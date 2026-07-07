What Canadian investors need to know about ETF closures
Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund you own shuts down.
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Why and how ETF closures happen, which warning signs to watch for, and what it means if a fund you own shuts down.
The Canadian exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry’s growth has been substantial and is picking up steam. According to the Canadian ETF Association, Canadian-listed ETFs collectively managed approximately $790 billion in assets as of March 31, 2026. At that time, there were 1,526 ETFs offered by 49 different sponsors listed on Canadian exchanges.
But not every ETF will survive. ETF providers are businesses, and ETFs themselves are products. The goal of launching an ETF is ultimately to gather sufficient assets under management (AUM) so that the management fees generated by the fund exceed the costs of operating it.
Like any business, however, not every product launch succeeds. Sometimes investor demand fails to materialize. Sometimes competition proves too intense. And sometimes, an issuer simply decides that its resources are better allocated elsewhere. At that point, the sponsor may choose to close the fund.
The desire to avoid ETF closures is one reason investors often pay close attention to AUM alongside factors such as management expense ratios (MERs), liquidity, and historical performance. A common assumption is that lower AUM automatically translates into a higher probability of closure.
While there is some truth to that, AUM is only one piece of the puzzle. Some small ETFs survive for years, while others with far larger asset bases disappear unexpectedly. Understanding why ETFs close, what warning signs investors should watch for, and how the liquidation process actually works can help investors make better decisions when selecting funds.
In this article, we’ll examine what happens from an investor’s perspective when a fund shuts down, the risk factors that most commonly lead to them, and one notable case study that demonstrated how ETF closures can sometimes unfold very differently than expected.
To understand how ETF closures work in practice, it helps to look at a real-world example. On December 5, 2025, Global X Canada announced that it would terminate three ETFs on or about February 17, 2026.
One of the first things investors should notice is that ETF closures are rarely sudden. In Canada, fund providers generally provide at least 60 days’ notice before a termination date. The announcement usually identifies the affected ETFs, their ticker symbols, the exchanges on which they trade, and a timeline of important dates leading up to the closure.
One of those dates is typically a cutoff for direct subscriptions. In plain language, this means that authorized participants can no longer create new ETF units on the back end. In the Global X example, this occurred prior to the termination date.
The next major milestone is delisting. This means the ETF’s units are removed from the stock exchange and can no longer be bought or sold in the secondary market. At this point, the ETF still technically exists, but investors lose the ability to trade it through their brokerage account.
Finally comes the termination date itself. On the termination date, the ETF’s remaining assets are sold, liabilities are paid, expenses associated with the wind-up process are settled, and the remaining proceeds are distributed to investors on a pro rata basis according to the number of units they own.
Now, investors are not left holding a worthless security simply because an ETF closes. In most cases, they ultimately receive cash equal to their proportional share of the underlying assets after expenses. However, there can be a period between delisting and final liquidation where the position remains visible in a brokerage account but is no longer tradable.
During that time, investors are effectively waiting in limbo for the liquidation process to conclude and for the final cash distribution to be paid. Investors who do not wish to wait until liquidation must sell their ETF units on the exchange before the delisting date. Once delisting occurs, that option disappears and investors must wait for the fund’s assets to be liquidated and distributed.
By far the biggest factor behind ETF closures is AUM, because management fees are typically charged as a percentage of it. As a result, larger asset bases generally mean more revenue and better operating margins. Smaller funds may simply never gather enough assets to become economically viable.
There is no universally accepted threshold at which an ETF becomes “at risk” of closure. On the U.S. side, ETF.com cites roughly US$50 million in AUM as a useful rule of thumb, but the actual number depends heavily on the ETF’s fee structure. Ultimately, the question is whether the fund is generating enough revenue to justify its continued existence.
Another major risk factor is a breakdown in the liquidity of the underlying assets. A good example occurred following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. As sanctions were imposed and trading in many Russian securities became restricted or impossible, numerous Russian equity ETFs found themselves holding assets that could no longer be readily bought, sold, or priced.
Because the ETF creation and redemption process depends on functioning and liquid underlying markets, the disruption made normal ETF operations difficult or impossible. Several issuers, including VanEck, ultimately chose to liquidate their Russian-focused ETFs because the underlying securities were effectively no longer investable.
Finally, some ETFs close because they suffer catastrophic losses. While most diversified ETFs are unlikely to experience this outcome, products that rely heavily on leverage, derivatives, or highly concentrated strategies like single-stock exposure can be more vulnerable.
A notable example from the U.S. was the Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA). The fund was designed to profit during severe market downturns by maintaining a portfolio of derivatives that would increase in value during a market crash.
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The challenge was that protection is not free. To maintain that downside hedge, the fund continually paid premiums. Instead of experiencing a major market collapse, investors spent most of the fund’s life in a strong bull market. As those premiums accumulated year after year, the ETF’s assets steadily eroded.
Simplify attempted various measures to keep the fund viable, including a one-for-20 reverse share split, but eventually the losses became too severe. According to ETF.com, the fund ultimately shut down after losing approximately 99.8% of its value.
While closures remain relatively uncommon relative to the size of the ETF industry, understanding these risks can help investors better assess the long-term viability of a fund before committing capital.
Investors should not necessarily fear ETF closures, nor should the possibility discourage investors from exploring smaller ETFs, particularly those launched by boutique issuers or ETF entrepreneurs using Canada’s growing ecosystem of white-label ETF platforms to bring new ideas to market.
However, investors should avoid relying exclusively on ETF fact sheets. Fact sheets are useful summaries, but they are condensed marketing documents. For a fuller picture, it is often worth reviewing the prospectus and, more importantly, the fund’s audited financial statements. Doing so can occasionally reveal risks that would otherwise go unnoticed.
A good example is Emerge ETFs, which was covered extensively by Advisor.ca reporter Melissa Shin. The story began in April 2023 when the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) issued a cease-trade order against 11 ETFs after Emerge failed to file audited annual financial statements and its auditor resigned.
According to Advisor.ca, it was the first time a Canadian ETF issuer had been subjected to such an order. Roughly a month later, the OSC suspended Emerge Canada’s registration for capital deficiency. At the center of the issue was $5.5 million in receivables owed by Emerge Canada to several of its ETFs.
That distinction is important because ETFs are separate legal entities from the fund company that manages them. Most investors think of themselves as owning a basket of underlying securities. In this case, however, part of what investors owned was effectively a claim against the ETF manager itself.
According to reporting by Shin, two funds in particular, the Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF (EARK) and the Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF (EAGB), had receivables equal to roughly 5.6% of each fund’s net asset value (NAV). Imagine purchasing an ETF, only to discover that more than five cents of every dollar invested is effectively an unsecured loan to the fund manager.
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When the ETFs were ultimately terminated, unitholders effectively became unsecured creditors of Emerge Canada with respect to those outstanding receivables, reducing the liquidation proceeds. Unsurprisingly, in March 2025 OSC enforcement staff brought forward securities law violations against Emerge Canada, certain directors and officers, and members of the independent review committee.
According to the allegations, approximately $6 million of ETF assets were used through receivable arrangements and related-party loans to support Emerge Canada’s business operations during a period of financial distress. The OSC alleged these transactions constituted prohibited loans and represented conflicts of interest that were inconsistent with obligations owed to investors.
As of later hearings in March 2026, Emerge CEO Lisa Lake Langley indicated that approximately $800,000 of the $5.5 million owed in receivables had been repaid, with $4.7 million still outstanding. According to trade publication Investment Executive, Emerge had also stopped making payroll in December 2022 and defaulted on its Toronto office lease, resulting in more than $112,000 in arrears and accrued interest owed.
The Emerge case remains an outlier within Canada’s ETF industry. The vast majority of ETF closures occur through orderly liquidations where investors receive the value of the underlying portfolio without incident. Still, the episode serves as a useful reminder that ETFs do not operate in isolation. Every ETF ultimately sits within a larger corporate structure.
For most investors, reviewing a fund’s financial statements may never uncover anything unusual. But the Emerge case demonstrates why understanding the issuer behind an ETF can be just as important as understanding the securities the ETF owns, if and when closure occurs.
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