5 Reasons to Check Out the LG Super UHD 4K TV This Boxing Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your TV this Boxing Week, consider making this the year you take advantage of cutting-edge technology. LG Super UHD TVs are packed with features, making it one of the best LCD TVs on the market. Here’s why:

1. Nano Cell Technology – Get more colours from your LED TV

Nano Cell technology means you’ll get even more colours than from a standard LED TV. Nano Cell adds advanced new colour and deep black technology so you’ll get more than a billion colours, more life-like picture quality and amazing picture clarity.

2. Active HDR with Dolby Vision – Make every scene perfect

LG is the only TV with Active HDR with Dolby Vision, delivering the ability to support all major formats of HDR (Dolby VisionTM, HDR 10, and HLG), making sure you can watch the latest content in great resolution.

3. Viewing Angles – Every spot is the best spot

Every TV has a viewing sweet spot to get the best colour and picture quality. With LG’s Nano Cell TV screens, you get bright, colourful and accurate scenes from wide viewing angles, giving you the best quality picture no matter where you are in the room.

4. web OS 3.5 – All the apps you want with the push of a button

webOS 3.5 is a simple Smart operating system to use with our Magic Remote and refined launcher bar. Get to the apps you want, zoom in and record what’s on your screen, connect to any Bluetooth device and even use your TV as a music player.

5. ULTRA Luminance – Brighter than a star-filled sky

With ULTRA Luminance, LG UHD TVs can achieve higher peak brightness, allowing for brighter, more distinct, and sharper images.

Want to learn more? Visit lg.com.