Inner-city church conversion homes show off unique space potential

As more and more people pack into a city’s urban centre, people are getting more creative in developing living space. One of the more well-known options is the conversion of older buildings into housing. This repurposing of old commercial or public space has transformed factory buildings, train stations, bunkers even houses of worship.

For those seeking attractive homes with historical significance with locations close to city amenities, conversions are ideal.

One recent example is the completely reworked 100-year-old San Francisco church in the heart of the Dolores Heights community across from Dolores Park. Formerly the Second Church of Christ Scientist, this church-conversion was completely remodelled and rebuilt in 2016, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Now, this elegant, spacious church conversion condo is on the market for USD$6.149-million (listed by Marcus Miller and John Woodruff of Hill & Co. Real Estate).

1 of 8 Previous Next Google+ Share LinkedIn Email

OpenHomesPhotography.com The repurposing of the Light House was developed and designed by seismic engineer Siamak Akhavan, who took on the project in order to live in the penthouse and oversee the pristine maintenance and upkeep of the building.

Ask your property or real estate question here »

Read more from Romana King at Home Owner on Facebook »