What does it take to buy a second home in Canada? There’s a lot to consider, from figuring out whether you can afford to buy a second property (and whether it’s worth it) to navigating the down payment requirements and mortgage rules. To help you get started, we’ve answered these questions and more.

You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote* I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Why trust us MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.

Table of contents:

What counts as a second home?

Generally, a second home refers to a real estate property that is owner-occupied, meaning the owner will be living in it at least part of the time. It can refer to a cottage, a vacation home or a weekday residence (like a condo) for someone who commutes a great distance to work in a city. A multi-unit dwelling where the owner lives in one of the units and rents out the others is also considered an owner-occupied residence.

For lenders, it’s the “owner-occupied” part that matters. If your second or third property is non-owner-occupied (meaning you will not be living there at all), then it’s considered an investment property. And that means you’ll have to meet different requirements to get a mortgage. Some smaller lenders don’t even provide mortgages for investment properties.

Return to top.

What are the rules for buying a second home in Canada?

If you’re already a home owner, you’re likely familiar with many of the qualifying criteria, because many of the requirements for buying a second or third property are the same as for buying a principal residence. You will have to qualify for a mortgage under the stress test, have a good credit score (especially if you want to get the most competitive mortgage rates) and have a debt-to-income ratio that falls within the acceptable range for your lender.

The one major difference with buying a second property is the down payment—the amount of money you need to pay upfront in order to purchase the home. As with principal residences, the down payment needed on a second property is tied to the purchase price of the home. However, with second properties, the number of units on the property, and whether or not the owner will live there, impact the size of the down payment as well.

Return to top.