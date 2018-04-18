Top neighbourhoods in GTA’s inner suburbs 2018

1. Central Ajax

Ajax has a couple of important things going for it: It’s on the GO train line and it has large houses for affordable prices, RE/MAX realtor Eily Liang-Bartfai said. “For $800,000 you can get a big house.” If you don’t have $800,000, that’s OK — the average home here was just $476,000 in 2017.

2. Aurora Heights, Aurora

Aurora isn’t going to be affordable for long, Liang-Bartfai predicted. This affluent suburb saw average home prices appreciate 33 per cent from 2016 to 2017, despite the implementation of measures to cool the market down in April.

3. Village East, Pickering

Similar to Ajax, Pickering boasts GO train access to downtown Toronto and relatively affordable homes compared to its peers. Village East has easy access to the GO station, with the average home selling for $625,000 in 2017.

Realtor pick: Kleinburg

Home to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, which focuses on the Group of Seven, Kleinburg is a village within the City of Vaughan. Kleinburg residents benefit from the small-town feel and access to outdoor trails, while the new Vaughan subway extension makes it relatively easy to commute into the city.

Top 25 neighbourhoods