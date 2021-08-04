And while many international borders are still closed off, you can still start to plan for travel in the future, whether your next dream destination is a beach in Bermuda or Mt. Fuji in Japan. By earning points with the right travel credit card when you make essential purchases now, you can save big towards future travel.

Why you should collect travel points

While there’s some uncertainty about when you’ll be able to travel again, the more points you earn now, the better off you’ll be down the road since you’ll be able to use them to save money on travel. Think of your travel reward points as a form of currency.

Having a card such as the will allow you to earn points on every purchase you make. You’ll get 1.5 Aeroplan points for every dollar spent on gas, grocery, and Air Canada purchases. Until Nov. 7, 2021, you’ll earn 1.5 points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks locations. All other purchases earn you 1 Aeroplan point for every $1 spent. Charging every purchase to your travel credit, will bring you closer and closer to your dream holiday. Better still? Points don’t expire, so you can carry them into the future if the trip you’ve been planning for 2021 doesn’t pan out until 2022.

Plus, there’s no annual fee for the first year for all cardholders. If you’re applying for your first travel card or looking to make a switch, the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card is a strong contender.

Sharing is caring

Couples who want their Aeroplan accounts to take off should consider applying for their own TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Cards individually, since they can double up on the benefits with two cards.

The welcome bonus is currently worth up to 20,000 Aeroplan points and you get a Buddy Pass. In case you didn’t know, the Buddy Pass is incredibly valuable. When the primary cardholder purchases a full fare economy ticket on Air Canada, they can use their Buddy Pass for another passenger travelling on the same itinerary at the cost of $0 for the base fare; you would only pay the taxes and any third-party fees.

Best of all, there are no limits around when you can use your Buddy Pass. Want to travel to Hawaii over Christmas? Use the Buddy Pass and save big.

Now, if you and your partner each sign up for a new account, under the new Aeroplan program, you can pool your points in a Family Sharing Plan. That means as a couple you could easily earn 40,000 Aeroplan points and two Buddy Passes from the welcome bonus alone. That’s enough points for a round-trip ticket to anywhere within North America, including Hawaii, Mexico or the Caribbean. Planning a trip to Disney World with the kids? Use both your passes and fly to Orlando for cheap.