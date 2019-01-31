Last Updated: January 31, 2019MoneySense, Inc. (“MoneySense ”/“we”/”us”) is committed to protecting your privacy. We make the MoneySense website, www.moneysense.ca (the “Website”) available together with our services as further described in our (the “Services”). This Privacy Policy describes how we collect, store, use and distribute information about our users through the Website and Services. Consent: By using the Website or our Services you consent to the use of your Personal Information as described in this Privacy Policy Collection of Information We aim to collect, use and disclose only such information as is required to enable us to manage your account, to provide the Services, to maintain our customer/visitor lists, to respond to your inquiries or provide feedback, and for service improvement. We will maintain the confidentiality of any contact information you provide to us when you sign up for our marketing communications or contact us with questions or for further information and we will use it only for the purposes for which we have collected it (subject to the exclusions and disclosures we have listed below), unless you agree that we may disclose it to other third parties. Two types of information may be collected through the Website and our Services: Personal Information and Website Information. “Personal Information” is personally identifiable information, such as your name, address, e-mail address, credit card information, address, birth date and gender. At the time of collection, we will clearly identify the information being collected and the purposes for which it will be used. It is always your choice whether or not to provide Personal Information but if you choose not to provide certain requested Personal Information, in some instances you may not be able to access and use all of the features of the Website and Services. In other instances, your choice not to provide certain other Personal Information may mean that you will not be able to use certain features of the Website. We may collect Personal Information in respect of the Website through communications with you; user support; online tools; and expert advice services. “ Website Information is information we collect when you visit our Website, such as an Internet Protocol Address (IP Address), the domain used to access the Website, and the type and version of browser or operating system being used by visitors to the Website. We also collect aggregate information, such as demographic statistics of our users (e.g. average age or geographical allocation of our users), number of visitors, what pages users access or visit, and average time spent on the Website. Similarly, business contact information such as the name, title, business address, or telephone number of a business or professional person or an employee of an organization is not considered Personal Information when such information is used for the purposes of contacting the individual in their business/professional capacity. Use of Information: We collect information for the following purposes:
- Request Forms If you request more information about a certain Financial Product listed on our Website you may be required to input certain further Personal Information, such as name, contact information, address, and certain other information depending on the nature of the Financial Product you are interested in. If you submit such a request form, we will send the information contained in the form to the applicable Vendor of the Financial Product, and you hereby consent to us sharing your Personal Information with such Vendors. Any Personal Information that we provide to third party Vendors will be treated in accordance with the terms of such Vendor’s own Privacy Policy, which you should read. Ratehub.ca will not be responsible in any way for how any Vendor treats your Personal Information.
- Online Tools: We may offer tools such as a mortgage calculator, Canada child benefit calculator, RESP calculator, TFSA Room calculator, and credit card finder. If you use these tools, we collect information you provide (such as your income, RESP balance, credit score, etc.) in order to provide you with the features and functions of the tools. We do not store the Personal Information you provide when you use these tools.
- Ask MoneySense: If you decide to ask one of our experts a question such our Retirement, Auto, Real Estate or Tax experts, we will collect your email address and any other Personal Information you provide in your correspondence with the expert in order to respond to your question.
- Location Information: Certain Financial Products are only available in certain areas, and therefore we may ask for your location, either by requesting your postal code, city, and/or address
- Transactional Notifications: We provide notifications for certain activities relating to your use of our Services despite your indicated e-mail preferences, for example we may send you notices of any updates to our Terms of Use or Privacy Policy.
- Marketing Communications: If you opt-in to receive marketing communications from us, we collect your name and email address to send you the newsletter you requested. You may withdraw your consent to receiving marketing communications from us at any time by following the opt-out instructions in each communication, or by contacting our marketing department at [email protected].
- Statistics: We also collect statistics about your use of products/services [referred to you]through the Website. This information will be kept confidential, however, aggregate statistics that do not personally identify an individual will be kept by us and such aggregate statistics may be made available to other members or third parties.
- System Logs & Cookies: Cookies are used by us to track content usage and traffic on the Website. A cookie is a feature of your web browser that consists of a text file that is placed on your hard disk by a web server. The Website uses cookies to help it compile aggregate statistics about usage of this Website, such as how many users visit the Website, how long users spend viewing the Website, and what pages are viewed most often, and what pages Users may visit directly after leaving the Website. This information is used to improve the content of the Website and to provide and improve the Services. You can set your browser to notify you when you are sent a cookie. This gives you the chance to decide whether or not to accept it. If you disable cookies, you may not be able to take advantage of all the features of the Website. We do not link any of the information we use in cookies to any personally identifiable information submitted by you when you are on the Website.
- Analytics: We may use a third party such as Google Analytics to help us gather and analyze information about the areas visited on the Website (such as the pages most read, time spent, search terms and other engagement data) in order to evaluate and improve the user experience and the Website. For more information or to opt-out using the Google Analytics opt-out browser add-on, see “How Google uses data when you use our partners’ sites or apps” and “Google Analytics and Privacy”.
- Advertisements: Advertisements appearing on the Website may be delivered by us or one or more third-party web advertisers. These third party web advertisers may set cookies. These cookies allow the advertisement server operated by that third party to recognize your computer each time they send you an online advertisement. Accordingly, advertisement servers may compile information about where or whether you viewed their advertisements and which advertisements you clicked on. This information allows web advertisers to deliver targeted advertisements that they believe will be of most interest to you. We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our website. These companies may use non-personally identifiable information (which does not include your name, address, email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.