Related Articles

Investing

This revealing investment research tool is now available for free

The Index Matrix vividly illustrates how different assets performed in the past. Here’s how Canadians can use it to...

This revealing investment research tool is now available for free
A man and woman discuss a document in their living room

Ask a Planner

Tax implications of giving your spouse money to invest

A MoneySense reader wants to give money to his spouse to invest. Can he avoid Canada’s income attribution rules?

Tax implications of giving your spouse money to invest
A woman checks her investments on a tablet

Ask a Planner

How is investment income taxed in Canada?

A MoneySense reader wants input on the tax implications of her investment withdrawals, but she can’t get a straight...

How is investment income taxed in Canada?
Close-up of an American dollar bill on a computer keyboard

Canadian Crypto Observer

Could stablecoin regulation raise bitcoin prices?

What Canadians need to know about stablecoins, possible coins from Amazon and Walmart, and Canada launches three XRP ETFs.

Could stablecoin regulation raise bitcoin prices?
A senior-aged woman and man picking lemons

Ask a Planner

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

TFSAs

TFSA confusion: The myths that just won’t die

The tax-free savings account is a great wealth-building tool, but it’s sadly misunderstood. Here are seven TFSA features Canadians...

TFSA confusion: The myths that just won’t die
A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in May 2025

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in May 2025
A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Retired Money

Retirement planning advice for people who don’t use an advisor

Retirement Club for Canadians offers a sounding board and resources for people who manage retirement finance all on their...

Retirement planning advice for people who don’t use an advisor
A senior-age man and woman check their financial accounts on a laptop

Ask a Planner

How to manage your tax withholding in retirement

Canadians accustomed to annual tax refunds may be surprised to owe tax in retirement and have government benefits clawed...

How to manage your tax withholding in retirement

