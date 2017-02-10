The former chairman of Geffen Records (now known as Interscope Records) and chief creative officer for Virgin Records, Ron Fair and his wife, songwriter-producer Stefanie Ridel are still waiting for a firm offer on their Los Angeles, Brentwood-area gated home.

As Interscope reps held tight during last night’s Grammy’s—their artists were nominated for best Rap Album and best Rap Performance, best R&B Song, and best Dance Recording—Fair and Ridel will be waiting for their own deal closure on their 10,895-square-foot home.

Right now, their home sits on almost an acre and is surrounded by four other structures, including two guest houses currently being used as separate recording/broadcast studios.

In December 2016, Variety reported that the talented twosome have moved to yet another Brentwood, but this time in Nashville, Tennessee. Though Ron’s 30-year career has spanned being a songwriter, recording engineer, record producer/arranger and A&R executive, he is known to have a strong talent for recognizing new talent and mentoring the likes of Christina Aguilera and Vanessa Carlton.

According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the musical couple’s LA-based Brentwood hideaway is priced at USD$13.995 million.

Billy Rose, The Agency The main plantation-style residence was built in 1940 but has been restored and renovated into the contemporary home it is today.

