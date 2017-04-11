1 of 35
35. Saguenay, Que.
Average home price (2016): $180,904
Average income to home price: 2.5
5-year annual ROI: 0.4%
Average 5-year rent increase: 9.1%
Previous year’s unemployment rate (2015): 8.0%
Where are the smaller cities ? Like my own Lethbridge, Alberta ?
John Wilson on
Stephen Foti on