Top grocery credit cards
Best for cash back

Earn 4% cash back on groceries, plus 4% on recurring bills and 2% on transit.

Best for no annual fee

Earn 3% cash back on groceries – up to $500 per month.

Best for travel points

Earn 5 times the points on groceries and restaurants. Redeem points for flights on any airline.

National Bank Syncro Mastercard

  • Annual fee: $35
  • Interest rate: 4% + prime (11.2%) on purchases
  • Welcome offer: This card does not have a welcome bonus at this time.
CardWhy we love it
Best cash back card
Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite*
Annual fee: $120 (waived for the first year)		4% cash back on groceries and gas

Best points card
American Express Cobalt*
Annual fee: $156		5 points per $1 on groceries