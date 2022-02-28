Here’s how five-year fixed mortgage rates work and how to know if they are the right fit for your finances. And before speaking to a lender or mortgage broker, learn more about how they compare to five-year variable mortgage rates.

What is a five-year fixed mortgage rate?

As the name implies, a five-year fixed-rate mortgage comes with a mortgage term of five years—that’s the duration for which your mortgage contract remains in effect. In Canada, mortgage terms range from six months to 10 years, with five years being the most common agreement.

With a fixed-rate mortgage, your mortgage interest rate is locked in for that period of five years. During your term, your lender can’t raise the interest rate, which means you can predict what your mortgage payments will be until your mortgage contract comes to an end and it’s time to renew.

For this reason, fixed-rate mortgages can provide a greater sense of security than variable-rate mortgages. With a variable-rate mortgage, the interest rate can fluctuate throughout the term. This flux occurs as lenders adjust their prime rates in response to changes in the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate.

Finally, fixed-rate mortgages can be open or closed. Whereas an open mortgage comes with the option of making additional regular or lump-sum mortgage payments without penalty, borrowers are penalized for paying off a closed mortgage early. As a rule of thumb, closed-term mortgages come with lower interest rates because they offer less flexibility than open mortgages.

How are five-year fixed mortgage rates determined in Canada?

Rates for five-year fixed mortgages are strongly linked to the price of five-year government bonds. Banks rely on bonds to generate stable profits and offset potential losses from the money they lend as mortgages. When banks expect their bond profits to increase, they lower their fixed-mortgage rates, and vice versa.

Historically, fixed rates have tended to hover above variable rates, though there are a few instances when variable rates have surpassed fixed rates. This historical trend suggests buyers may end up paying more for fixed mortgages, especially during periods of falling interest rates.

However, when Canadian inflation rates exceed the norm, hikes in the Bank of Canada’s overnight rate—which lead to higher variable interest rates—are often not far behind. At times like these, locking in a fixed mortgage rate could be a smart option for borrowers who want to avoid the fluctuations that come with variable-rate mortgages.