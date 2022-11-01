Find your next credit card* See cards tailored for you from over 12 banks and card issuers

The best balance transfer credit cards in Canada 2022

At a glance: With a regular interest rate of 12.99% and a 0% balance transfer rate for a full year, the MBNA True Line Mastercard offers a lot of runway to bring down your debt. This card doesn’t charge an annual fee, both for you and up to nine additional users.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Interest rates: 12.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers

12.99% on purchases, 24.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers Balance transfer offer: Get a 0% promotional annual interest rate (“AIR”) for 12 months on balance transfers within the first 90 days of opening the account.

Pros

Pay for purchases of more than $100 in monthly installments using the MBNA monthly payment plan.

Get 10% off the base rates for Budget and Avis car rentals in Canada, and 5% off the base rates when you rent internationally.

Add up to nine additional users for free.

Cons

Even though the balance transfer interest rate is 0% for 12 months, there is a balance transfer fee of 3%, meaning that you pay $30 for every $1,000 transferred.

Card doesn’t include insurance or other perks.

At a glance: The CIBC Select Visa Card offers an attractive 13.99% interest rate, even on cash advances, and it has a 10-month balance transfer offer of 0% interest and a low 1% balance transfer fee. A handful of other perks, like common carrier accident insurance and discounts on gas, round out the package.

Annual fee: $29 (rebated for the first year)

$29 (rebated for the first year) Interest rates: 13.99% on purchases, 13.99% on cash advances, 13.99% on balance transfers

13.99% on purchases, 13.99% on cash advances, 13.99% on balance transfers Balance transfer offer: Get 0% interest for up to 10 months with a 1% transfer fee. For the first year, you'll also get an annual fee rebate.

Pros

When you link this card with Journie Rewards, you can save up to $0.10 per litre on gas at participating Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron gas stations.

Transfer money internationally with CIBC Global Money Transfer and pay no transfer fees.

Includes $100,000 of common carrier accident insurance.

Get up to three additional cards for free.

Cons

The included travel insurance is incomplete, so you may have to buy additional coverage.

At a glance: For those already banking with Scotiabank, the Scotiabank Value Visa offers an enticing balance transfer option. The annual fee is a manageable $29, and it’s waived for the first year and waived altogether for those who have the Preferred or Ultimate banking package. The 12.99% interest rate is among the lowest around, making it suitable for consolidating your debt.

Annual fee: $29 (waived for the first year)

$29 (waived for the first year) Interest rates: 12.99% on purchases, 12.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers

12.99% on purchases, 12.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers Balance transfer offer: Get 0% interest on cash advances for the first 6 months. Must apply by Oct. 31, 2022.

Get 0% interest on cash advances for the first 6 months. Must apply by Oct. 31, 2022. Additional benefits: Get a 25% discount on rental cars at participating Avis locations

Pros

Pay off purchases of $100 or more with no-interest monthly installments, along with a low installment fee (varies by plan), as part of the Scotia SelectPay program.

Get a 25% discount on rental cars at participating Avis locations.

Don’t pay the annual fee if you have a Preferred or Ultimate banking package with Scotiabank.

Supplementary cardholders are free, so your friends or family can also take advantage of a low interest rate.

Cons

You can’t earn cash back or rewards with this card.

There is little in the way of extras.

At a glance: BMO’s Preferred Rate Mastercard comes with a low regular interest rate of 12.99% and an annual fee of only $20, which is waived for the first year—and waived every year for cardholders with a BMO Performance chequing account. The balance transfer offer isn’t as strong as others on this list, but can still save you money compared to a regular card. Circus fans will love the discounts at Cirque du Soleil.

Annual fee: $20 (refunded in the first year)

$20 (refunded in the first year) Welcome offer: Earn a 0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers with a 2% transfer fee for the first 9 months.

Earn a 0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers with a 2% transfer fee for the first 9 months. Interest rates: 12.99% on purchases, 15.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers

12.99% on purchases, 15.99% on cash advances, 12.99% on balance transfers Balance transfer offer: 0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers in the first 9 months; 2% transfer fee

0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers in the first 9 months; 2% transfer fee Additional benefits: Extended warranty, purchase protection, and Zero Liability protection; discounts on Cirque du Soleil admission

Pros

The $20 annual fee is super affordable and is waived for the first year. If you have a BMO Performance chequing account, it’s waived every year.

Cardholders can buy discounted Cirque du Soleil tickets.

Add one additional cardholder for free.

Cons

Doesn’t include travel insurance.

You can’t earn rewards or cash back.

The balance transfer offer isn’t as strong as some others available.

At a glance: With no annual fee, an accessible $15,000 annual income requirement and a promotional interest rate of 0.99% on balance transfers for your first nine months, the BMO CashBack is perfect if you’re in a low income bracket and want to get a handle on your credit card balance. This card can even put some money back in your pocket.

Annual fee: $0

$0 Welcome offer: Get 1,500 bonus Air Miles ($150 value) and a 0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers for the first 9 months (a 2% transfer fee applies).

Get 1,500 bonus Air Miles ($150 value) and a 0.99% introductory interest rate on balance transfers for the first 9 months (a 2% transfer fee applies). Interest rates: 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances (21.99% for Quebec residents) and 22.99% on balance transfers

20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances (21.99% for Quebec residents) and 22.99% on balance transfers Balance transfer offer: 0.99% interest on balance transfers for your first 9 months; 2% transfer fee

0.99% interest on balance transfers for your first 9 months; 2% transfer fee Additional benefits: Members receive 25% off National and Alamo car rentals; get a discount of 15% off admission to Cirque du Soleil shows touring Canada and 20% off resident shows in Las Vegas; includes Zero Liability protection and MasterCard Identity check for online purchases

Pros

The regular cash back rate on groceries is 3%, which is the highest in Canada for a no-fee card. Recurring bill payments earn at 1% cash back, and the base earn rate is 0.5%.

Use your cash back as a statement credit, or a deposit into your BMO chequing, savings or InvestorLine account, and rewards never expire.

Add a second cardholder for free.

Cons

There is a balance transfer fee of 2%, meaning that for every $1,000 transferred, you’ll pay a one-time fee of $20.

This card doesn’t come with much in the way of extras or perks.

What is a balance transfer?

A balance transfer is the transfer of debt from one credit card to another. Although a cardholder can transfer their debt for a variety of reasons, the goal is usually to cut down on the amount of interest charged and to pay off the loan faster.

As most everyday-use credit cards command an interest rate of around 20%, your principal debt load can bloat quickly. By transferring debt to a card with a lower interest rate, you’ll incur lower interest charges—so more of your money goes to the principal balance.