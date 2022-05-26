McCool had wanted to add commercial real estate to her portfolio, but “between the significant costs and not knowing anything about managing it, I was intimidated,” she says. So, when the 37-year-old day-home owner from Grande Prairie, Alta., saw an ad on social media for Willow, a company that sells fractional ownership in Canadian commercial properties, she jumped at the chance to get into the market.

McCool visited Willow’s website and learned about the company’s PropSharing model, which lets investors buy and sell shares of commercial property in much the same way stocks are traded. Willow buys the properties and divides them each into 100,000 units of ownership, which are sold on its digital platform.

What appeals to McCool is that she can invest in different markets across the country, and professionals handle the day-to-day maintenance and tenant management. She also likes the flexibility of picking and choosing properties as they become available, as well as “being able to purchase a little or a lot,” depending on her opinion of what’s offered.

Currently, Willow sells shares in two properties, one in Toronto and one in Ottawa. McCool has bought 40 shares, for a total investment of about $850. “When the properties sell in 10 years, then I will see a return,” she says. In the meantime, fractional ownership with Willow requires no yearly maintenance fees (as a timeshare would), and McCool’s money is getting a higher return than it likely would in a savings account.

A new way of investing in real estate

Investing in commercial real estate can be prohibitively expensive for individuals—in addition to a large down payment, buyers also need capital for repairs, renovations and mortgage payments. Until recently, however, the most accessible option for investors interested in commercial properties has been buying shares in real estate investment trusts (REITs), which own portfolios of income-producing properties such as apartment buildings, warehouses and malls.

Many REITs are traded on stock exchanges like equities. They’re a convenient option, but they can be volatile, and they may charge high management fees. What’s more, investors have no say in which properties a REIT holds. Some REITs are private, and they’re available only to institutional and accredited (high net worth) investors.

Before he launched Willow, CEO Logan Yergens had been contemplating group buying of real estate for a number of years. With commercial real estate being so exclusive, he kept thinking, “How do you make that accessible to the general population?”

Three years ago, similar to how online brokers simplified stock investing, Yergens and his team launched Willow with the goal of making it easy to buy and sell shares of commercial real estate. “For everyday Canadians, the ability to buy commercial property has been so far out of reach,” he says. Until now.