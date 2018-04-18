Top neighbourhoods in Winnipeg’s inner suburbs 2018

1. St. Vital

Up 13 spots from its 2017 ranking (in the overall Winnipeg list) is the No. 1 inner neighbourhood of St. Vital. One of the biggest reasons for this climb to the top spot is the neighbourhood’s value. The average single-family home cost just over $257,600 in St. Vital in 2017, well below the inner neighbourhood average of $327,475.

“St. Vital is a large area with a bit of everything,” explains Re/Max realtor, Catherine Schellenberg. Walk down one street in this southeast neighbourhood and you’ll find wartime bungalows. Walk a few blocks in either direction and you’ll find high-end, newer build homes. “This is a very large neighbourhood that offers starter, move-up and luxury homes,” says Schellenberg. “It’s very popular with families who want access to schools, special education, recreation centres, and parks plus, there’s an abundance of shopping and it’s within 10 minutes of the University of Manitoba.”

The big draw for this community is how easy it is for commuters to get in and out of downtown from St. Vital. The community is cut through by one of the biggest roads in the city, which also means great access to stores and services for neighbourhood residents, including one of the largest malls in the city and several big box stores in the communities more southern perimeter.

2. Transcona

The No. 2 spot in this year’s inner neighbourhood rankings is Transcona. This neighbourhood edged into our lists for the first time last year (in the No. 24 spot) before catapulting to a near-the-top spot in this year’s ranking. This meteoric rise is due, in part, to its sustained momentum over the last five years and, in part, to its very friendly average housing price. Buyers could get a home in Transcona for almost $100,000 less than the city’s inner neighbourhood average in 2017. The neighbourhood offers close proximity to the city’s Bioreserve and it’s only 10 kilometres east of the city’s downtown core.

3. River Heights

Do you dream of a home with a wrap-around porch and gabled roof lines? Then you’re probably already looking in our No. 3 spot of River Heights. Up six spots from last year’s overall ranking, this neighbourhood is one of the most sought-after communities in Winnipeg.

“Clients who want to live in River Heights end up unwilling to buy in any other Winnipeg community,” explains Mary Pidlaski, a realtor with Re/Max Executives Realty. As a result, there are plenty of bidding wars in this neighbourhood, despite the communities higher average house price. Buyers should expect to pay $50,000 or more than the inner neighbourhood average if they want to buy into River Heights — and expect to compete against other buyers and even investors. Developers and buyers alike are willing to pay top dollar even for a home that needs renovating, explains Pidlaski.

This community also boasts some of the city’s largest and most expensive homes. “On Sundays, the city closes off the road that leads up to these large, beautiful homes to allow people to walk or bike through the neighbourhood,” says Pidlaski. “People will then walk or cycle the street and filter right through to Assiniboine Park, which locals call City Park.”

