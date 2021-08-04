How to maximize your travel credit card perks—even when you aren’t travelling
Excited to travel again? Use your credit card to lock in deals for future trips, score savings with travel points, and even bring a friend or loved one for free.
With the majority of Canadians now at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, travel is starting to open up again. We’re seeing friends who’ve been carefully bubbled start to post pictures of their road trips or domestic flights to see family for the first time since the pandemic locked things down in March 2020.
And while many international borders are still closed off, you can still start to plan for travel in the future, whether your next dream destination is a beach in Bermuda or Mt. Fuji in Japan. By earning points with the right travel credit card when you make essential purchases now, you can save big towards future travel.
While there’s some uncertainty about when you’ll be able to travel again, the more points you earn now, the better off you’ll be down the road since you’ll be able to use them to save money on travel. Think of your travel reward points as a form of currency.
Having a card such as the will allow you to earn points on every purchase you make. You’ll get 1.5 Aeroplan points for every dollar spent on gas, grocery, and Air Canada purchases. Until Nov. 7, 2021, you’ll earn 1.5 points for every $1 spent on eligible purchases at participating Starbucks locations. All other purchases earn you 1 Aeroplan point for every $1 spent. Charging every purchase to your travel credit, will bring you closer and closer to your dream holiday. Better still? Points don’t expire, so you can carry them into the future if the trip you’ve been planning for 2021 doesn’t pan out until 2022.
Plus, there’s no annual fee for the first year for all cardholders. If you’re applying for your first travel card or looking to make a switch, the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card is a strong contender.
Couples who want their Aeroplan accounts to take off should consider applying for their own TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Cards individually, since they can double up on the benefits with two cards.
The welcome bonus is currently worth up to 20,000 Aeroplan points and you get a Buddy Pass. In case you didn’t know, the Buddy Pass is incredibly valuable. When the primary cardholder purchases a full fare economy ticket on Air Canada, they can use their Buddy Pass for another passenger travelling on the same itinerary at the cost of $0 for the base fare; you would only pay the taxes and any third-party fees.
Best of all, there are no limits around when you can use your Buddy Pass. Want to travel to Hawaii over Christmas? Use the Buddy Pass and save big.
Now, if you and your partner each sign up for a new account, under the new Aeroplan program, you can pool your points in a Family Sharing Plan. That means as a couple you could easily earn 40,000 Aeroplan points and two Buddy Passes from the welcome bonus alone. That’s enough points for a round-trip ticket to anywhere within North America, including Hawaii, Mexico or the Caribbean. Planning a trip to Disney World with the kids? Use both your passes and fly to Orlando for cheap.
You should be aware, though, that each Buddy Pass is valid for only 12 months from the issue date. But, if you aren’t able to travel within that timeframe, you can also choose to convert the Buddy Pass into 30,000 Aeroplan points, so it’s a no-lose perk, if you manage it right.
Another benefit of the TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card is that the first checked bag is free for the primary cardholder and travelling companions (up to eight) on the same reservation. There’s no easier way to save money on your flights.
Everyone knows the travel industry has been hit hard by the pandemic. What you may not realize is that there are some incredible savings to be had if you’re willing to book now for future travel. Many airlines, hotels, and tour operators have had sales where you can easily get up to 25% off.
Even though you may not have set dates in mind, it may be worth booking now if the companies have a flexible refund/cancellation policy. This way, if you need to change your plans, you won’t lose any money.
Alternatively, quite a few travel companies have run promotions on gift cards; I’ve seen deals where you could get up to 15% off. Since gift cards don’t expire, it’s an easy way to lock in your savings. Of course, if you pay for these purchases with your TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card, you’ll also be earning points. It’s a win-win.
While planning your trip, you should apply for the NEXUS trusted traveller program, since you get an application fee rebate of up to $100 every 48 months as a TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite cardholder. Many people assume that NEXUS is only useful if you make frequent trips to the U.S., but it also gives you access to priority lines at the airport for any departure and when you return home, which would save you tons of time. It usually only takes one interview to get approved for NEXUS, and your pass is good for five years.
Your TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card also includes a comprehensive travel insurance package, so you can feel safe when you’re ready to fly again.
