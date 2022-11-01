Canada’s best balance transfer credit cards 2022
These cards offer super low introductory rates for balance transfers.
If you carry a balance on a regular credit card, chances are you’re paying around 20% in interest. At that rate, it can become difficult to keep up with the payments and your debt can spike—fast. Moving your credit card debt to a balance transfer credit card can help you pay off the principal more quickly by giving you access to a lower regular interest rate. Many balance transfer cards offer a welcome bonus with an extra-low (and sometimes 0%) rate for a limited time. Check out our picks for the best balance transfer credit cards in Canada.
|Card
|Balance transfer rate
|Annual fee
|MBNA True Line Mastercard
(get more details)*
|• 0% annual interest rate for 12 months
• 12.99% afterwards
|$0
|CIBC Select Visa
|• 0% for 10 months (+ 1% transfer fee)
• 13.99% afterwards
|$29 (waived 1st year)
|Scotiabank Value Visa
(get more details)*
|• 0% for the first 6 months
• 12.99% afterwards
|$29 (waived 1st year)
|BMO Preferred Rate
(get more details)*
|• 0.99% for 9 months (+ 2% transfer fee)
• 12.99% afterwards
|$20 (waived 1st year)
|BMO Cash Back Mastercard
(get more details)*
|• 0.99% for 9 months (+ 2% transfer fee)
• 22.99% afterwards
|$0
At a glance: With a regular interest rate of 12.99% and a 0% balance transfer rate for a full year, the MBNA True Line Mastercard offers a lot of runway to bring down your debt. This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, both for you and up to nine additional users.
At a glance: The CIBC Select Visa Card offers an attractive 13.99% interest rate, even on cash advances, and it has a 10-month balance transfer offer of 0% interest and a low 1% balance transfer fee. A handful of other perks, like common carrier accident insurance and discounts on gas, round out the package.
At a glance: For those already banking with Scotiabank, the Scotiabank Value Visa offers an enticing balance transfer option. The annual fee is a manageable $29, and it’s waived for the first year and waived altogether for those who have the Preferred or Ultimate banking package. The 12.99% interest rate is among the lowest around, making it suitable for consolidating your debt.
At a glance: BMO’s Preferred Rate Mastercard comes with a low regular interest rate of 12.99% and an annual fee of only $20, which is waived for the first year—and waived every year for cardholders with a BMO Performance chequing account. The balance transfer offer isn’t as strong as others on this list, but can still save you money compared to a regular card. Circus fans will love the discounts at Cirque du Soleil.
At a glance: With no annual fee, an accessible $15,000 annual income requirement and a promotional interest rate of 0.99% on balance transfers for your first nine months, the BMO CashBack is perfect if you’re in a low income bracket and want to get a handle on your credit card balance. This card can even put some money back in your pocket.
A balance transfer is the transfer of debt from one credit card to another. Although a cardholder can transfer their debt for a variety of reasons, the goal is usually to cut down on the amount of interest charged and to pay off the loan faster.
As most everyday-use credit cards command an interest rate of around 20%, your principal debt load can bloat quickly. By transferring debt to a card with a lower interest rate, you’ll incur lower interest charges—so more of your money goes to the principal balance.
Balance transfers can be an effective way to consolidate and address debt. There are seven things to consider before you apply for a balance transfer card.
Like cash advances or purchases of money orders, balance transfers are not considered to be purchases, so in general, they’re not eligible for cash back rewards. There may be some rare exceptions with certain promotional offers, but these are few and far between. That said, the interest saved by moving your debt to a card with a lower interest rate will far outweigh the value of most cash back returns.
When you apply for any credit card, you receive a hard credit inquiry that can temporarily bring your credit score down a few points. This includes balance transfer cards. However, this is not a reason to avoid applying.
If you’re looking into a balance transfer credit card, it’s likely because you’ve got some outstanding credit card debt. Moving that debt in order to reduce it will have a positive, lasting impact on your credit score in the medium to long term.
The lower interest rate means more of your money goes to paying down the balance, so you can reduce your debt load faster. A smaller debt load can improve your credit score because it lowers your credit utilization—a major credit score factor that measures the ratio between the balance and the total credit limit. Say you owe $600 on a credit card with a limit of $2,000. Your credit utilization would be 30%. Having a credit utilization score of 30% or lower is considered good.
When you consider everything, the damage your debt load does to your credit score far outweighs the small and temporary effect on your credit score caused by a credit card application. When it comes to debt, always look for the longer-term solution.
For the best balance transfer credit cards 2022 ranking, we categorized credit cards based on their limited-time balance transfer rates. Our rankings also took into account fixed annual interest rates on balance transfers and purchases, purchase protections and annual fees.
While I appreciate this article and the idea of doing a balance transfer, I have found that, thanks to my current debt load and its affect on my credit rating, I have now been turned down for three credit cards. Even if I explain that I’m looking to transfer balances from a high interest credit card and I intend to cancel the other card, I still get a resounding NO.
just want a cash back credit card from bank that know my name,,address,income
They keep denying me one.
in the meantime i was approved gby Sapitol one and Canadian tire gas advantage but I would like to just havvve one card.
I would likek to get it transfer my credit cards to theirs,
maybe my husbnd s online credit hs brought my score down.
can you help
I recently transferred significant sum to my CIBC Visa card to take advantage of the free 10 month interest. Unfortunately I accidentally chose a wrong (similar) name on the drop down list for the Mastercard I was transferring from. When the payment never showed up on the other card I phoned Visa who it turns out, sent the funds to the wrong Mastercard company.
Now comes the crazy part:
The Visa manager said there was no quick way to get the funds back and that they would send the wrong company “an email” and hopefully in FIVE or SIX weeks! I might get the money sent to the correct Mastercard. Meanwhile, of course, they have added the debit to my Visa and I am still paying interest on the correct Mastercard. My emails to CIBC have gone unanswered so I guess I am stuck!
To date CIBC has been excellent so I am bewildered by this treatment. Yes I made a simple name selection mistake but surely they must have some way of double checking whether I even have a credit card with this other company (which I don’t).
And their lack of an urgent follow-up is bewildering!?!?
I am interested in making a balance transfer to my existing BMO credit card. Are there any promotions available? Please advise what options if any are open to me. I am looking to close out a credit card and transfer $4,000.00 to my current credit card I hold with BMO.