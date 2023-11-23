Primary residences vs. secondary properties

The tax treatment of real estate in Canada depends on its use. The home you live in—your primary residence—is normally exempt from capital gains tax upon sale due to the primary residence exemption.

This exemption can even be used on vacation properties, so long as it is “ordinarily inhabited.” While the definition of “ordinarily inhabited” is vague, it means at a minimum you spent time living there during a calendar year. And while there’s an exception for years in which you move and own two homes, you can otherwise only declare one property as your primary residence at any given time. Generally speaking, you’ll want to apply the exemption to the property that has increased in value the most.

Rental properties don’t qualify for this exemption under most circumstances. When they’re sold, if they have increased in value, capital gains taxes will normally apply.

Capital gains tax on a second property in Canada

When selling a property, if you can’t use the primary residence exemption, then capital gains taxes will be levied against the increase in value. But capital gains are relatively tax-efficient, since only half of the gain is taxable—the other half you can stick in your jeans.

To calculate the capital gain, you need to first calculate the adjusted cost base, or ACB, against which the sale proceeds will be measured. The starting point is the purchase price, and from there certain additions and deductions can be applied. Common additions include expenses incurred to purchase the property, like commissions and legal fees. Capital expenses, like those used to improve or upgrade the property, can also be added.

Here’s where it gets a little complicated. Because a building is depreciable property which may wear out over time, investors can deduct a percentage of the property’s cost each year—known as “capital cost allowance,” or CCA. It can only be used against the building itself, not the land portion of the property. When the property is eventually disposed of, the undepreciated capital cost, or UCC—that is, the original cost minus the amount of CCA claimed—is recaptured and taxed as income, with additional proceeds being taxed as a capital gain.

As a simplified example, say you bought a rental property for $1,000,000. Over the years, you deducted $200,000 of CCA. You then sold the property for $1,300,000. Here’s how it would be taxed:

Original cost: $1,000,000

CCA claimed: $200,000

Undepreciated capital cost: $800,000

When the rental property is sold, that $200,000 CCA is recaptured and taxed as income. And since you sold it for $1,300,000, you have a capital gain of $300,000. Half of this is taxable, so you add $150,000 to your income that year. Between the recapture and the taxable half of the capital gain, you have $350,000 of income to report on your tax return.

Capital expenses vs. current expenses: What’s the difference?

In the above example, the cost of improving the property is a capital cost. It extends the useful life of the property or increases its value. Capital expenses can increase the ACB of the property and can be deducted over time via the CCA. Examples include: