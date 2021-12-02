Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Columns

Top 10 mistakes first-time home buyers make

Are you house hunting with kids in tow? Do...

Top 10 mistakes first-time home buyers make
How to upgrade your rental

Renting

How to upgrade your rental apartment without breaking the bank

Expert advice from HGTV designer Tiffany Pratt on how...

How to upgrade your rental apartment without breaking the bank

Real Estate

How much you need to earn to afford a home in Toronto and the GTA

You'll need around $115K in annual household income for...

How much you need to earn to afford a home in Toronto and the GTA
man taping a moving box closed

Real Estate

Home-financing tips for 5 types of buyers

Buying a home can be extra tricky if you’re...

Home-financing tips for 5 types of buyers
couple struggling with online application

Debt

How does credit card debt affect a mortgage application?

How does credit card debt affect a mortgage application?

Mortgages

How much mortgage can I afford?

Juliette was worried about needing to upsize her mortgage...

How much mortgage can I afford?

Real Estate

7 smart strategies for first-time home buyers

It's important to consider not only what you can...

7 smart strategies for first-time home buyers
interest rates rising

Mortgages

I keep hearing interest rates may rise. What would that mean for my mortgage?

A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader get clear...

I keep hearing interest rates may rise. What would that mean for my mortgage?

Ask a Planner

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Line of credit payments and other non-mortgage debt are...

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Mortgages

What is a mortgage?

A mortgage is a loan that can help you...

What is a mortgage?