Disability tax credit changes will help the most vulnerable
Changes to Canada’s Disability Tax Credit will make it easier to qualify, reduce CRA red tape, and expand access to valuable tax benefits and supports.
Advertisement
Changes to Canada’s Disability Tax Credit will make it easier to qualify, reduce CRA red tape, and expand access to valuable tax benefits and supports.
There was some really good news in the April 28, 2026 Spring Economic Update, both for people suffering from health challenges and their medical practitioners. This lucrative credit has increasingly been mired in red tape at the Canada Revenue Agency, to the detriment of people who are suffering economic losses because of a mental or physical impairment in the household. Here is what you need to know.
The Disability Tax Credit (DTC) is a non-refundable tax credit that is transferrable to supporting individuals like a spouse, parent, or grandparent if the disabled person’s income is not high enough to absorb the tax benefits.
In 2026, the amount of the credit is $10,341—and that’s significant. In real dollar terms, this amounts to a federal tax reduction of up to $1,448. When you add the provincial portion of the tax reduction, which depends on your province of residence, the DTC has a real dollar value of about $1,800. There is an additional supplement for disabled children that further increases the tax assistance.
A valid DTC is also a “passport“ to other federal tax assistance, including the:
Related reading: A tax guide for Canadians with disabilities
To apply for the DTC, you must file a T1 tax return together with the Form T2201, Disability Tax Credit Certificate.
The disabled person must be blind, diagnosed with type 1 diabetes mellitus, or markedly restricted in their ability to perform a basic activity of daily living, or would be so restricted were it not for extensive therapy to sustain a vital function. These situations contribute to a “marked” restriction.
Deadlines, tax tips and more
In a second definition, someone who is significantly restricted, the test is on whether the person can perform more than one basic activity of daily living, including seeing, and to what degree the cumulative effect of restrictions is comparable to being markedly restricted in a basic activity of daily living.
The basic activities of daily living are defined as walking, feeding, or dressing oneself; mental functions necessary for everyday life; speaking; hearing; seeing; and eliminating bodily waste.
The federal government is finally making it easier to apply for the Disability Tax Credit by reducing some of the red tape that has slowed approvals in the past.
More than 40 additional permanent medical conditions have now been identified as automatically meeting key eligibility criteria. These include Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, certain intellectual disabilities (such as an IQ of 70 or below), some forms of autism, traumatic brain injury, severely impaired cardiac function, and cystic fibrosis, among others.
If an individual is certified as having one of these listed conditions, a qualified medical practitioner or authorized professional will not need to provide as much detailed supporting information on the application form. This should significantly reduce delays in processing.
These changes will take effect starting in the 2026 tax year.
More professionals will now be allowed to complete Form T2201, which should help reduce pressure on physicians and speed up the DTC application process. In addition to medical doctors and nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, and speech-language pathologists can now complete the form. Podiatrists will also be added starting in the 2027 tax year and beyond.
Public trustees who are authorized substitute decision-makers may also complete the form, as long as there is a valid certificate of incapacity. These individuals have legal authority to make decisions on behalf of someone who is unable to do so themselves.
Overall, these changes should make the process easier for tax filers and their caregivers, while also helping medical professionals and financial advisors play a more active role in ensuring eligible families access this tax benefit.
In cases of progressive conditions, people often delay applying for the DTC. But if a family member living with cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, or another serious illness is now markedly or significantly limited in daily activities, it may be time to complete the application.
The DTC is claimable starting in the year the eligible condition began. For example, if that was five years ago, you may be able to request adjustments to each of those past tax returns to include the credit.
The Disability Tax Credit can translate into thousands of dollars in tax savings, and may also unlock additional refundable credits and government benefits.
While the application process can be complex, eligible individuals can seek help from qualified professionals. It’s also worth noting that under the Disability Tax Credit Promoters Restrictions Act, fees cannot be based on a percentage of the refund or benefits received. In most cases, the maximum fee for assistance is $100.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
You might be missing valuable tax credits, deductions, and filing opportunities. Here are nine ways to maximize your tax...
We check in on some champions of early retirement nearing their own finish line of financial independence.
What inflation, investment return, and life expectancy assumptions should Canadians use for retirement planning? Here’s what financial planners recommend.
The Saskatchewan Pension Plan gives Canadians another way to save for retirement, with low fees, locked-in contributions, and...
Tax instalments can be confusing. Learn how the CRA calculates quarterly payments, when you can adjust them, and how...
Venture capitalist Joe Canavan discusses how wealth is built, why discipline matters more than luck, and what Canadians often...
A practical guide to developing-country equity ETFs, covering classification differences, higher volatility, and key tax considerations for Canadian investors.
Scenario-based planning can help you build a financial plan by testing “what ifs” and turning uncertainty into informed, realistic...
Experts explore whether financial independence is compatible with long-term travel, highlighting remote work, geoarbitrage, and cost-efficient “bleisure” lifestyles.
Your CRA My Account may hold uncashed cheques, credits, and tax info you’ve missed. Here are 5 key areas...