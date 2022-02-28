Here’s how five-year variable mortgage rates work and how to know if they are the right fit for your finances. And before signing a mortgage contract, learn more about how they compare to five-year fixed mortgage rates.

What is a five-year variable mortgage rate?

As the name implies, a five-year variable-rate mortgage comes with a mortgage term of five years—that’s the duration for which your mortgage contract remains in effect. In Canada, mortgage terms range from six months to 10 years, with five years being the most popular choice.

With a variable mortgage rate, your interest rate will fluctuate throughout your term, based on changes to your lender’s prime rate. This is in contrast to five-year fixed-rate mortgages, for which the rate does not change. For example, with a variable rate, your mortgage rate may be described as “prime plus” or “prime minus” followed by a percentage. If the lender’s prime rate is 2.5% and your mortgage agreement is for “prime plus 0.5%,” you will pay an interest rate of 3%. However, if the prime rate were to increase to 3%, your interest rate would correspondingly rise to 3.5%. The impact this has on your mortgage payments depends on the type of variable-rate mortgage that you have.

With some variable-rate mortgages, an interest-rate change does not affect the amount of your regular mortgage payments. Rather, it determines how much of each payment is put towards the mortgage principal and how much goes to the lender in the form of interest. If your variable rate decreases, more of your payment is put towards your principal. If your variable rate increases, a larger percentage is applied to the interest. Though the amount you pay every month does not change, your mortgage amortization is extended when rates rise, which means you’ll end up paying more in interest over time.

Other variable-rate mortgages come with adjustable payments (these are sometimes called adjustable-rate mortgages). With this kind of variable-rate mortgage, your monthly payments change based on adjustments to your interest rate. The amount you pay is based on the relationship between your lender’s prime rate and the rate you agreed to—the prime rate plus or minus a percentage, as stated in your mortgage contract.

How are five-year variable mortgage rates determined in Canada?

Five-year variable mortgage rates are driven by changes in a lender’s prime rate, which are tied to the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate (a.k.a. the benchmark or overnight rate).

The Bank changes its benchmark rate according to market conditions. It’s common, for example, for the Bank to raise its benchmark rate when it wants to slow inflation, because when interest rates are high, people tend to spend less. When the Bank raises its benchmark rate, it becomes more expensive for banks to borrow money, and they pass that expense on to customers by increasing their prime rate. When lenders increase their prime rate, variable mortgage rates also rise. And when their prime rate falls, their variable mortgage rates decrease as well.

Historically, with a few exceptions, variable rates have been lower on average than fixed rates, saving variable-rate mortgage holders money over the long term. However, there are clear signs that the Bank of Canada plans to increase its overnight rate to keep inflation in check and slow the economy. When this happens, banks will raise their prime rates, and thus the cost of a variable-rate mortgage will increase.