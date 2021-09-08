FPAC responds:

You’re not alone in questioning the viability of long-term renting.

The decision to buy or rent a home is a big one—and the first step in making any big financial decision, including home ownership, is evaluating your own situation on its own merits—that is, based on the facts, rather than options and emotions.

With home ownership, the facts you need to take into consideration include your income, your ability to save up a downbpayment, and your plans for where you’ll live.

Real estate is similar to many other assets: Over the short term, it can fluctuate in value considerably, but over the long term, it tends to increase in value. If you purchase with a short-term time horizon, you will significantly increase your chances of sustaining a loss due to closing costs you have to cover with each transaction (such as land transfer taxes on a purchase, and legal fees on a purchase or sale) and market swings. On the other hand, if you have plans to hold it long-term, you’re more likely to realize the benefits of appreciation in the asset. Based on your current uncertainty about staying in one place, I would suggest renting over home ownership, regardless of the affordability of the housing market.

The second part of your question is about the wisdom of being a long-term renter. This question is becoming much more salient as housing prices rise across the country. Renting can be a highly prudent choice and—from a financial perspective—depending on your circumstances, renting can make more sense than buying, even over the long term. Here’s why:

Real estate “carrying costs” involve more than just the monthly mortgage payment

Many people decide to buy homes based simply on the amount of the monthly mortgage payment, assuming that if the mortgage payment “costs the same as rent,” then buying makes sense.

This way of thinking often grossly underestimates the true cost of home ownership, however; for one, it doesn’t factor in the opportunity cost of growth on the initial down payment and upfront costs if those costs were invested. Equity-based market investments have historically outperformed real estate.

There are also lots of unrecoverable transaction costs when you’re buying or selling a home, such as real estate commissions, closing costs and land transfer taxes.