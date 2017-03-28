Minimum account size to qualify for no annual fees or inactivity fees $25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered 25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered $15,000 across all accounts OR two trades per quarter OR total monthly deposits over $100 $15,000 OR 125 trades per year $25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered $25,000 for RRSPs OR $100,000 across all accounts $20,000 across all accounts OR five trades per year $25,000 across all accounts OR two trades per quarter; no minimum for young investors who deposit $50 or more per month $5,000 across all accounts; no fees for clients under 25. myFamily program allows account pooling $15,000 combined balance across all accounts OR 3 trades per quarter OR quarterly deposits over $300 $25,000 OR 12 trades per year for RRSPs; $10,000 OR 1 trade per quarter for non-registered $15,000 across all accounts. Additional criteria to waive maintenance fees available. $5,000 across all accounts; no fees for clients 26 or younger.

Basic online equity trading commission $9.95 $6.95 $8.88 $9.95 $9.88 $9.95 $9.95 $8.75 1-cent per share ($4.95 min. $9.95 max). $9.95 $9.99 $9.99 $9.99

Are lower or higher commissions charged in different circumstances ✘ $4.95 for active traders ✘ As low as $5 for active traders $8.88 for Advance banking clients; $6.88 for Premier banking clients ✘ $6.95 if 30 trades per quarter $6.95 if 150 trades per quarter OR assets above $500,000 1¢ per share ($6.95 max) $6.95 for clients with 150 or more trades/quarter $4.99 if 150 trades per quarter; $24.99 if eligible assets with all Scotiabank entities < $50,000 $7 if 150 trades per quarter $4.99 if 150 trades per quarter; $0 for active traders.

Does the firm waive ECN or additional fees on top of specified orders? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ Monthly platform fees for active traders may apply if minimum number of transactions isn't reached ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ Fees for removing liquidity range from $0.0008/share to $0.004/share depending on exchange and security price. SEC fees charged for sales of U.S. securities. ✔ ✔ ECN fees are charged on after-hours trading in US markets ($0.005 per share) ✔ ✔

Basic options commission (1) $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $6.95 + $1.25 per contract $8.88 + $1.25 per contract $1.25 per contract (Min. of $8.75) $9.88 + $1.25 per contract $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $8.75 + $1.25 per contract $9.95 ticket + $1.25 per contract. $9.95 + $1.25 per contract $9.99 + $1.25 per contract $9.99 + $1.25 per contract $9.99 + $1.25 per contract ($4.99 + $1.25 per contract if 150 trades in previous quarter)

Are commission-free ETFs available to buy? ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✔

Are commission-free ETFs available to sell? ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘

How many commission-free ETFs do you offer? - - - - - - - 100 unlimited - 50 - unlimited

Do you offer low fee funds? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ - ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

How many low-fee funds do you offer? 62 400 We offer low cost mutual funds, such as Mawer and Series D (which strip out advisor commissions) of the following fund families: Invesco, Blackrock, Beutel Goodman, BMO, Mackenzie, Purpose, RBC, TD. We offer all Class D mutual funds (which strip out advisor commissions) available on the market 4,000 - D series funds (which strip out advisor commissions) from large firms like RBC, TD, BMO, Blackrock, MFC, Beutel All D Series funds (which strip out advisor commissions), as well as low-cost options from Mawer funds, Steadyhand funds, Leith Wheeler, and more. - 446 Approx. 400 E-Series mutual funds (low cost passively-managed index funds): MERs as low as 0.33% (MERs as of March 28, 2017) D-Series mutual funds (low cost actively managed funds): over 60 available with more being added. (MERs range from 0.99% to 2.0% as of July 2017) H-Series funds offer tax-efficient income strategies. Also available are Analyst Choice Funds. We offer all CLASS F and CLASS D Mutual Funds (which strip out advisor commissions)

Can you hold U.S. dollars in registered accounts? ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ U.S.-friendly RRSP is $120 annually ✔ ✔ - $15 per quarter

Can you purchase bonds online? ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Can you purchase GICs online? ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔

Is there an app for trading on your smartphone or tablet ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

In addition to or in lieu of a mobile app, is the website built responsively for mobile devices? ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ Public-facing site is responsive Advanced Dashboard platform, ThinkOrSwim platform, lower commissions, exclusive research reports, reduced market data ✔

What extras are available to active traders? Better data and research tools Better data, research and tools; lower commissions - New Market Q platform with integrated portfolio and trading ticket, streaming data; lower commissions Lower commissions (after 30 trades/quarter) - Better data; lower commissions Lower commissions and fees; dedicated phone number Desktop trading platform Better data and research tools FlightDesk platform; lower commissions; additional equity research; personalized service President’s Account (for assets above $500,000) Multiple Trading Platforms; commission free accounts

Is there an exclusive service for large accounts? ✔ 5 Star Silver for assets above $250,000; 5 Star Gold for above $500,000 ✔ ✘ ✔ Prestige Service ✔ Advance and Premier prorgams for large banking clients ✘ ✔ Advantage for assets above $500,000; Private for assets above $1M ✔ ✔ Platinum client tier ✔ Royal Circle for assets above $250K ✔ ✘ ✔ Three levels of VIP account Service: VIP, VIP Gold, VIP Elite

Is there an ETF "robo advisor" service? ✘ BMO SmartFolio offered by BMO Nesbitt Burns ✘ ✘ Coming soon. ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔

What is the cost of your robo advisor service? BMO SmartFolio: 0.40%–0.70% annually, depending on account balance. Minimum quarterly fee of $15 - - - - - 0.73% annually 0.4% to 1% annually, depending on account balance 0.35% to 0.70% annually, depending on account balance - - - 0.35% to 0.6% depending on account balance

How many products are availble through this service? BMO SmartFolio: 5 ETF-only portfolios - 5 to 10 ETF-only portfolios - - - 6 portfolios (one in USD) 12 portfolios 5 portfolios, across 3 tiers, based on account balance - - - 6 ETF-only portfolios

Does the site offer live chat service? ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ Screen-sharing function available ✔ ✘ ✔

Does the site offer call-back service? ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✘ ✘

What days and hours are live-chat or telephone servcies available? Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET Chat: Mon-Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET;

Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 10:00–15:00 ET Chat: Mon-Fri, 09:00–20:00 ET;

Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 06:00–17:00 PT Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 07:00–19:00 ET Monday - Friday; any time of the day and Sunday evenings - Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET Mon-Fri, 05:30–17:00 PT Chat: Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET;

Phone: Mon-Fri, 07:30–20:00 ET Mon-Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET Mon-Fri, 08:30–17:00 Phone: 7 days per week, 24 hours per day Mon-Thu, 08:00–21:00 ET; Fri, 08:00–18:00 ET; Sat, 11:00–18:00 ET

Does the firm have social media coverage? And if so, what are the hours and days? ✘ ✔ Mon-Fri, 07:00–22:00 ET; Sat, 09:00–18:00 ET; Sun, 09:00–17:00 ET ✔ ✔ Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET; Sat–Sun, 08:00–15:00 ET ✘ ✘ ✔ Mon-Sun, 08:00–16:00 ET ✔ Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 PT ✔ Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET ✘ ✔ 7 days per week, 24 hours per day ✔ Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET ✔ Mon-Fri 08:00–17:00 ET

Average time to respond to a service request by email (2) 79 Hours 74 Hours 50 Hours 8 Hours 35 Hours 112 Hours 60 Hours 2 Hours 41 Hours 9 Hours 15 Hours 48 Hours 65 Hours

BEST FEATURES Account opening process; alerting; adviceDirect; Smartfolio Low equity commissions; strong market notifications Research tools; planning and analytic tools; commission schedule Strong customer service; Market research; active trader services Global trading capability, including foreign currency accounts Comparable commissions InvestCube ETF service; educational resources Strong customer service; account services; website design Low commissions; website design; mobile accessibility Banking integration; acount management features Website design; online account services; banking integration Market data; global trading capabilities Online account opening; services for active traders