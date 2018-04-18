Top neighbourhoods in GTA’s inner suburbs 2018

View neighbourhood rankings by region:
1. Central Ajax
Ajax has a couple of important things going for it: It’s on the GO train line and it has large houses for affordable prices, RE/MAX realtor Eily Liang-Bartfai said. “For $800,000 you can get a big house.” If you don’t have $800,000, that’s OK — the average home here was just $476,000 in 2017.
2. Aurora Heights, Aurora
Aurora isn’t going to be affordable for long, Liang-Bartfai predicted. This affluent suburb saw average home prices appreciate 33 per cent from 2016 to 2017, despite the implementation of measures to cool the market down in April.
3. Village East, Pickering
Similar to Ajax, Pickering boasts GO train access to downtown Toronto and relatively affordable homes compared to its peers. Village East has easy access to the GO station, with the average home selling for $625,000 in 2017.
Realtor pick: Kleinburg
Home to the McMichael Canadian Art Collection, which focuses on the Group of Seven, Kleinburg is a village within the City of Vaughan. Kleinburg residents benefit from the small-town feel and access to outdoor trails, while the new Vaughan subway extension makes it relatively easy to commute into the city.
Top 25 neighbourhoodsSearch by neighbourhood or area to filter results.
|Rank
|Neighbourhood
|Area
|Average home price (2017)
|Value
|Momentum
|Realtor Grade
|Average price vs. area
|Avg. price vs. metro district
|Avg. price vs. outer region
|1-year price change
|3-year price change
|5-year price change
|1
|Central Ajax
|Ajax
|$476,215
|96.35
|69.89
|★★★½
|73.30%
|75.06%
|43.73%
|10.82%
|69.03%
|104.32%
|2
|Aurora Heights
|Aurora
|$992,408
|62.33
|94.50
|★★★★
|86.91%
|84.81%
|91.13%
|32.79%
|81.35%
|113.88%
|3
|Village East
|Pickering
|$624,770
|82.76
|77.38
|★★★½
|78.16%
|98.48%
|57.37%
|22.74%
|68.18%
|91.07%
|4
|Bayview Wellington
|Aurora
|$870,565
|76.94
|69.73
|★★★★
|76.24%
|74.40%
|79.94%
|14.80%
|64.89%
|95.90%
|5
|Heart Lake West
|Brampton
|$595,521
|89.95
|64.54
|★★★½
|86.58%
|75.56%
|54.68%
|21.54%
|64.56%
|79.51%
|6
|Queen Street Corridor
|Brampton
|$664,688
|73.63
|90.17
|★★★
|96.64%
|84.33%
|61.04%
|33.83%
|77.63%
|103.14%
|7
|Brampton North
|Brampton
|$591,991
|90.64
|62.53
|★★★½
|86.07%
|75.11%
|54.36%
|20.00%
|62.93%
|79.60%
|8
|Central Park
|Brampton
|$561,910
|93.61
|64.80
|★★★
|81.70%
|71.29%
|51.60%
|23.54%
|56.67%
|83.75%
|9
|North Richvale
|Richmond Hill
|$1,192,907
|45.43
|89.39
|★★★★
|89.14%
|101.95%
|109.54%
|27.13%
|75.99%
|106.00%
|10
|Bay Ridges
|Pickering
|$689,013
|69.98
|71.42
|★★★★
|86.20%
|108.61%
|63.27%
|28.41%
|64.52%
|83.70%
|11
|Aurora Grove
|Aurora
|$925,075
|69.98
|73.23
|★★★½
|81.01%
|79.06%
|84.95%
|12.51%
|73.85%
|104.55%
|12
|Liverpool
|Pickering
|$678,190
|72.60
|68.57
|★★★½
|84.85%
|106.90%
|62.28%
|20.33%
|51.70%
|95.97%
|13
|Heart Lake East
|Brampton
|$612,854
|86.30
|57.73
|★★★½
|89.10%
|77.76%
|56.28%
|20.12%
|64.83%
|74.55%
|14
|Brock Ridge
|Pickering
|$704,120
|67.24
|70.62
|★★★½
|88.09%
|110.99%
|64.66%
|22.14%
|59.45%
|88.74%
|15
|Town Centre
|Pickering
|$528,378
|93.15
|45.27
|★★★½
|66.10%
|83.29%
|48.52%
|15.34%
|58.73%
|72.95%
|16
|Crosby
|Richmond Hill
|$1,010,479
|65.53
|69.02
|★★★★
|75.51%
|86.36%
|92.79%
|12.12%
|68.32%
|101.77%
|17
|West Shore
|Pickering
|$795,736
|50.57
|82.59
|★★★★
|99.55%
|125.43%
|73.07%
|20.51%
|63.27%
|108.97%
|18
|Downtown Brampton
|Brampton
|$614,253
|85.27
|54.40
|★★★½
|89.31%
|77.94%
|56.40%
|28.56%
|54.02%
|73.86%
|19
|Northgate
|Brampton
|$559,827
|94.29
|56.35
|★★★
|81.39%
|71.03%
|51.41%
|20.56%
|59.01%
|76.35%
|20
|Bayview Northeast
|Aurora
|$1,038,326
|53.77
|77.04
|★★★★
|90.93%
|88.74%
|95.34%
|16.53%
|74.23%
|101.55%
|21
|Commerce Valley
|Markham
|$1,035,939
|62.33
|75.89
|★★★½
|78.53%
|88.53%
|95.13%
|23.84%
|59.84%
|92.42%
|22
|Madoc
|Brampton
|$577,990
|92.12
|51.72
|★★★
|84.03%
|73.33%
|53.07%
|19.77%
|59.88%
|72.03%
|23
|South West
|Ajax
|$598,440
|77.85
|63.76
|★★★½
|92.11%
|94.33%
|54.95%
|16.61%
|62.38%
|87.66%
|24
|Oak Ridges
|Richmond Hill
|$1,036,870
|61.30
|66.92
|★★★★
|77.48%
|88.61%
|95.21%
|16.23%
|66.29%
|89.79%
|25
|Pottageville
|King
|$1,260,190
|42.35
|88.87
|★★★★
|82.58%
|107.70%
|115.72%
|30.92%
|85.78%
|98.84%
These are our picks for the best neighbourhoods to buy real estate in Toronto’s inner suburbs, but if you’d rather live closer to downtown or even farther into the countryside, we have more suggestions. We ranked the best neighbourhoods in three regions — core, inner suburbs and outer. The core is the city’s urban centre, with accessible transit and easy access to amenities. The inner suburbs are for people who don’t mind trading a longer commute for better parking and a bigger lot size. And the outer region is for buyers who either don’t need to commute downtown at all, or are willing to log some serious travel time in exchange for affordable prices and wide open spaces. Check out the map below to see how the regions break down.