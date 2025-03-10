MoneySense at Her Assembly
Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create a life you truly love.
Advertisement
Get $25 off your tickets for Her Assembly on May 3. This one-day conference connects like-minded women to create a life you truly love.
Her Assembly is for women who refuse to stay stuck—stuck in a job they’ve outgrown, stuck in financial stress, stuck playing small. It’s a space for bold moves, big conversations and the confidence to build a life on your own terms. Through powerful speakers, actionable financial strategies and a community of ambitious women, you’ll walk away ready to take control of your money, career and future. Because when women have wealth, they have choices—and that changes everything.
Get $25 OFF with the discount code MONEYSENSE25
Join us for an engaging panel discussion on wealth building, where we’ll explore both the strategies for financial success and the mindset shifts needed to overcome fear and build confidence.
What: Her Assembly
When: May 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: St. James Cathedral Centre Event Venue, Toronto, Canada
Cost: $299 a ticket (save $25 with the code MONEYSENSE25), VIP experience available.
Michelle Robertson, a seasoned finance expert, will lead the conversation, joined by Lisa Hannam, the editor-in-chief of MoneySense and Victoria Cluney, a seasoned real estate investor with over 20 years of experience. Alongside active investors sharing their experiences, this panel will offer a dynamic mix of expert insights, personal journeys and practical advice.
Whether you’re just starting out or looking to deepen your financial knowledge, this discussion will leave you inspired and equipped to take action on your wealth-building journey.
Get $25 OFF with the discount code MONEYSENSE25
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Power of attorney compensation can be high, but the role can be a lot of work. Here’s what happens...
COVID normalized remote work, but is it really here to stay in Canada?
Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.
Will a potential recession mean mass layoffs? Learn how to prepare financially and recover if the worst happens and...
Which ETFs should you invest in? Which ones best suit your risk tolerance? What about personal ethics? Check out...
Need the best interest rate? Want fixed payments or flexibility? Find out the differences between personal loans and lines...
Buying a car is a big deal. Understand the financial part of the purchase and, hopefully, save yourself some...
Created By
Surviscor
KP Tissue, Target and more companies all reported earnings this week. Here are the details for Canadian investors.
Interest rates, inflation—not to mention tariffs or a recession—can make finances stressful. But keeping a cool head is important....