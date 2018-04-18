Top neighbourhoods in Calgary’s outer suburbs 2018

1. Evanston (NW)

The No. 1 neighbourhood in the suburban ranking (and the No. 3 in the overall Calgary list) is one of the city’s youngest neighbourhoods. Evanston rose in the ranks because buyers can secure a detached house for about 90% less than in other parts of the northwest quadrant. To put that in perspective, the average house price in Evanston is about $100,000 cheaper than the city’s average price for a single-family home.

For the last couple of years, the neighbourhood’s price momentum slowed but local realtors think that has more to do with the “new factor” starting to fade. As one Calgary’s newer neighbourhoods (it was established in 2003), Evanston’s population really started to grow in 2010. That’s when young families started to buying into the community and settling into commuter life. Now, 27% of the neighbourhood’s population is under the age of 14 (according to 2014 census figures). Drive through the community on the weekend and you’ll see families enjoying their front and back yards, BBQs in the park and loads of dog walkers enjoying the neighbourhood’s green space. In fact, the community was built with neighbourhood interaction in mind, with most homes boasting front verandahs (to encourage neighbour interaction) and a distinct lack of fences throughout the community.

Commuters need to be mindful: There isn’t a lot of public transit in this neighbourhood, so commuting by car is the only real option. This also means things can get quite congested around Symons Valley Road, as this is the only access point into the community.

2. New Brighton (SE)

Another newer neighbourhood on our suburban list is New Brighton. The residents in this community love that their neighbourhood offers a private neighbourhood clubhouse with a water park, outdoor skating rink, tennis courts, beach volleyball and basketball courts. Sound amazing? That’s the reaction the initial community developers wanted when they began to build homes in this southeast area. It’s the reaction they got. Many current residents love what the neighbourhood offers and, as a result, the community has become very family-oriented.

The average cost of a home in New Brighton is 19% cheaper than the average cost of a home in the City of Calgary and 13% cheaper than the average cost of a home in the southeast quadrant of the city. Because of the great value New Brighton offers, the neighbourhood climbed to the No. 2 spot in our outer suburban ranking.

3. Copperfield (SE)

Another good option in the southeast part of the city is the neighbourhood of Copperfield. As the No. 3 neighbourhood in our outer suburban ranking, Copperfield made it to the list because it offers great value. Like New Brighton, the average cost of a home in this community is 21% cheaper the than the average cost of a home in the City of Calgary and 14% cheaper than the average cost of a home in the southeast quadrant of the city. This isn’t too surprising, considering Copperfield is directly south of New Brighton.

The difference is that Copperfield doesn’t offer the same recreational facilities as the neighbouring New Brighton and homes are typically on smaller lots (although, they still tend to be well-designed architecturally). Also, rather than just offering single-family homes, the Copperfield neighbourhood also offers semi-detached, townhomes and even condos.

Residents in Copperfield find that even without the clubhouse, there’s still plenty to do. There are three different ponds in the community, numerous parks and play areas and many of the outdoor fields and recreation facilities are connected by walking paths.

4. Nolan Hill (NW)

In the northwest quadrant of the city, the Symons Valley area offers five communities: Evanston, Kincora, Sage Hill, Sherwood and Nolan Hill, our No. 4 neighbourhood in our suburban Calgary rankings.

Developed by United Communities, this neighbourhood was built for families. It boasts six playgrounds, a large Sobey’s grocery store, plenty of green space (including 500 acres of a scenic environmental reserve) and great access to Creekside and Beacon Hill shopping centres. But it’s not like Calgary home buyers don’t know the benefits of this community and it shows in the pricing. The average cost of homes in Nolan Hill is on par with the average cost of homes in suburban Calgary neighbourhoods ($543,700 and $556,300, respectively). The real value is that homes in these suburban communities are quite a bit cheaper than the average home in communities closer to Calgary’s urban core — about $75,000 cheaper.

Those that commute understand that it will take time to get to and from the downtown core — anywhere from 20 minutes in off-traffic hours to 45 minutes to an hour during rush hour.

5. Cranston (SE)

The No. 5 spot on our suburban Calgary list goes to Cranston, a neighbourhood in the southeastern quadrant of the city. Cranston, like Copperfield and New Brighton, is a newer neighbourhood that was specifically established to attract young couples and families. It boasts great access to outdoor fun in nearby Fish Creek Provincial Park and provides residents with commercial hubs, such as Cranston Corner and Cranston Market.

As can be expected, homeownership is high in this community, with almost 90% of dwellings occupied by owners. Since the average price for a home in Cranston is on par with district and city averages, the real reason why this neighbourhood is on our list is because property values have held their own over the last half-decade, and that’s saying a lot. In one year, property prices in this community increased, on average, by 7.28%, while in five years property values increased by almost 18%. “Development in this community continued recently with the latest phase starting in 2010,” explains Justin Havre, Realtor with Re/Max First.

