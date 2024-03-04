Top grocery credit cards
Best for cash back
Earn 4% cash back on groceries, plus 4% on recurring bills and 2% on transit.
Best for no annual fee
Earn 3% cash back on groceries – up to $500 per month.
Best for travel points
Earn 5 times the points on groceries and restaurants. Redeem points for flights on any airline.
National Bank Syncro Mastercard
- Annual fee: $35
- Interest rate: 4% + prime (11.2%) on purchases
- Welcome offer: This card does not have a welcome bonus at this time.
|Card
|Why we love it
|Best cash back card
Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite*
Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)
|4% cash back on groceries and gas
|Best points card
American Express Cobalt*
Annual fee: $156
|5 points per $1 on groceries