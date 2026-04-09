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What Canadian women regret most about money—and how Gen Z can avoid it

From investing too late to lacking an emergency fund, many Canadian women share similar regrets. Here’s what Gen Z...

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When to consider extra RRIF withdrawals

Robert has been taking RRIF withdrawals beyond the minimum required amount to gift to his kids and to reinvest...

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Canadian Crypto Observer

Is this the right time to buy Bitcoin?

Geopolitics, rising oil prices and ETF inflows are shaping Bitcoin’s outlook. Is now the right time for Canadian investors...

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Is Wealthsimple’s new direct indexing worth it?

Wealthsimple's direct indexing brings a tax-saving investing strategy to a wider group of investors, but the number likely to...

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How can I plan to die with nothing?

It’s almost impossible to do, but the mindset around spending all your savings can help you make the best of the...

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Retired Money

How retirees should respond to the Iran crisis

In the likelihood of a protracted conflict, these experts think people in or close to retirement need to review...

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What’s new (and gone) for your 2025 tax return, due April 2026

Filing your 2025 taxes in 2026? Here are the key changes, cancelled credits, and CRA updates Canadians need...

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ETFs

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Look under the hood before buying some popular Canadian sector ETFs. There may be alternatives that better represent the...

Pitfalls to avoid when investing in sector ETFs

Newcomers to Canada

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

Global conflicts affect Canadians’ finances in real time. Learn how rising costs, volatility, and uncertainty can impact your budget...

How global conflict affects your finances in Canada

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Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada

If you leave Canada and own a rental property, or you are a non-resident and you buy a rental...

Tax implications of owning a rental property as a non-resident of Canada