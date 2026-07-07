But not every ETF will survive. ETF providers are businesses, and ETFs themselves are products. The goal of launching an ETF is ultimately to gather sufficient assets under management (AUM) so that the management fees generated by the fund exceed the costs of operating it.

Like any business, however, not every product launch succeeds. Sometimes investor demand fails to materialize. Sometimes competition proves too intense. And sometimes, an issuer simply decides that its resources are better allocated elsewhere. At that point, the sponsor may choose to close the fund.

The desire to avoid ETF closures is one reason investors often pay close attention to AUM alongside factors such as management expense ratios (MERs), liquidity, and historical performance. A common assumption is that lower AUM automatically translates into a higher probability of closure.

While there is some truth to that, AUM is only one piece of the puzzle. Some small ETFs survive for years, while others with far larger asset bases disappear unexpectedly. Understanding why ETFs close, what warning signs investors should watch for, and how the liquidation process actually works can help investors make better decisions when selecting funds.

In this article, we’ll examine what happens from an investor’s perspective when a fund shuts down, the risk factors that most commonly lead to them, and one notable case study that demonstrated how ETF closures can sometimes unfold very differently than expected.

What happens when an ETF closes?

To understand how ETF closures work in practice, it helps to look at a real-world example. On December 5, 2025, Global X Canada announced that it would terminate three ETFs on or about February 17, 2026.

One of the first things investors should notice is that ETF closures are rarely sudden. In Canada, fund providers generally provide at least 60 days’ notice before a termination date. The announcement usually identifies the affected ETFs, their ticker symbols, the exchanges on which they trade, and a timeline of important dates leading up to the closure.

One of those dates is typically a cutoff for direct subscriptions. In plain language, this means that authorized participants can no longer create new ETF units on the back end. In the Global X example, this occurred prior to the termination date.

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The next major milestone is delisting. This means the ETF’s units are removed from the stock exchange and can no longer be bought or sold in the secondary market. At this point, the ETF still technically exists, but investors lose the ability to trade it through their brokerage account.

Finally comes the termination date itself. On the termination date, the ETF’s remaining assets are sold, liabilities are paid, expenses associated with the wind-up process are settled, and the remaining proceeds are distributed to investors on a pro rata basis according to the number of units they own.

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Now, investors are not left holding a worthless security simply because an ETF closes. In most cases, they ultimately receive cash equal to their proportional share of the underlying assets after expenses. However, there can be a period between delisting and final liquidation where the position remains visible in a brokerage account but is no longer tradable.

During that time, investors are effectively waiting in limbo for the liquidation process to conclude and for the final cash distribution to be paid. Investors who do not wish to wait until liquidation must sell their ETF units on the exchange before the delisting date. Once delisting occurs, that option disappears and investors must wait for the fund’s assets to be liquidated and distributed.

The biggest risk factors behind ETF closures

By far the biggest factor behind ETF closures is AUM, because management fees are typically charged as a percentage of it. As a result, larger asset bases generally mean more revenue and better operating margins. Smaller funds may simply never gather enough assets to become economically viable.

There is no universally accepted threshold at which an ETF becomes “at risk” of closure. On the U.S. side, ETF.com cites roughly US$50 million in AUM as a useful rule of thumb, but the actual number depends heavily on the ETF’s fee structure. Ultimately, the question is whether the fund is generating enough revenue to justify its continued existence.

Another major risk factor is a breakdown in the liquidity of the underlying assets. A good example occurred following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As sanctions were imposed and trading in many Russian securities became restricted or impossible, numerous Russian equity ETFs found themselves holding assets that could no longer be readily bought, sold, or priced.

Because the ETF creation and redemption process depends on functioning and liquid underlying markets, the disruption made normal ETF operations difficult or impossible. Several issuers, including VanEck, ultimately chose to liquidate their Russian-focused ETFs because the underlying securities were effectively no longer investable.