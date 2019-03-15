Winner: “Canada’s Best No-Fee Rewards Credit Card 2018”

It’s simple. You want choice. You want more for what you spend. You want no annual fee.

Meet your credit card.

The MBNA Rewards Platinum Plus® Mastercard® gives cardholders a straightforward rewards program that earns more for everyday purchases and offers choices for redeeming points.

DOUBLE THE POINTS

On eligible gas, groceries and restaurant purchases

Earn 2 points for every dollar spent on gas, grocery and restaurant purchases ($5,000 max annual spend per category)‡

Earn 1 point‡ for every dollar spent on other eligible purchases‡

MORE WAYS TO REDEEM

How and when you want

For travel, cashback, merchandise and more

WELCOME BONUS OF UP TO 5,000 BONUS POINTS

To welcome you and set you up online

Make your first eligible purchase within the first 90 days, get 2,500 points††

Choose e-statements within the first 90 days, get another 2,500 points††

Oh, and did we mention – NO ANNUAL FEE?

Conditions Apply.

This offer is not available for residents of Quebec.

‡ These are highlights of the credit card rewards program (the “Program”) associated with this credit card account. Points will be awarded on eligible transactions charged to your account as set out in the Program terms and conditions. You will earn two (2) points per dollar spent on eligible gas, grocery and restaurant purchases to a maximum annual amount of $5,000 in each category. Eligible purchases that are not eligible gas, grocery and restaurant purchases will earn a Base Earn Rate of one (1) point per dollar. The redemption rate for Points earned may differ depending on the redemption option chosen. Complete terms and conditions describing Program eligibility, accrual, earn limits, and redemption of Points, and other important conditions will be sent after your account is opened. Please read the terms and conditions carefully upon receipt.

†† To qualify for this offer, an applicant must be approved for the specific credit card account described in the offer and: (a) in order to obtain a “First Eligible Transaction Bonus” of 2,500 bonus points, the account must be used for at least one eligible transaction within the first 90 days of account opening that is not subsequently rescinded, the subject of a charge back request or otherwise disputed, and (b) in order to obtain a “Paperless Bonus” of 2,500 bonus points, you must enroll in online banking at www.mbna.ca, and consent to Paperless Statements for the account within the first 90 days of account opening, and not subsequently rescind such enrollment throughout this period. Please allow 8–10 weeks from the transaction date and the Paperless Statement enrollment for the applicable bonus points to be posted to your points account. Limit one-time bonus point offer (no cash value) per new account for each of the First Eligible Transaction Bonus and the Paperless Bonus). This promotion is offered by MBNA and may be amended or cancelled at any time without notice.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is the issuer of this credit card. MBNA is a division of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

All trade-marks are the property of their respective owners.

® / MBNA and other trade-marks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.