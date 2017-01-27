Taylor Swift wants landmark status for her Beverly Hills home

Love her or hate her, Taylor Swift is one of the world’s richest celebrities with estimated career earnings from her music, concerts, acting and endorsements approaching USD$800 million. What does she do with all that money? Invests in real estate.

Swift owns homes in New York, Rhode Island, and Nashville. Her most recent purchase, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, is Samuel Goldwyn’s mansion in Beverly Hills. Now she’s trying to get landmark status for the home, in recognition of Goldwyn’s historical contributions to the film industry. Apparently, Taylor wants to preserve the home for future generations of movie fans.

To achieve landmark status, Swift worked closely with architects over the last year to bring the estate back to its exact 1934 condition, when it was built for Goldwyn and his wife, Frances.

For more on this Hollywood Golden Era home in all its restored glory…

1 of 7 Previous Next Google+ Share LinkedIn Email

Coldwell Banker Taylor Swift Goldwyn estate The home was a neighbourhood destination for many of the era’s Hollywood stars including Clark Gable and Charlie Chaplin, and used by Sam as collateral for several of his films including Wuthering Heights and his 1946 Oscar-winner The Best Years of Our Lives.

Ask your property or real estate question here »

Read more from Romana King at Home Owner on Facebook »