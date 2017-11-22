The benefits of using a separate testamentary trust for each child

In situations where it is determined that testamentary trust planning is advisable, it is generally recommended that a separate trust be created for each child.

While you may wonder whether it would be simpler to have just one trust for all of your children, there are many reasons why it is preferable to use a separate trust for each child. For example, the use of separate testamentary trusts can facilitate the following:

The ability to have different assets held in each trust, depending on your intentions.

The ability to set different terms for each trust regarding matters such as the use and distribution of income, encroachments on the capital of the trust and distributions of capital to the beneficiaries, depending on the particular needs, abilities and ages of each child. This can be especially important where one child is eligible for a special type of trust, such as a trust for a disabled beneficiary, which would require specific terms.

Separate administration of each trust would avoid the intermingling of your children’s shares of your estate and enable clearer tracking of the income and capital used or distributed in favour of each child, as well as a clearer picture of the balance in each child’s trust, which would be needed when trust assets are to be distributed, whether during the child’s lifetime or following a child’s death.

More efficient planning with regards to possible income splitting with each child’s children and possible future children if they are included as potential discretionary beneficiaries of each child’s trust.

Maintaining confidentiality of the frequency or size of distributions of income or capital to a child.

The protection of the assets of each child’s trust from possible family property or creditor claims against your other child or children.

Allowing each trust to have a different investment strategy for its assets, if this is desired.

The ability to appoint different trustees for each trust. For example, each child could be one of the trustees of his or her own trust if this meets your intentions.

Note that there would also be accounting and administrative costs relating to maintaining multiple trusts following your death that you might also wish to consider.

When preparing your wills, consult with your legal advisor to ensure that you include separate properly structured testamentary trusts for your children where appropriate.

Assante Private Client, a division of CI Private Counsel LP, is a referral-based offering exclusive to high net worth clients of Assante Wealth Management advisors.

This article is general in nature and are provided for informational and educational purposes only. The material herein is not intended to provide, and should not be construed as providing individual financial, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your professional advisor(s) prior to acting on the basis of the information herein.