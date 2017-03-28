See our full coverage here »
Are you thinking about making the switch to a new online brokerage. Use the list below to build your own side-by-side comparison. Simply select the brokerages you want to learn more about and see how they stack up to each other across 27 separate categories.
|BMO InvestorLine
|CIBC Investor's Edge
|Credential Direct
|Desjardins Online Brokerage
|HSBC InvestDirect
|Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage
|National Bank Direct Brokerage
|Qtrade Investor
|Questrade
|RBC Direct Investing
|Scotia iTRADE
|TD Direct Investing
|Virtual Brokers
|Minimum account size to qualify for no annual fees or inactivity fees
|$25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered
|25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered
|$15,000 across all accounts OR two trades per quarter OR total monthly deposits over $100
|$15,000 OR 125 trades per year
|$25,000 for RRSPs; $10,000 for non-registered
|$25,000 for RRSPs OR $100,000 across all accounts
|$20,000 across all accounts OR five trades per year
|$25,000 across all accounts OR two trades per quarter; no minimum for young investors who deposit $50 or more per month
|$5,000 across all accounts; no fees for clients under 25. myFamily program allows account pooling
|$15,000 combined balance across all accounts OR 3 trades per quarter OR quarterly deposits over $300
|$25,000 OR 12 trades per year for RRSPs; $10,000 OR 1 trade per quarter for non-registered
|$15,000 across all accounts. Additional criteria to waive maintenance fees available.
|$5,000 across all accounts; no fees for clients 26 or younger.
|Basic online equity trading commission
|$9.95
|$6.95
|$8.88
|$9.95
|$9.88
|$9.95
|$9.95
|$8.75
|1-cent per share ($4.95 min. $9.95 max).
|$9.95
|$9.99
|$9.99
|$9.99
|Are lower or higher commissions charged in different circumstances
|✘
|$4.95 for active traders
|✘
|As low as $5 for active traders
|$8.88 for Advance banking clients; $6.88 for Premier banking clients
|✘
|$6.95 if 30 trades per quarter
|$6.95 if 150 trades per quarter OR assets above $500,000
|1¢ per share ($6.95 max)
|$6.95 for clients with 150 or more trades/quarter
|$4.99 if 150 trades per quarter; $24.99 if eligible assets with all Scotiabank entities < $50,000
|$7 if 150 trades per quarter
|$4.99 if 150 trades per quarter; $0 for active traders.
|Does the firm waive ECN or additional fees on top of specified orders?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘Monthly platform fees for active traders may apply if minimum number of transactions isn't reached
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘Fees for removing liquidity range from $0.0008/share to $0.004/share depending on exchange and security price. SEC fees charged for sales of U.S. securities.
|✔
|✔ECN fees are charged on after-hours trading in US markets ($0.005 per share)
|✔
|✔
|Basic options commission (1)
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$6.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$8.88 + $1.25 per contract
|$1.25 per contract (Min. of $8.75)
|$9.88 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$8.75 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.95 ticket + $1.25 per contract.
|$9.95 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.99 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.99 + $1.25 per contract
|$9.99 + $1.25 per contract ($4.99 + $1.25 per contract if 150 trades in previous quarter)
|Are commission-free ETFs available to buy?
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✔
|Are commission-free ETFs available to sell?
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|How many commission-free ETFs do you offer?
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|100
|unlimited
|-
|50
|-
|unlimited
|Do you offer low fee funds?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|-
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|How many low-fee funds do you offer?
|62
|400
|We offer low cost mutual funds, such as Mawer and Series D (which strip out advisor commissions) of the following fund families: Invesco, Blackrock, Beutel Goodman, BMO, Mackenzie, Purpose, RBC, TD.
|We offer all Class D mutual funds (which strip out advisor commissions) available on the market
|4,000
|-
|D series funds (which strip out advisor commissions) from large firms like RBC, TD, BMO, Blackrock, MFC, Beutel
|All D Series funds (which strip out advisor commissions), as well as low-cost options from Mawer funds, Steadyhand funds, Leith Wheeler, and more.
|-
|446
|Approx. 400
|E-Series mutual funds (low cost passively-managed index funds): MERs as low as 0.33% (MERs as of March 28, 2017) D-Series mutual funds (low cost actively managed funds): over 60 available with more being added. (MERs range from 0.99% to 2.0% as of July 2017) H-Series funds offer tax-efficient income strategies. Also available are Analyst Choice Funds.
|We offer all CLASS F and CLASS D Mutual Funds (which strip out advisor commissions)
|Can you hold U.S. dollars in registered accounts?
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔ U.S.-friendly RRSP is $120 annually
|✔
|✔ - $15 per quarter
|Can you purchase bonds online?
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Can you purchase GICs online?
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|Is there an app for trading on your smartphone or tablet
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|In addition to or in lieu of a mobile app, is the website built responsively for mobile devices?
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘Public-facing site is responsive
|Advanced Dashboard platform, ThinkOrSwim platform, lower commissions, exclusive research reports, reduced market data
|✔
|What extras are available to active traders?
|Better data and research tools
|Better data, research and tools; lower commissions
|-
|New Market Q platform with integrated portfolio and trading ticket, streaming data; lower commissions
|Lower commissions (after 30 trades/quarter)
|-
|Better data; lower commissions
|Lower commissions and fees; dedicated phone number
|Desktop trading platform
|Better data and research tools
|FlightDesk platform; lower commissions; additional equity research; personalized service
|President’s Account (for assets above $500,000)
|Multiple Trading Platforms; commission free accounts
|Is there an exclusive service for large accounts?
|✔5 Star Silver for assets above $250,000; 5 Star Gold for above $500,000
|✔
|✘
|✔Prestige Service
|✔Advance and Premier prorgams for large banking clients
|✘
|✔Advantage for assets above $500,000; Private for assets above $1M
|✔
|✔Platinum client tier
|✔Royal Circle for assets above $250K
|✔
|✘
|✔Three levels of VIP account Service: VIP, VIP Gold, VIP Elite
|Is there an ETF "robo advisor" service?
|✘BMO SmartFolio offered by BMO Nesbitt Burns
|✘
|✘ Coming soon.
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|What is the cost of your robo advisor service?
|BMO SmartFolio: 0.40%–0.70% annually, depending on account balance. Minimum quarterly fee of $15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0.73% annually
|0.4% to 1% annually, depending on account balance
|0.35% to 0.70% annually, depending on account balance
|-
|-
|-
|0.35% to 0.6% depending on account balance
|How many products are availble through this service?
|BMO SmartFolio: 5 ETF-only portfolios
|-
|5 to 10 ETF-only portfolios
|-
|-
|-
|6 portfolios (one in USD)
|12 portfolios
|5 portfolios, across 3 tiers, based on account balance
|-
|-
|-
|6 ETF-only portfolios
|Does the site offer live chat service?
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔Screen-sharing function available
|✔
|✘
|✔
|Does the site offer call-back service?
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✘
|✘
|What days and hours are live-chat or telephone servcies available?
|Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|Chat: Mon-Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET;
Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 10:00–15:00 ET
|Chat: Mon-Fri, 09:00–20:00 ET;
Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 06:00–17:00 PT
|Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 07:00–19:00 ET
|Monday - Friday; any time of the day and Sunday evenings
|-
|Call-back service: Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET
|Mon-Fri, 05:30–17:00 PT
|Chat: Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET;
Phone: Mon-Fri, 07:30–20:00 ET
|Mon-Fri, 09:00–18:00 ET
|Mon-Fri, 08:30–17:00
|Phone: 7 days per week, 24 hours per day
|Mon-Thu, 08:00–21:00 ET; Fri, 08:00–18:00 ET; Sat, 11:00–18:00 ET
|Does the firm have social media coverage? And if so, what are the hours and days?
|✘
|✔Mon-Fri, 07:00–22:00 ET; Sat, 09:00–18:00 ET; Sun, 09:00–17:00 ET
|✔
|✔Mon-Fri, 08:00–20:00 ET; Sat–Sun, 08:00–15:00 ET
|✘
|✘
|✔Mon-Sun, 08:00–16:00 ET
|✔Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 PT
|✔Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET
|✘
|✔7 days per week, 24 hours per day
|✔Mon-Fri, 09:00–17:00 ET
|✔Mon-Fri 08:00–17:00 ET
|Average time to respond to a service request by email (2)
|79 Hours
|74 Hours
|50 Hours
|8 Hours
|35 Hours
|112 Hours
|60 Hours
|2 Hours
|41 Hours
|9 Hours
|15 Hours
|48 Hours
|65 Hours
|BEST FEATURES
|Account opening process; alerting; adviceDirect; Smartfolio
|Low equity commissions; strong market notifications
|Research tools; planning and analytic tools; commission schedule
|Strong customer service; Market research; active trader services
|Global trading capability, including foreign currency accounts
|Comparable commissions
|InvestCube ETF service; educational resources
|Strong customer service; account services; website design
|Low commissions; website design; mobile accessibility
|Banking integration; acount management features
|Website design; online account services; banking integration
|Market data; global trading capabilities
|Online account opening; services for active traders
|BUYER BEWARE
|Poor service response times; $5,000 minimum account size; Cost of services
|Below average market data; poor service response times
|Poor service response times; below average account services
|Older website; below average account services
|Poor service response times; below average account services
|Poor service response times; outdated website
|Poor service response times; below average account services
|Maintenance fees are on the higher end
|Poor service response times; ECN fees
|Weak application process; below average charting
|Commissions and fees tend to be on the high-end; weak educational material
|Poor service; multiple website designs; weak account opening process
|Poor service response times; weak website resources
