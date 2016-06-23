Q: “In July, Ontario will introduce safety inspection changes that are required when a used vehicle is sold, but it still won’t include a requirement that the mechanic check for recall notices and notify the new owner if their car has an open safety recall. How come?”
—Mark Whinton, St. George, ON.
A: The provinces and federal government need to coordinate better when it comes to recall performance. Currently, neither the auto dealers nor the manufacturers treat your concern as a priority, in part because they view the chance of a successful lawsuit in Canada as only a remote possibility. Until more is done, a used car buyer should register as the owner of record with the automaker shortly after taking ownership of their new-to-them used vehicle. And if you move, provide the automaker with your new address.
You can email the manufacture the type model and VIN and they will check for you? Reallly note that difficult.
