Safety deposit box

Back in the olden days, investors sometimes kept stock certificates in their safety deposit box at the bank. As a result, taxpayers could claim a deduction for their annual safety deposit box fee as a carrying charge to earn investment income.

Some older taxpayers mistakenly believe this deduction still applies; however, it was eliminated in 2013.

RESP contributions

Registered education savings plans (RESPs) are tax-preferred accounts. The investments grow tax deferred, and withdrawals are only partially taxable to the beneficiary child or grandchild.

Unlike registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) contributions, RESP contributions are not tax deductible. There is a 20% government grant—and for low-income contributions, there may also be government bonds deposited to the account, as well.

Also read How do RESPs work? Learn what they are and how to fund them read now

Mortgage interest

In the U.S., American taxpayers can claim mortgage interest deductions on up to $750,000 of mortgage debt, or $1 million for older mortgages. The loan must have been used to buy, build, or renovate your main home or a secondary property, and the taxpayer must choose to “itemize” their deductions.

Canadians sometimes stumble upon U.S. tax rules when searching online, talking to friends or family, or when artificial intelligence answers give incorrect information. The deductibility of interest in Canada is more limited.

If you borrow money for investment purposes, like buying taxable investments, a rental property, or for a business, the interest is generally tax deductible. However, interest for an RRSP loan, for example, is not tax deductible since the RRSP income earned is not taxable.

Interest on a rental property is not automatically tax deductible, either. If you borrow against your rental property to buy a car or go on a vacation, the fact that the debt is secured by your rental property alone does not make it tax deductible. It is the use of the borrowed funds that matters for deductibility.

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Commuting costs

Driving to and from your regular place of business is not considered tax deductible; it is a personal expense, not an employment expense or business expense.

When you work primarily from home, travel between your home and a client site or a temporary work location can be deductible if all other employment expense conditions are met.

Specifically, for your home to be considered your principal place of employment, you must work there more than 50% of the time. Your employer must also certify this on Form T2200 – Declaration of Conditions of Employment.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) expects you to keep a record of business travel, including dates, destinations, and purposes. They may request supporting documentation, such as a logbook, in the event of an audit.

Dry cleaning

The cost of clothing, even if you wear it only for work, is not deductible. An exception may apply to specialized clothing required for your job, such as safety gear for certain trades.

Similarly, personal grooming expenses like haircuts or makeup are not deductible unless you are a performer and the items are used exclusively for your work.

As a result, dry cleaning—which is unlikely to apply for safety gear—does not result in tax savings.

Memberships

Fees or dues for clubs whose main purpose is to provide dining, recreational, or sporting facilities are not deductible, even if used for business purposes. This includes golf clubs, gyms, and social clubs.