Last Updated: February 1, 2019

The Service. MoneySense provides journalistic content on all things money. Our focus is on investment, financial products (the “Financial Products”), financial services, and general financial lifestyle for the purpose of general education and interest. Financial Products Disclaimer: Ratehub Inc. owns and operates a financial products comparison website under the name Ratehub.ca and a mortgage brokerage operating under the name CanWise Financial. MoneySense remains editorially independent, however, product links may appear on the website that link to other properties owed by Ratehub Inc. All CanWise Financial Products (the “CanWise Products”) or Ratehub.ca Products (the “Ratehub.ca Products”) will be clearly identified. Service Disclaimer . By using the Services, you understand and acknowledge that MoneySense provides a platform for Users to get information on third party Financial Products. MoneySense is not a provider, vendor or broker of Financial Products (other the CanWise Products that are provided by CanWise Financial), nor is it a financial advisor. The information provided on the Website is provided for information purposes only and is not and should not be construed as financial advice or any other kind of advice. MoneySense makes no representations or warranties about the accuracy of any information contained on the Website, and shall not be responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, errors or omissions in the information provided therein, and some information may not always be up to date. Additionally, some of the information about certain Financial Products appearing on the Website is provided directly by Vendors, not by MoneySense (“Vendor Content”). As between MoneySense and Vendor, Vendors are exclusively responsible for Vendor Content, and MoneySense shall not be responsible for any Vendor Content or for any inaccuracies in any Vendor Content or any losses, claims, expenses, damages, or liabilities that arise as a result of any Vendor Content. Users are strongly encouraged to use common sense and discretion and to do their own research before relying on any of the information provided by the Website, and to consult an independent competent professional (such as, without limitation, an accountant, real estate agent, mortgage broker, insurance broker, or lawyer) before transacting with any Vendor for any Financial Product. We are not responsible for any advice provided by any professional you consult, nor are we responsible for the acts or omissions of any Vendor or User or for any actual, failed, proposed or discussed transaction following your use of the Services or any other decisions you make as a result of using the Website and/or Services. Users hereby understand and agree to use the information contained on this Website at their own risk. Rate Request Forms . For certain Financial Products, you will be able to click on a link on our Website that will re-direct you to the Vendor website to apply for the Financial Product you are interested in. For other Financial Products you may need to fill out a request form (“Request Form”) for more information about the Financial Product. If you fill out a Request Form you will be asked to provide additional personal information including your name, phone number, location, contact method, preferred time of contact and the details and certain other details specific to the Financial Product you are interested in (e.g. if you are interest in mortgage rates, you may be asked to provide the approximate amount of mortgage you require). We will forward your Request Form to applicable the Vendor, who will then contact you via your preferred contact method. You hereby consent to our collecting and processing the information you provide in your Request Form, and submitting it to the Vendor providing the Financial Product you are interested in. No Endorsement. Other than the CanWise Products provided by CanWise Financial, MoneySense is not a provider, broker or vendor of Financial Products appearing on the Website. Any and all Financial Products that are listed or referred to on the Website are provided by third party vendors (excluding the CanWise Products provided by CanWise Financial). Other than CanWise, MoneySense is not affiliated with any of the Vendors and does not endorse any of the Financial Products or other products and services of any Vendor whose products appear on our Website. Any reference to the word “partner” should not be interpreted as MoneySense endorsing any Financial Product of any Vendor appearing on, advertised on, or linked to our Website. User Eligibility for Financial Products . User understands and agrees that any transaction for any Financial Products is between User and Vendor. Users may not be eligible for any or all of the Financial Products appearing on the Website, or for the rates appearing on the Website, and the Vendor, and not MoneySense, is responsible for approving or denying any application for any Financial Products in its sole discretion.

MoneySense Fees

User Content

Restrictions on User Content and Use of the Service.

copy any content unless expressly permitted to do so herein; upload, post, email, transmit or otherwise make available any material that: is unlawful, harmful, threatening, abusive, harassing, tortuous, defamatory, vulgar, obscene, pornographic, libelous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially or ethnically objectionable, encourages criminal behavior, gives rise to civil liability, violates any law, or is otherwise objectionable; you do not have a right to make available under any law or under a contractual relationship; infringes any patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright or other proprietary rights of any party (including privacy rights); is or contains unsolicited or unauthorized advertising, solicitations for business, promotional materials, “junk mail,” “spam,” “chain letters,” “pyramid schemes,” or any other form of solicitation; contains software viruses or any other computer code, files or programs designed to interrupt, destroy or limit the functionality of any computer software or hardware or telecommunications equipment or data or the Website or that of any users or viewers of the Website or that compromises a user’s privacy; or contains any falsehoods or misrepresentations or create an impression that You know is incorrect, misleading, or deceptive, or any material that could damage or harm minors in any way; impersonate any person or entity or misrepresent their affiliation with a person or entity; interfere with or disrupt the Website or servers or networks connected to the Website, or disobey any requirements, procedures, policies or regulations of networks connected to the Website or probe, scan, or test the vulnerability of any system or network or breach or circumvent any security or authentication measures; intentionally or unintentionally violate any applicable local, state, national or international law or regulation; collect or store personal data about other users or viewers; license, sell, rent, lease, transfer, assign, distribute, host, or otherwise commercially exploit the Website; modify, translate, make derivative works of, disassemble, decompile, reverse compile or reverse engineer any software provided as part of the Website, except to the extent the foregoing restrictions are expressly prohibited by applicable law; or register for the Service on behalf of a group or corporate entity. License of Content. By submitting, posting or displaying User Content on or through the Service, you grant us (and our agents) a non-exclusive, royalty-free license (with the right to sublicense) to use, copy, modify, transmit, display and distribute such User Content. You represent and warrant that you have all the rights, power and authority necessary to grant the rights granted herein to any User Content that you submit. End User License . Except for User Content and Vendor Content, this Website, and the information and materials that it contains, including the analyses of the Financial Products or Services we provide are the intellectual property and/or proprietary information of MoneySense and its partners and licensors, and are protected from unauthorized copying and dissemination by copyright law, trademark law, and other intellectual property laws. Subject to the terms of this Agreement, MoneySense grants you a non-transferable, non-exclusive, license to (a) use the Website for your use. Nothing in the Terms gives you a right to use the MoneySense or MoneySense names, trademarks, logos, domain names, and other distinctive brand features without our prior written consent. Any future release, update, or other addition to functionality of the Website or MoneySense App shall be subject to the terms of these Terms. Feedback . If You provide MoneySense with any suggestions, comments or other feedback relating to any aspect of the Website and/or Service (“Feedback”), MoneySense may use such Feedback in the Website or in any other MoneySense products or services (collectively, “MoneySense Offerings”). Accordingly, You agree that: (a) MoneySense is not subject to any confidentiality obligations in respect to the Feedback, (b) the Feedback is not confidential or proprietary information of You or any third party and You have all of the necessary rights to disclose the Feedback to MoneySense, (c) MoneySense (including all of its successors and assigns and any successors and assigns of any of the MoneySense Offerings) may freely use, reproduce, publicize, license, distribute, and otherwise commercialize Feedback in any MoneySense Offerings, and (d) You are not entitled to receive any compensation or re-imbursement of any kind from MoneySense or any of the other users of the Website in respect of the Feedback. Advertising . You acknowledge and agree that the Website may contain advertisements for Vendor Financial Products and other third-party products and services. If You elect to have any business dealings with a Vendor or other third party whose products or services may be advertised on the Website, You acknowledge and agree that such dealings are solely between You and such advertiser and You further acknowledge and agree that MoneySense shall not have any responsibility or liability for any losses or damages that You may incur as a result of any such dealings. You shall be responsible for obtaining access to the Website and acknowledge that such access may involve third-party fees (such as Internet service provider access or data fees). You shall be solely responsible for any such fees and also for obtaining any equipment that is required to access the Website. It is your responsibility to ascertain whether any information or materials downloaded from the Website are free of viruses, worms, Trojan Horses, or other items of a potentially destructive nature.

Links & Third-Party Websites

Release . Because we do not supervise or control interactions between Users and Vendors, and because we have very limited control, if any, over the legality, truthfulness or accuracy of various aspects of the Website or Services, You agree that You bear all risk and You agree to release MoneySense. (and their officers, directors, shareholders, agents, employees, affiliates, subsidiaries, and third party partners) (actual and consequential) of every kind and nature, known and unknown, suspected and unsuspected, disclosed and undisclosed, now and in the future, arising out of or in any way connected with Your use of the Services, Your interactions and transactions with Vendors, Your third party transactions, and our resolution of any disputes between Users. You further waive any and all rights and benefits otherwise conferred by any statutory or non-statutory law of any jurisdiction that would purport to limit the scope of a release or waiver. DISCLAIMER OF REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS . THE WEBSITE, SERVICE, MONEYSENSE APP AND ALL MATERIALS PROVIDED THEREIN ARE PROVIDED “AS IS.” MoneySense SPECIFICALLY DISCLAIMS ALL REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND CONDITIONS, EITHER EXPRESS, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, BY USAGE OF TRADE, COURSE OF DEALING OR OTHERWISE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO ANY IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, TITLE, SATISFACTORY QUALITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. ANY INFORMATION OR MATERIAL DOWNLOADED OR OTHERWISE OBTAINED THROUGH THE USE OF THE SERVICE IS AT YOUR OWN DISCRETION AND RISK AND YOU WILL BE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY DAMAGE TO YOUR COMPUTER SYSTEM, LOSS OF DATA, OR ANY OTHER LOSS THAT RESULTS FROM DOWNLOADING OR USING ANY SUCH MATERIAL. MONEYSENSE DOES NOT WARRANT, ENDORSE, GUARANTEE, PROVIDE ANY CONDITIONS OR REPRESENTATIONS, OR ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE ADVERTISED OR OFFERED BY ANY THIRD PARTY THROUGH THE WEBSITE OR IN RESPECT TO ANY WEBSITE THAT CAN BE REACHED FROM A LINK ON THE WEBSITE OR FEATURED IN ANY BANNER OR OTHER ADVERTISING ON THE WEBSITE, AND MONEYSENSE SHALL NOT BE A PARTY TO ANY TRANSACTION THAT YOU MAY ENTER INTO WITH ANY SUCH THIRD PARTY. MONEYSENSE WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CONTENT EXCHANGED BY MEANS OF THE SERVICE. LIMITATION OF LIABILITY . UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHALL MONEYSENSE BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, EXEMPLARY OR OTHER DAMAGES WHATSOEVER, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY DAMAGES THAT RESULT FROM (I) YOUR USE OF OR YOUR INABILITY TO USE THIS WEBSITE, MONEYSENSE APP OR THE SERVICE, (II) THE COST OF PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS, DATA, INFORMATION OR SERVICES, (III) ERRORS, MISTAKES, OR INACCURACIES IN THE MATERIALS ON THE WEBSITE, (IV) PERSONAL INJURY OR PROPERTY DAMAGE OF ANY KIND WHATSOEVER ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO YOUR USE OF THE SERVICE, ANY BUGS, VIRUSES, TROJAN HORSES, OR ANY OTHER FILES OR DATA THAT MAY BE HARMFUL TO COMPUTER OR COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT OR DATA THAT MAY HAVE BEEN TRANSMITTED TO OR THROUGH THE WEBSITE OR MONEYSENSE APP, OR (V) ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY MATERIAL ON THE WEBSITE OR MATERIALS PROVIDED BY THIRD PARTIES, INCLUDING VENDORS, AND OUR CREDIT PARTNERS, OR ANY OTHER LOSS OR DAMAGE OF ANY KIND ARISING FROM OR RELATING TO YOUR USE OF THE WEBSITE. THESE LIMITATIONS SHALL APPLY EVEN IF MONEYSENSE HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. NOTWITHSTANDING ANYTHING TO THE CONTRARY CONTAINED HEREIN, MONEYSENSE’S LIABILITY TO YOU FOR ANY DAMAGES ARISING FROM OR RELATED TO THIS AGREEMENT (FOR ANY CAUSE WHATSOEVER AND REGARDLESS OF THE FORM OF THE ACTION), WILL AT ALL TIMES BE LIMITED TO THE GREATER OF (A) FIFTY U.S. DOLLARS ($50) OR (B) AMOUNTS YOU’VE PAID MONEYSENSE IN THE PRIOR 12 MONTHS (IF ANY) THE FOREGOING LIMITATIONS SHALL APPLY TO THE FULLEST EXTENSION PERMITTED BY LAW IN THE APPLICABLE JURISDICTION. INDEMNIFICATION . YOU SHALL INDEMNIFY AND HOLD MONEYSENSE AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OFFICERS, AGENTS, AND EMPLOYEES, HARMLESS FROM ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, PROCEEDINGS, DEMANDS, DAMAGES, LOSSES, COSTS, AND EXPENSES (INCLUDING REASONABLE ATTORNEYS’ FEES), INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH ANY MATERIALS SUBMITTED, POSTED, TRANSMITTED OR MADE AVAILABLE BY YOU THROUGH THE SERVICE AND/OR ANY VIOLATION BY YOU OF THESE TERMS OF USE. Termination . MoneySense may, under certain circumstances and without prior notice, immediately terminate Your ability to access the Website or portions thereof. Cause for such termination shall include, but not be limited to, (a) breaches or violations of these Terms of Use or any other agreement that You may have with MoneySense (including, without limitation, non-payment of any fees owed in connection with the website or otherwise owed by You to MoneySense), (b) requests by law enforcement or other government agencies, (c) a request by You, (d) discontinuance or material modification to the website (or any part thereof), (e) unexpected technical, security or legal issues or problems, and/or (f) participation by You, directly or indirectly, in fraudulent or illegal activities. Termination of Your access to the Website may also include removal of some or all of the materials uploaded by You to the Website. You acknowledge and agree that all terminations may be made by MoneySense in its sole discretion and that MoneySense shall not be liable to You or any third-party for any termination of Your access to this Website or for the removal of any of the materials uploaded by You to the Website. Any termination of these terms of use by MoneySense shall be in addition to any and all other rights and remedies that MoneySense may have. Availability & Updates . MoneySense may alter, suspend, or discontinue this Website at any time and for any reason or no reason, without notice. The Website, Service may be unavailable from time to time due to maintenance or malfunction of computer or network equipment or other reasons. MoneySense may periodically add or update the information and materials on this Website without notice. Security . Information sent or received over the Internet is generally unsecure and MoneySense cannot and does not make any representation or warranty concerning security of any communication to or from the Website or any representation or warranty regarding the interception by third parties of personal or other information. You are responsible for safeguarding the password that you use to access the Service and you are responsible for any activities or actions under your password. You agree to keep your password secure. MoneySense will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from your failure to comply with these requirements. General . These Terms of Use, together with any privacy policy that may be published on the Website, constitutes the entire agreement between the parties relating to the Website and Service and all related activities. These terms of use shall not be modified except in writing signed by both parties or by a new posting of these terms of use issued by MoneySense. If any part of these Terms of Use is held to be unlawful, void, or unenforceable, that part shall be deemed severed and shall not affect the validity and enforceability of the remaining provisions. The failure of MoneySense to exercise or enforce any right or provision under these Terms of Use shall not constitute a waiver of such right or provision. Any waiver of any right or provision by MoneySense must be in writing and shall only apply to the specific instance identified in such writing. You may not assign the terms of use, or any rights or licenses granted hereunder, whether voluntarily, by operation of law, or otherwise without MoneySense’s prior written consent. These Terms of Use are governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the Federal Laws of Canada applicable therein, without regard to conflicts of laws provisions. In the event of any dispute or proceeding the parties hereby agree to attorn to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of the Province of Ontario, in the city of Toronto Ontario.

If you have any questions about these Terms or if you wish to make any complaint or claim with respect to the MoneySense App or Service, please contact us here.

Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act

