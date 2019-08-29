How much car can you afford?

After having my 2007 Saturn Ion for almost 10 years and with 230,000 clicks on the odometer, I decided it was time for a new car. Considering they haven’t made a Saturn since 2009, I would say I was certainly overdue. So you’d think I was excited to go look at a new car, right?

Wrong.

I immediately felt uneasy and truly scared of what the experience would be like. I pictured the greedy car salesmen trying to seal the deal and get the highest commission possible out of me. This vision was completely at odds with what I wanted, which was not only to get the best deal possible, but also to make sure I wasn’t buying too much car.

I decided to arm myself with as much information as possible to guide my decision. Because I work for the online car loan service Car Loans Canada, I already knew that I could compare loan rates via the Internet—an important consideration for those of us who can’t afford to buy a vehicle outright (and that’s most of us), as the cost of interest payments is a factor in whether a vehicle fits the family budget.

This bit of research was one of six simple tips that helped me determine how much car I could comfortably afford.

Follow the 10% rule

Car loan payments should not exceed 10% of your pay. For example, if you take home $3,400 after tax every month, your payment should be no more than $3,400 x 0.10 = $340 per month. That doesn’t seem like a lot of money, so at first glance you may feel a larger payment (and more car) is totally manageable, but beware. The 10% rule is a safe bet as it leaves room in your budget for other car-related expenses, and helps to ensure you have a financial buffer in case a life emergency comes along.

Compare loan rates online

The rates that lenders offer will vary month to month. Now, if you follow the news, you’ve heard when Bank of Canada makes rate adjustments, but this isn’t typically the reason for continual up-and-down of auto loans, as the Bank of Canada does not modify rates frequently. The most common reason for rate changes on a monthly or even weekly basis is competition among lenders for market share. Every lender has monthly objectives, if they feel they are not on track, they will lower their rates to pick up more market share—and sometimes the shift will be substantial. You can click here for up-to-date loan rates.*

While you’re doing your research, be aware there are two types of rates:

Fixed: This type of loan will keep the same interest rate throughout the life of the loan. This can be very nice for budgeting purposes; but in exchange for their predictability, these loans usually have higher rates than variable loans (see below).

Variable: This type of loan fluctuates with the market. Variable rates are typically lower than their fixed counterpart, but because they fluctuate there is more risk associated, and rate fluctuations make it harder to predict how much you have left to pay on your loan (if rates increase, for example, your monthly loan repayment amount will stay the same, but the length of your loan term will be extended to accommodate the extra interest payments).

Understand how your credit score affects how much you’ll pay

Keep in mind that your interest rate and the size of your loan payments are highly dependent on your credit score. The better your credit score, the lower your interest and payments will be. While each lender considers credit score ranges differently, typically rates drop considerably for people with a credit score above 660. You can check your credit score for free using Borrowell’s free credit score tool.

Be strategic about your down payment

If you’re looking to finance a used vehicle, aim to have a down payment of 10% to 20%. Why? Loans on used vehicles typically have higher interest rates because used-vehicle buyers tend to have lower credit scores, and so lenders consider them to be higher risk. The larger your down payment, the smaller your loan, and the less you’ll pay in interest.

For a new vehicle, depending on the interest rate offered, you may not want to put anything down. Again, it comes down to lenders’ view of risk management: People seeking new vehicles tend to have higher credit scores, and so are considered lower risk. In addition, most dealerships offer lower interest rates to encourage the sale of new vehicles. You can use the Car Loans Canada free calculator tool to see how different down payments will impact your monthly payment.

Factor in the cost of car insurance

No, the colour of your vehicle will not impact your insurance rates—however, the vehicle’s model year, make and model will, so keeping an open mind about the kind of car you want to drive will actually help you save money on insurance. Rates also vary depending on your driving record and your postal code. Just like with car loans, you can shop around to find the best insurance policy and rate, and you can compare car insurance quotes from numerous providers at once on comparison sites like Ratehub.

Don’t forget about maintenance and repairs

Make sure you account for car maintenance and repairs in your budget, understanding that certain vehicles will cost you more not just to purchase, but on a regular basis. In other words, just because you can afford the monthly payment for a used BMW, Cadillac or Mercedes doesn’t mean you should buy one; these cars come with higher repair costs, largely due to the fact that parts are more expensive and complicated to repair.

Jesse Perreault is a vice-president at Car Loans Canada, an online car loan service that has helped over 1 million Canadians. Car Loans Canada has a mandate of educating car buyers, while offering transparency throughout the loan application process.

What does the * mean?

If a link has an asterisk (*) at the end of it, that means it’s an affiliate link and can sometimes result in a payment to MoneySense which helps our website stay free to our users. It’s important to note that our editorial content will never be impacted by these links. We try our best to look at all available products in the market and where a product ranks in our article or whether or not it’s included in the first place is never driven by compensation. For more details read our MoneySense Monetization policy.