The complete guide for first-time home buyers
How much can you afford on your first home? Should you buy, or continue renting? We answer these questions, and more, in our stress-free guide for first-time buyers.
Buying a property is an exciting experience, but as a first-time home buyer, it can also be overwhelming, especially if you’re not sure where to start. But there are some steps that anyone shopping for a home should take, from figuring out what you can actually afford to getting pre-approved for a mortgage and understanding the government programs designed to help you.
You’ve got questions, and we’ve got the answers in our complete guide for first-time home buyers in Canada. Below, you’ll find information on:
Home ownership has many benefits: You aren’t at the mercy of a landlord who gets to make all of the decisions (including choosing to no longer rent out the property), and you may have the potential to use it to create rental income yourself. Houses are also a fairly secure investment in Canada as they typically appreciate in value over time.
While it’s a common goal, home ownership isn’t right for everyone, says Josh Davie, a financial advisor with Desjardins Financial Security Investments Inc. “It depends on your personal situation,” he says. If your job is uncertain and you expect needing to relocate in the near future, for example, renting may be a better financial option. Renting may also be a good choice for those who don’t want to deal with the responsibilities of home ownership, such as handling repairs and paying property taxes.
“If you feel you aren’t financially stable enough or don’t have the financial management skills to handle homeownership, you shouldn’t feel forced to buy into real estate,” Davie advises.
Mortgage broker Sharon Patton, who serves the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), agrees. “People who want more hands-off living are often more suited to renting because the landlord will maintain the property,” she says. Renting is ideal if you don’t want to pay for incidentals, such as property taxes, utilities, home maintenance and unexpected repairs.
When choosing between renting and buying, it’s important to consider your long-term plan. “In Canada, so much of our retirement planning is based on home ownership,” Patton says. “So if you’re not a homeowner, you have to do that retirement planning another way—and unfortunately, unless you have a high income, it’s hard to save.”
It may be hard, but it’s still possible to rent and get ahead financially. What’s important is understanding which option best suits your financial situation.
The answer to this question is not as simple as you might think. To calculate the total cost of home ownership, you need to factor in several different costs, including the deposit, down payment, mortgage loan and closing costs. For every known expenditure, there are often hidden or unexpected fees. We break it all down for you below.
Let’s start with the down payment, the lump sum of money you will have to put towards the total cost of your new house. It is not included in your mortgage, meaning it has to be liquid funds you have saved or otherwise have access to (for example, a gift from a family member).
The amount you’ll need for the down payment depends on the purchase price and the minimum down payment rules set by the government of Canada. To determine exactly how much money you’ll need, start by looking at average housing prices in the neighbourhood you hope to move into, then do the math.
|Purchase price
|Minimum down payment required
|$500,000 or less
|5% of the purchase price
|$500,000 to $999,999
|5% of the first $500,000 of the purchase price
+
10% of the portion of the purchase price above $500,000
|$1 million or more
|20% of the purchase price
First-time home buyers tend to have a smaller down payment than those who’ve previously owned real estate, because they aren’t carrying over equity from a previous property, Patton explains. Essentially, if you own a home and the value increases over a period of time, you can take that equity and use it to put a larger down payment on your next house.
Ideally, home buyers will put down 20%, because those who don’t will have to add the cost of mortgage loan insurance—a.k.a. mortgage default insurance—to their budget. But hitting that 20% goal is not easy, Patton concedes. “In our market, putting down 20% is almost unattainable unless you get a financial gift or inheritance.” Davie agrees, noting that the average cost of a detached home in the GTA is well over a million dollars. “Saving $200,000-plus can be very difficult for first-time homeowners,” he says.
You also need to save for the deposit, the amount of money you pay when signing a purchase agreement on a property. The deposit counts toward your down payment but is often non-refundable, so if you back out of the deal before it closes, you will likely lose that money.
There is no standard deposit amount. A guideline of 5% of the purchase price is often used (equal to $50,000 on a $1 million home). But the rapid increase in housing prices have caused some sellers to accept less than 5%. (When multiple offers are made on the same property, the seller may ask for more). Typically, there’s room to negotiate, but a deposit of 5% helps show the seller you’re serious and could help you secure the deal in competitive housing markets. Keep in mind that the funds should be easily accessible as the money is typically due within 24 hours of signing a real estate contract.
Then, there are closing costs. “I start every client conversation with closing costs because it often comes out of the down payment that is available,” Patton says.
These costs—which include lawyer fees, land transfer taxes and other administrative fees—vary somewhat based on the property price and location, but they typically add up to 1.5% to 4% of the purchase price. If you have saved $50,000 for a down payment, you either have to have additional savings to cover closing costs or deduct those expenses from the down payment itself.
You should also set aside money for the cost of home inspections, utility hook-ups, prepaid fees on the property you’re buying (for example, reimbursing the previous owner for property taxes or condo fees they paid in advance), plus any furniture and appliances you’ll want to purchase right away.
When you add it all up, if you expect to have a down payment of 5%, in reality you’ll need a minimum of 6.5% of the purchase price to cover these upfront costs, notes Patton. Then, you still need to factor in extra funds for emergencies, such as fixing a leaky roof or basement, or having to replace your furnace or A/C. For a property priced in the $600,000 range, she recommends an emergency savings of $5,000 to $10,000.
Once you have a sizable down payment in hand, the next step is figuring out how much you can afford on a mortgage—the amount you will pay back, with interest, to the lender. The mortgage is calculated as the total cost of your home, minus the down payment.
When you apply for a mortgage, your lender will look at your gross debt service (GDS) ratio and total debt service (TDS) ratio in order to determine how much mortgage a person with your debt and income level can reasonably carry.
These numbers are essentially a test of your income versus your debt (such as car loans and revolving lines of credit), plus anticipated housing expenses (i.e., your mortgage payments, heating bills, taxes, and any applicable condo fees) and will influence the mortgage amount you’re offered. According to the limits used by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), your GDS and TDS cannot exceed 39% and 44%, respectively, for your home to be considered affordable.
In addition to these ratios, the amount a financial institution is willing to offer prospective home buyers is determined by assessing “the five Cs” of credit, says Patton. Lenders use this system to gauge an applicant’s credit worthiness—namely, how likely they are to make their mortgage payments consistently and on time. The five Cs refer to the applicant’s:
The more reliable and secure you prove yourself to be, says Patton, the more substantial your mortgage offer will be.
Once you know how much you can afford, you’ll then want to get pre-approved.
“Pre-approval just means you have everything in place for approval,” Patton says. “It’s basically getting your paperwork in order—your credit report, verifying your income, making sure the price you’re looking at is affordable based on your debt-to-income ratio.” She also notes that you will require a 90-day history on the funds used for your down payment, which helps protect against money laundering (when criminals conceal money through real estate transactions).
The purpose of a mortgage pre-approval is essentially to make sure you’re shopping within your housing budget, Patton says. If you look at a bunch of $900,000 houses and later realize that the most you can afford is $750,000, you’ll be disappointed and have wasted your time, she says. “A mortgage pre-approval just means getting everything in place to make sure you’re looking at the correct properties.” It’s also a way of showing the seller you’re serious about the property and have your financials in order; in a competitive housing market, that alone can determine whether your offer is accepted or rejected.
You may have heard of the mortgage stress test—a financial measure first introduced by the federal government in 2018. It’s a set of rules lenders use to determine if buyers qualify for a mortgage and, if so, for how much. It applies even for buyers with a down payment of 20%.
“They brought in the stress test to ensure that Canadians could still afford their homes if mortgage rates went up,” Patton explains, noting that while we’ve seen all-time low mortgage rates in recent years, they are expected to increase in the coming years. “It’s protecting you against potential future rate increases.”
Changes were made to the stress test in 2021 to protect borrowers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the new rules, lenders apply a benchmark rate of 5.25% or the rate equivalent to 2% more than the rate you’re being offered—whichever is higher. Essentially, this means you would have to be able to qualify for a mortgage at a rate of 5.25%, even if you’re locking in at 2.5%. This tests your ability to weather potential rate fluctuations down the road.
The stress test is included in your mortgage application and applies to everyone purchasing property in Canada, not just first-time home buyers. Existing home owners don’t need to take the stress test to renew a mortgage, but it does apply to those who want to refinance their mortgage and change lenders.
A mortgage pre-approval will tell you what the banks and other lenders are willing to offer, but that’s different from understanding what you can actually afford.
While important, these ratios are based on averages, not individuals or families. It’s best to create a detailed monthly budget to assess what you can actually afford without feeling house poor (meaning, your mortgage payments are so high that you have little money left over for other things). This should include everything from your grocery and cell phone bill to entertainment and transportation costs. Two households with the exact same income may have wildly different housing budgets due to lifestyle differences—but your lender won’t know that when offering you a mortgage.
“We don’t know things like your daycare costs, for example,” Patton says. So if you love to travel or spend a ton of on gas for your commute to work, factor in those expenses before committing to a mortgage.
Some first-time home buyers choose to go directly to their bank for a mortgage because they’re familiar with the financial institution and already do business there. There’s nothing wrong with this approach—some individuals or couples like to keep all of their financial relationships under one roof, so to speak. But you definitely have more options if you compare rates online and/or work with a broker can save you money. A mortgage broker is a professional who will tap into a network of lenders and help you find the best mortgage to meet your needs.
“Going to your bank means your only option is one lender, but going to a broker allows you to access multiple lenders,” including multiple banks and credit unions, Patton says. She adds that some financial institutions serve a niche demographic, like new Canadians or self-employed individuals, and a broker may be able to help you find the one that’s right for you.
If you’re a first-time homebuyer, there are several government programs designed to help you get into the housing market. Perhaps the most well known program, the Home Buyer’s Plan allows you to draw up to $35,000 from your RRSPs to make a down payment on your first home. This money can be withdrawn and used without penalty or taxation as long as it’s repaid to your RRSP within 15 years.
The provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island offer land transfer tax rebates to eligible first-time home buyers, as does the city of Toronto (the only municipality in Ontario to levy a land transfer tax of its own). Eligibility requirements vary per jurisdiction, as does the amount you may be eligible to receive.
Then there’s the Home Buyers’ Tax Credit, available to Canadians who have purchased a home after not owning a home for four years or more. It allows new homeowners to claim up to $5,000 on their taxes if both they and their partner qualify.
Finally, through the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI), eligible first-time buyers can receive an interest-free loan of 5% to 10% of the purchase price, to be applied towards the down payment. The government retains its stake in the property, which must be repaid after 25 years or when you sell the home—at the fair market value at the time of sale.
While there are benefits to the program, Patton cautions that it can limit the maximum purchase price available to first-time buyers. That’s because the mortgage cannot be worth more than four times your income (except in Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria, where it can be worth 4.5 times your income).
Once you’ve signed the papers on the purchase of your first home, congratulations will be in order—but there will also be a few things to take care of right away. “You have to have property insurance when you buy a home,” Patton says. “I often suggest that people speak to whoever carries their auto insurance and try to get a bundle. You also want to look at life and disability insurance.” This is particularly relevant if you have dependents.
Patton also recommends opening a savings account to cover incidentals on the property as well as regular upkeep. “Put a percentage of your income every month towards that.”
And, Davie adds, be flexible. “Becoming a new home owner means spending time creating a new budget that will likely change often in the first year or two, as new home owners learn about what it means to maintain their home.”
Finally, make sure you pay your mortgage payments and other bills on time to maintain your credit score and make it easy to get another mortgage approval in the future. After all, your first home may not be your forever home, so you’re likely to repeat this process again some day. Until then, cheers to buying your first house!
