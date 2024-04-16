Affordability conditions aren’t likely to improve anytime soon, despite the optimism that mortgage rates will stabilize; a monthly study conducted by Ratehub.ca reveals it has become increasingly tougher to afford a home since the start of the year. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) The study gauges affordability by calculating the minimum annual income required to purchase the average-priced home in 13 of Canada’s major housing markets, based on real estate data, as well as average mortgage and stress test rates. It measures the trends in affordability on a month-to-month basis, as rates and home prices fluctuate.

The March 2024 calculations, which are based on an average five-year fixed mortgage rate of 5.62%, and a resulting stress test of 7.62%, show home affordability declined in 12 of the 13 markets studied (Halifax was the exception), mainly due to rising home prices.

“While mortgage rates stayed relatively flat month over month, home prices increased, causing affordability to worsen,” says James Laird, co-CEO of Ratehub.ca and president of CanWise mortgage lender.

Let’s take a look at what this means for Canadian home buyers in those regions.

The most affordable places to buy in Canada

Halifax, Regina and Fredericton top the list.

Halifax: The only market where home prices decreased

Halifax was the sole price outlier in March, posting the only month-over-month price decline. The average home price in Atlantic Canada’s largest urban market came to $529,600, down $1,600 from February. As a result, a home buyer would need an annual income of $111,250 to qualify for a mortgage; $315 less than in the previous month. While Halifax remains a tight sellers’ market, home buyers there continue to be challenged by the rising cost of living and interest rates, which may be limiting the number of sales of higher-priced detached homes.

Regina: Affordability remains, but prices rapidly heating

The average home price in the City of Regina posted a modest gain of $2,500 in March, coming to $313,100. That means Regina-based home buyers require an income of $71,850 to qualify for the necessary mortgage, an increase of $410.

While the Prairie markets continue to have some of the lowest home prices in Canada, the data shows conditions are rapidly heating up. According to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, year-to-date sales are 10% above last year’s levels, with the largest concentration of buyers in the Regina-Moose Mountain, Saskatoon-Biggar and Swift Current-Moose Jaw economic regions. That marks the ninth consecutive month of above-average sales, notes the real estate board. Meanwhile, the supply of newly listed homes declined 15% year over year, with overall inventory 40% below 10-year trends—the perfect recipe for heating prices.