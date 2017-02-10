No stranger to the Grammy’s, music maker puts mansion up for sale

While music stars get ready for tonight’s 59th Grammy Awards the former chairman of Geffen Records (now known as Interscope Records) and chief creative officer for Virgin Records, Ron Fair and his wife, songwriter-producer Stefanie Ridel are still waiting for a firm offer on their Los Angeles, Brentwood-area gated home.

As Interscope reps hold tight—their artists are nominated for best Rap Album and best Rap Performance, best R&B Song, and best Dance Recording—Fair and Ridel will be waiting for their own deal closure on their 10,895-square-foot home.

Right now, their home sits on almost an acre and is surrounded by four other structures, including two guest houses currently being used as separate recording/broadcast studios.

In December 2016, Variety reported that the talented twosome have moved to yet another Brentwood, but this time in Nashville, Tennessee. Though Ron’s 30-year career has spanned being a songwriter, recording engineer, record producer/arranger and A&R executive, he is known to have a strong talent for recognizing new talent and mentoring the likes of Christina Aguilera and Vanessa Carlton.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the musical couple’s LA-based Brentwood hideaway is priced at USD$13.995 million.

Billy Rose, The Agency The main plantation-style residence was built in 1940 but has been restored and renovated into the contemporary home it is today.

