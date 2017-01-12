Looking for someone to help you learn to manage your money better? Then check out some of the local churches in Ontario and Saskatchewan (and other provinces coming soon) where a few have started offering a six-hour free money course to anyone interested in getting their debt and budgeting problems under control.

“We’ve aimed our money program to people who are having a hard time getting out of the hole,” says Jolene Goulet, who heads Canadians Against Poverty (CAP) Canada, a non-profit group based in Hamilton, Ont., whose focus is to teach the CAP Money course—a practical tool for churches to help community members. “Many of them are on government assistance or lower incomes and are often marginalized by society.

CAP Canada believes prevention is better than a cure when it comes to money management and the organization sees their money course as a good weapon against debt. “We want to help people struggling with budgeting and debt to get back on track.”

The basic six-hour money course focuses on the simple principles of how to budget, save and spend wisely. These building blocks are then put into practice by participants to better manage their money on a day-to-day basis. So a typical course shows you how to build and balance a budget, how to use cash properly, the importance of emergency savings and the nuts and bolts of debt management. “We get people from all walks of life,” says Goulet. “Those who have only modest means to live on right up to those people who’ve lost high-paying jobs or even their marriages.”

Goulet’s key finding is that there’s a real gap in financial education for some adults and for many, it’s the missing piece to being able to lead happy, productive lives. “We really focus on showing people how to put into place emergency funds and build the unexpected into the budget,” says Goulet, whose organization also runs Job Clubs at some of these churches to help the long-term unemployed. “We help them discover what motivates them and get their confidence back while also helping with resume writing and the job hunt itself.”

To find out more, or to see if there’s a location near you, call 1-855-214-9191. Or visit https://capcanada.org/what-we-do/2012/07/24/cap-money to find a money club near you. Or, to learn about how to get a CAP Money System to a church near you.