbs, but if you’d rather live closer to downtown or even farther into the countryside, we have more suggestions. We ranked the best neighbourhoods in three regions — core, inner suburbs and outer. The core is the city’s urban centre, with accessible transit and easy access to amenities. The inner suburbs are for people who don’t mind trading a longer commute for better parking and a bigger lot size. And the outer region is for buyers who either don’t need to commute downtown at all, or are willing to log some serious travel time in exchange for affordable prices and wide open spaces. Check out the map below to see how the regions break down.

Regions map

Comments are closed.