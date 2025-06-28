Advertisement

A senior-aged woman and man picking lemons

Ask a Planner

How much of a pension does a survivor receive?

A MoneySense reader asks about survivor benefits for spouses. Here’s how defined benefit and CPP survivor payments work in...

TFSAs

TFSA confusion: The myths that just won’t die

The tax-free savings account is a great wealth-building tool, but it’s sadly misunderstood. Here are seven TFSA features Canadians...

A Canadian family moving, thanks the BoC rate cuts, which improved mortgage affordability in Vancouver, Toronto and Hamilton

Mortgages

How much income do you need to buy a home in Canada? A look at housing affordability in May 2025

A retired woman on a sofa reading a book

Retirement

RRIF and LIF withdrawal rates: Everything you need to know

Most registered retirement savings plans are eventually converted to registered retirement income funds. Here’s what to know about RRIF...

Retired Money

Retirement planning advice for people who don’t use an advisor

Retirement Club for Canadians offers a sounding board and resources for people who manage retirement finance all on their...

A senior-age man and woman check their financial accounts on a laptop

Ask a Planner

How to manage your tax withholding in retirement

Canadians accustomed to annual tax refunds may be surprised to owe tax in retirement and have government benefits clawed...

A grandfather and grandson sit in front of a Happy Birthday sign.

Ask a Planner

When do CPP and OAS pension payment increases happen around your birthday?

Luis asks when his Old Age Security payments will increase now that he is 75. We look at adjustment...

Canadian couple in their first home happy the BoC held its rate.

Columns

Making sense of the Bank of Canada interest rate decision on June 4, 2025

A hopeful-looking older woman on her living room sofa

Ask a Planner

Planning to use your home equity in retirement

Real estate equity is a big part of seniors’ net worth. Some Canadian retirees may want or need to...

A gold bitcoin sits on top of crinkled gold paper

Canadian Crypto Observer

Bitcoin soars to a new all-time high

Bitcoin hits a new all-time high above $111,000, Ethereum mounts a comeback you can’t ignore, and U.S. stablecoin regulation...

