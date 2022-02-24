In the city of Toronto, the average selling price for all home types reached $1.07 million in January 2022, according to figures from the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board. In Vancouver, the benchmark price for all properties jumped to $1.25 million, an 18% increase from the year before, according to the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver.

With prices like these, many buyers face mortgage payments that exceed what they can comfortably afford, even with a 25-year mortgage. By taking out a 30-year mortgage, buyers can stretch the limits of what they’re able to qualify for and create some extra wiggle room in their budget through smaller mortgage payments.

“What I’m finding is that people are doing it just to qualify for [the homes] they want,” says Micah Verceles, a Vancouver-based mortgage broker.

But what does getting a 30-year mortgage actually mean for buyers? We break it down below.

25- vs 30-year mortgages

A 30-year mortgage works a little differently than other mortgage products, including those with 25-year amortizations (the number of years it will take to pay off the loan). The principal difference is, of course, the length of the amortization, but you might also be in for more rounds of mortgage renewals. The amount of time your mortgage contract is in effect is called a “term.” Terms can vary from a few months to several years, but they typically won’t be longer than 10 years. This means you will have to renew your mortgage several times before the amortization is up.

Mortgages amortized over 30 years are subject to different down payment rules. All 30-year mortgages are low-ratio mortgages, meaning a buyer must have a down payment of at least 20% to obtain one (mortgages obtained with less than a 20% down payment are called high-ratio mortgages). The minimum down payment needed for 25-year mortgages depends on the price of the home; there is no strict 20% rule, but the borrower must still meet Canada’s other down payment requirements. That means you might be required to have a down payment of as low as 5%, for homes under $500,000, and as high as 20%, for homes valued at $1 million or more.

Finally, buyers must have a mortgage or 25 years or less in order to obtain mortgage default insurance from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)—an added fee used to protect mortgage lenders from default. Thirty-year mortgages can’t be insured by CMHC, which can impact the interest rate on your mortgage, as we explain below.

The pros and cons of a 30-year mortgage

Signing up for a 30-year mortgage allows a buyer to stretch their mortgage payments over a longer period of time. “You’re spreading your debt over five extra years [compared to 25-year mortgages]. That usually gets you a higher purchase price or mortgage amount that’s needed in the big markets,” explains Verceles.