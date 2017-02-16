1. A grand manor in a small town known for its distinguished theatre scene in Ontario.

Address: 420 William Street

Where: Stratford, Ontario

Price: $1,995,000

Specs: 4 beds, 6 baths

This historic circa-1934 Tudor-style estate harkens back to a time when someone was around to trim your topiaries and polish the silver. One of the largest lots fronting Lake Victoria, this stately manor is well suited for the aristocratic type with time on their hands to pursue pastimes like mini portraiture and archery. There’s an elevator to the master wing and, in the absence of taking all those stairs, an indoor resistance pool promises to keep you ship-shape.

2. A bright, spacious house on a 32-acre farm on B.C.’s Salt Spring Island.

Address: 2450-2454 Fulford-Ganges Road

Where: Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Price: $1,980,000

Specs: 3 beds, 3 baths

The largest of the Gulf Islands, Salt Spring has its own currency — all the easier to buy the organic fare from its famous Saturday Market, a veritable feast of local cheeses, produce and local lamb. Some of that produce could very likely come from this heirloom farm: a rambling 32 acres stocked with apple, pear and plum orchards. There’s an updated 1910 heritage house along with a charming second cottage just right for listing on Airbnb.

3. A breathtaking house designed by architect Sharon Fogo on the southwest coast of Nova Scotia.

Address: 131 Cosby Road

Where: Port Mouton, Nova Scotia

Price: $1,949,000

Specs: 3 beds, 5 baths

Any Kennedy-esque mansion worth its salt comes with its own name and Sea Rose is no exception. Overlooking Summerville Beach, which is about two hours southwest of Halifax, the 5,500-square-foot house spreads over a stately two acres and features cathedral ceilings, ocean views, a sun room, guest house, tennis court and the perfect winding path down to white sand beaches and a fire pit for star gazing.

