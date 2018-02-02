PC Optimum offering major point deals as program lifts off

PC Optimum which just launched in Canada, combining the Shoppers Drug Mart Optimum and the PC Plus programs, is offering a slew of attractive promotions nationwide in the next few days to get shoppers excited.

Some of the deals run throughout the week and others are focused on this upcoming launch weekend. When the PC Optimum program launched today, your points automatically became PC Optimum points. The next time you shop, the cashier will ask you to swap your existing PC Plus or Optimum card for a PC Optimum card so you can continue to earn and spend your points. Or, you can first create a new PC Optimum account online here, download the PC Optimum app and start using your card to earn new points right away.

We collected a bunch of great deals available nationwide. Pay close attention to the day the offers are in effect and check your own flyers and deals from your specific city or area before you venture out. Some run the whole weekend, the whole week, or simply for one day—like the 20% off on Seniors Day at Shoppers Drug Mart which runs Feb. 8 in Ontario.

Then, to get the most bang for your buck, plan your shopping strategically over the next few days to capture as many of the great point offers as possible.

Ontario

Get 15,000 extra points when you spend $100 at No Frills (a $15 value)—valid Feb. 1-3

Get 20,000 extra points when you spent $150 at Loblaws or Real Canadian Superstore (a $20 value)—valid Feb. 1-3

Login to your account or get the app to load their 6,000 points offer for every $20 spent on Frito Lay products and Pepsico beverage—a good buy for Superbowl watchers who want to load up on snack foods for this Sunday’s game—expires Feb. 9

20X the PC Optimum points when you spend $50 or more on almost anything in a Shoppers Drug Mart—valid Feb. 3

20% off with your PC Optimum Card if you are a senior and shop on Seniors Day this month at Shoppers, twice the 10% that’s normally offered—on Feb. 8 (but check your local flyers in different parts of the country)

Spend $75 or more at Shoppers with PC Optimum and receive two free Cineplex movie tickets (a $27 value)—valid Feb. 4-5

Get 20,000 points when you spend $150 on almost anything in Real Canadian Superstore-valid Feb. 2-3

Spent $10 at Real Canadian Superstore on Special K and Vector cereal and Granola bars and get 3,500 points—valid Feb. 2

Get 6,000 points when you spend $20 on participating Frito Lay products and PepsiCo beverages at Real Canadian Superstore—valid Feb. 2-9

Get 20,000 points at Zehrs with PC Optimum when you spend $150 on almost anything in the store—valid Feb. 2-3

Get 20,000 points at Fortinos with PC Optimum when you spend $150 on almost anything in the store—valid Feb. 2-3

Eastern Canada

Get 20,000 PC Optimum points at No-Frills when you spend $150 on almost anything in the store—Valid Feb. 2-3

You can try online shopping for free for the first month until Dec. 31, 2018 by placing your order online or through the app. Order is available for 31 days from the day you make your first online order. There’s a $30 minimum purchase requirement before taxes and fees.

Spend $75 or more at Shoppers with PC Optimum and receive two free Cineplex movie tickets (a $27 value)—valid Feb. 4-5

Get 20X the PC Optimum points when you spend $50 or more on anything at Shoppers—valid Feb. 3

20% off with your PC Optimum Card if you’re a senior and shop on Seniors Day this month—valid Feb. 8

Western Canada

20% off with your PC Optimum Card if you’re a senior and shop on Seniors Day this month at Shoppers Drug Mart—valid Feb. 8

20x the PC Optimum points when you spend $50 or more on almost anything at Shoppers Drug Mart—valid Feb. 3

Get 15,000 PC Optimum points at No-Frills when you spent $100 on almost anything in-store—valid Feb. 2-3

Get 30,000 points when you spend $250 on almost anything in the Real Canadian Superstore—valid Feb. 2-9

Load the PC app and get 6,000 points for every $20 spent on participating Frito Lay and PepsiCo products at Shoppers Drug Mart—valid until Feb. 8

Get 2 free admit one Cineplex movie tickets if you spent $75 or more at Shoppers Drug Mart—valid Feb. 4-5

MORE ABOUT LOYALTY CARDS: