Best online brokerages in Canada for 2026
Created By
Surviscor
For the 14th time, MoneySense has partnered with Surviscor to offer an authoritative and unbiased comparison of the various offerings for Canadian investors.
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Created By
Surviscor
For the 14th time, MoneySense has partnered with Surviscor to offer an authoritative and unbiased comparison of the various offerings for Canadian investors.
There may be a lot of great brokers online, but what is the best online brokerage for you in Canada this year?
For the 14th time, MoneySense has partnered with Surviscor, a leading Canadian research and consulting firm specializing in customer experiences with digital and direct financial services, to offer an authoritative comparison of the various offerings for Canadian investors. The methodology is powered by Surviscor’s deep and unbiased research.
With more firms competing for your attention, more commission-free trading options and more marketing promises than ever before, finding the right brokerage can be challenging. If you’re not sure whether you’re with the right online broker, or if you’re taking your first steps into self-directed investing and trying to make sense of an increasingly crowded marketplace, our 2026’s guide can help can help you cut through the noise and identify the platform best suited to your investing goals, experience level and long-term success.
We evaluated providers across four key pillars of the investor experience:
We analyzed 10 experience categories through nearly 8,000 data points per firm and real-world testing of over 75 self-directed investor actions. The result is a ranking that reflects how firms perform, not just how they market themselves.
Editor’s note: This article was revised on October 26, 2026.
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MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings from over 12 major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.
Here are the 10 best online brokerages in Canada for 2026, based on a deep dive into what really matters to self-directed investors. We looked at performance across the four key pillars of the investor experience:
Each firm was scored using a detailed points system built on real investor experiences. Curious how the rankings were calculated? Check out our methodology at the bottom of the page to learn more about how we put these results together.
|2026 ranking
|Online broker
|Points awarded
|Rank in 2025
|Complete Surviscor analysis
|1
|TD Direct Investing
|70
|2
|TD Direct Investing pros and cons
|2
|Questrade
|67
|1
|Questrade pros and cons
|3
|BMO InvestorLine
|63
|7
|BMO InvestorLine pros and cons
|4
|Qtrade Direct Investing
|59
|3
|Qtrade Direct Investing pros and cons
|5
|CIBC Investor’s Edge
|54
|8
|CIBC Investor’s Edge pros and cons
|6
|Scotia iTRADE
|52
|5
|Scotia iTRADE pros and cons
|7
|RBC Direct Investing
|39
|6
|RBC Direct Investing pros and cons
|8
|Desjardins Online Brokerage
|35
|4
|Desjardins Online Brokerage pros and cons
|9
|National Bank Direct Brokerage
|28
|9
|National Bank Direct Brokerage pros and cons
|10
|Webull Canada
|20
|9
|Webull Canada pros and cons
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Canadian investors have never had more choice.
Over the past year, the online brokerage industry continued to evolve at a rapid pace. New competitors entered the Canadian market, commission structures continued to change and firms invested heavily in improving their digital platforms and investor experiences. For self-directed investors, that’s good news. Competition has never been stronger, and brokerages are working harder than ever to earn—and keep—your business.
The MoneySense Best Online Brokers review, powered by independent research from Surviscor, continues to cut through the marketing claims and focus on what matters most: the actual experience investors receive. While many firms continue to promote low fees, free trading and simplified investing, our research consistently shows that successful investing requires more than a catchy advertisement or a commission-free promise. Platform quality, investor resources, customer service and the ability to support investors through their learning journey remain critical factors when choosing a brokerage partner.
This year’s results highlight one of the most competitive races we have seen in years. The top three firms are separated by only a handful of points, demonstrating just how closely matched Canada’s leading brokerages have become. While established leaders continue to set the pace, several firms improved their standing through investments in platform functionality, investor education and overall digital experiences.
The Canadian brokerage landscape also expanded in 2026 with the addition of moomoo Canada and Webull Canada to our review universe. Their arrival reflects the growing interest by Canadian investors in globally owned online investing firms and provides even more choice for consumers. At the same time, specialty firms such as Interactive Brokers Canada and Canaccord Genuity Direct continue to serve specific investor segments, reminding investors that the “best” brokerage often depends on individual needs and investing styles.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this year’s review is that commission-free trading is no longer the differentiator it once was. As more firms reduce or eliminate trading commissions, investors must look beyond pricing and evaluate the complete experience. The strongest brokerages combine competitive pricing with intuitive platforms, meaningful investor resources, responsive service and the tools investors need to make informed decisions.
Whether you’re opening your first investment account, considering a switch from your current brokerage or simply looking to better understand the increasingly competitive marketplace, this guide is designed to help. Below you’ll find our 2026 rankings, category winners and detailed analysis of the firms shaping Canada’s online investing landscape.
If there is one lesson from this year’s results, it is this: choosing an online brokerage is no longer about finding the cheapest option. It’s about finding the right partner for your investing journey.
Here’s a closer look at the top three overall winners.
TD Direct Investing (TDDI) returns to the top spot in 2026 with 71 points, reclaiming leadership in one of the closest MoneySense Best Online Brokerages races in recent years. The firm finished first in four categories—Trading Experience, Investor Resources, New Investors and Bank-Owned Online Broker—and ranked among the top three in seven of its eight eligible categories, demonstrating the consistency that has long defined the TD Direct Investing experience.
A pioneer in Canada’s self-directed investing industry since the launch of TD GreenLine in the late 1980s, TD Direct Investing continues to set the standard for investors seeking a comprehensive brokerage experience. Its combination of robust desktop and mobile platforms, industry-leading market intelligence, extensive educational resources and strong overall functionality helped propel the firm back to the top of this year’s rankings.
What continues to separate TD Direct Investing from many competitors is its ability to support investors throughout their entire investing journey. New investors benefit from a wealth of educational content and planning tools, while more experienced investors gain access to advanced research, market data and trading capabilities that remain among the strongest in the industry.
That doesn’t mean TD Direct Investing is without its challenges. The firm continues to charge some of the highest commissions among major Canadian brokerages, particularly for investors who do not qualify for discounted pricing. While TD Easy Trade offers up to 100 commission-free trades annually, those benefits are limited to a simplified mobile-only platform that lacks many of the tools and functionality available through TD Direct Investing’s flagship platforms.
Still, 2026 serves as a reminder that pricing is only one component of the investor experience. While competitors continue to compete aggressively on commissions, TD Direct Investing’s strength across platform experiences, investor resources and trading functionality demonstrates why it remains one of Canada’s most trusted and complete online brokerages.
Want to know the good, the bad and the not-so-great about TD Direct Investing? From its award-winning trading tools and investor resources to its service experience, fees and platform functionality, our complete Surviscor review provides a deeper look at why TD Direct Investing reclaimed the top spot in 2026.
Read the complete TD Direct Investing Surviscor review.
Questrade slips to second place in 2026 with 68 points, finishing just three points behind TD Direct Investing in one of the closest races in recent MoneySense history. Despite narrowly missing a fourth consecutive overall title, Questrade remains one of Canada’s strongest online brokerages, earning first-place finishes in several key categories, including User Experience, Account Experience, $0 Commission Brokers and Non-Bank Online Brokers.
Questrade continues to stand out by combining commission-free trading with strong digital platforms and industry-leading service responsiveness. Its ability to serve both new and experienced investors remains a key differentiator in an increasingly competitive marketplace.
While some investors may find its multiple platform offerings confusing and advanced market data can come at an additional cost, Questrade’s consistent performance across nearly every area of evaluation reinforces why it remains one of Canada’s premier online brokerages.
Curious about how Questrade really performs? From its award-winning digital platforms and service experience to its pricing structure and investor resources, our complete Surviscor review takes a deeper look at why Questrade remains one of Canada’s most respected online brokerages.
Read the complete Surviscor review of Questrade.
BMO InvestorLine climbs into third place in the revised 2026 rankings with 63 points, marking a significant improvement from its seventh-place finish in 2025. The firm’s move to $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades has strengthened its overall value proposition, helping propel BMO InvestorLine into the top three. Strong performances in Trading Experience, Investor Resources and Seasoned Investors demonstrate that its growing competitiveness extends well beyond pricing.
One of BMO InvestorLine’s emerging strengths is its commitment to enhancing the self-directed investing experience, with a particular emphasis on active investors. Its desktop-based account opening process, comprehensive mobile trading screens and resources, and innovative Options Hub provide valuable tools and support throughout the investment decision-making process. Combined with commission-free trading, these capabilities make BMO InvestorLine an increasingly attractive choice for both developing and experienced investors.
While its mobile account opening experience, service interaction methods and overall service responsiveness still have room for improvement, BMO InvestorLine’s renewed commitment to enhancing platform features and functionality, combined with its aggressive new pricing structure, signals a meaningful shift in its competitive position among Canada’s leading online brokerages.
Want to know the good, the bad and the not-so-great about BMO InvestorLine? From its new commission-free trading model and above-average mobile platform to its industry-leading Options Hub, our complete Surviscor review explores why BMO InvestorLine has emerged as one of Canada’s top three online brokerages.
Read the complete BMO InvestorLine Surviscor review.
Return to table of contents.
Choosing the right online broker isn’t always as straightforward as selecting the firm with the lowest commissions or the most recognizable advertising campaign. While many brokerages promote similar benefits, our research continues to uncover meaningful differences in platform quality, investor resources, customer service, and overall investor experience. What works well for one investor may not be the best fit for another.
That’s why we break our results into a series of category rankings. While the overall rankings identify the firms delivering the strongest all-around experiences, these awards highlight brokerages that excel in specific areas of the self-directed investing journey. Whether you’re looking for a better trading platform, stronger educational resources, responsive service, or a brokerage tailored to your level of investing experience, these rankings can help narrow your search.
To make the results easier to navigate, we’ve grouped our awards into three areas: platform experiences, investor types and firm types. Together, they provide a deeper look into the strengths and weaknesses of Canada’s online brokerages and help explain why some firms rise to the top of the overall rankings.
The following category winners earned either Gold or Silver recognition based on their performance within each area of evaluation. Take some time to explore the categories that matter most to you. The best online brokerage isn’t necessarily the one that finishes first overall—it’s the one that best aligns with your investing goals, experience level, and long-term needs.
A great investing platform should feel intuitive from the moment you arrive. Whether you’re researching a brokerage, opening an account or managing your investments, the best firms make it easy to find information, complete tasks and navigate their digital experiences with confidence.
The User Experience category evaluates how effectively brokerages design and deliver their desktop and mobile experiences before and after login. We assess everything from account-opening processes and navigation to personalization, service accessibility, security features and the overall ease of completing common investor tasks.
In a marketplace where many firms offer similar products and pricing, a strong user experience can often be the difference between a platform that feels effortless to use and one that leaves investors frustrated. This category recognizes the firms that make investing simpler, more intuitive and more accessible for Canadians.
Questrade successfully defends its User Experience title in 2026 and maintaining its position as Canada’s leader in digital investing usability. While competition continues to intensify, Questrade’s ability to deliver a consistent and intuitive experience across both desktop and mobile platforms keeps it firmly atop this category.
The firm’s strengths lie in its streamlined onboarding process, highly customizable platforms and thoughtful design across both desktop and mobile experiences. Investors also benefit from multiple service channels and easy access to support when needed—an increasingly important differentiator in today’s digital-first environment.
While there is still room for improvement in areas such as policy and disclosure visibility within its mobile platforms, Questrade remains the standard against which other Canadian brokerages are measured when it comes to overall user experience.
Want to see exactly how Questrade delivers one of Canada’s best digital investing experiences? Explore our complete platform review for more details.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s digital platforms.
TD Direct Investing moves into the Silver position in 2026, overtaking RBC Direct Investing and reinforcing its reputation as one of Canada’s most dependable digital investing experiences. Its strength lies in delivering a familiar and consistent experience across banking and investing channels, making it particularly appealing to investors already within the TD ecosystem.
The platform performs well in navigation, usability and overall accessibility, helping investors move seamlessly between research, account management and trading activities. Combined with strong educational resources and platform stability, TD continues to offer an experience that appeals to both new and experienced investors.
While customization options remain somewhat limited compared to category leader Questrade, TD Direct Investing’s balanced approach and continued platform improvements helped it secure this year’s Silver award.
Curious about how TD Direct Investing performs across key platform experiences? Explore our detailed analysis to learn more.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s digital platforms.
Opening an account is only the beginning. Once your money is invested, your brokerage account becomes the hub for tracking performance, monitoring activity and managing your financial future. The best firms make it easy to understand where your money is, how it’s performing and what actions you need to take.
The Account Experience category evaluates how effectively brokerages help investors manage their accounts across desktop and mobile platforms. We assess the availability and presentation of account information, portfolio details, transaction history, account management tools and the level of control investors have over their settings, preferences and notifications.
A strong account experience empowers investors to stay informed and make confident decisions without relying on customer support for routine tasks. This category recognizes the firms that provide clear information, useful tools and a seamless account management experience for self-directed investors.
Questrade successfully retains the Gold award for Account Experience in 2026, continuing to deliver one of Canada’s strongest account management experiences for self-directed investors. Whether reviewing portfolio holdings, tracking activity or managing account settings, Questrade makes it easy for investors to find and understand the information they need.
A key strength is the firm’s ability to present account information in a clear and intuitive manner across both desktop and mobile platforms. Combining that with broad product availability and strong self-service capabilities, Questrade empowers investors to confidently manage their accounts without relying heavily on customer support.
While additional account notification options would further strengthen the experience, Questrade continues to set the standard for digital account management among Canadian online brokerages.
Want to see how Questrade supports your account management needs? Explore our full breakdown of its platform experience.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s digital platform.
Scotia iTRADE earns the Silver award once again in 2026, reflecting its continued strength in helping investors manage and monitor their accounts. The platform provides robust account management tools and presents account information in a way that is easy to access, understand and act upon.
Its desktop experience remains a particular strength, offering investors a comprehensive view of their portfolios, activity and account details. Scotia iTRADE has also continued to refine its overall design and usability, making routine account management tasks more straightforward.
While the mobile experience still trails its desktop counterpart and account notifications remain limited, Scotia iTRADE continues to offer one of the strongest overall account experiences available to Canadian self-directed investors.
Interested in how Scotia iTRADE can support your account management needs? Explore our detailed breakdown of its digital platform performance.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Scotia iTrade’s digital platforms.
Return to categories list.
At the heart of every online brokerage is its ability to help investors confidently turn decisions into actions. Whether you’re buying a stock, selling an ETF, trading options or researching your next opportunity, the trading experience plays a critical role in your overall investing success.
The Trading Experience category evaluates how effectively brokerages support investors throughout the trading process across desktop and mobile platforms. We assess everything from product availability and order-entry functionality to market data, research tools, alerts and the information investors need to make informed decisions before placing a trade.
The best trading experiences do more than simply process transactions. They provide the tools, information and confidence investors need to navigate increasingly complex markets while making it easy to execute trades accurately and efficiently. This category recognizes the firms that deliver the strongest overall trading experience for self-directed investors.
TD Direct Investing retains the Gold award for Trading Experience in 2026, continuing to deliver one of Canada’s most comprehensive environments for self-directed investors. Its strength lies in the depth of market intelligence, research tools and trading support available throughout the investment decision-making process.
Whether investors are researching opportunities, evaluating market conditions or placing trades, TD Direct Investing provides access to some of the industry’s strongest market data and analytical resources. This combination of information and execution continues to make it a favourite among investors seeking a more informed trading experience.
While some competitors offer a more streamlined transactional experience, TD Direct Investing remains the benchmark for investors who value research, insight and decision-making support alongside trading functionality.
Curious how TD Direct Investing supports your trading goals? Check out our full analysis of the platform’s strengths and opportunities.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s digital platforms.
BMO InvestorLine moves into the Silver position in the revised 2026 rankings, replacing Questrade, largely on the strength of its leading mobile trading experience. The combination of intuitive order-entry processes across both desktop and mobile platforms, along with efficient trade execution capabilities, provides a compelling experience for self-directed investors.
A key strength is BMO InvestorLine’s ability to connect market intelligence and research with the order-entry process, particularly through its innovative Options Hub. While the transition between research and execution could still be refined, investors trading stocks, ETFs or options benefit from a relatively streamlined process across both desktop and mobile platforms.
While TD Direct Investing distinguishes itself through the depth of its market intelligence and research capabilities, and Questrade through its streamlined trading processes and accessibility, BMO InvestorLine offers an effective balance of both approaches. Together, these three firms help set the standard for online trading experiences in Canada.
Want to explore how BMO InvestorLine supports your trading needs? Dive into the full platform breakdown for more details.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about BMO InvestorLine’s digital platforms.
Return to categories list.
Successful investing requires more than just the ability to place trades. Investors need access to quality information, educational resources and planning tools that help them make informed decisions and build confidence over time. The best brokerages recognize that investor success is closely tied to investor knowledge.
The Investor Resources Experience category evaluates how effectively brokerages support investor learning and decision-making through educational content, planning tools, market research, alerts and other resources available across their digital platforms. We assess both the depth and accessibility of these resources, whether investors are just beginning their investing journey or looking to expand their knowledge and skills.
Strong investor resources can help investors better understand markets, evaluate opportunities and make more informed decisions. This category recognizes the firms that go beyond transactions and demonstrate a commitment to supporting investor education, development and long-term success.
TD Direct Investing retains the Gold award for Investor Resources Experience in 2026, continuing to set the standard for investor education, planning tools, and market intelligence among Canadian online brokerages. Its extensive collection of research resources, analytical tools, and educational content helps investors make more informed decisions regardless of their experience level.
What continues to separate TD from many competitors is the breadth and accessibility of its resources. From planning tools and market insights to educational content and investment research, the platform provides investors with a comprehensive support system throughout their investing journey.
While competitors continue to improve their offerings, TD Direct Investing remains the benchmark in a category that is increasingly important as investors seek more than just a place to trade.
Want to see how TD supports your investing knowledge and decision-making? Explore the full breakdown of its platform experience.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s digital platforms.
BMO InvestorLine moves into the Silver position in 2026, overtaking Desjardins Online Brokerage through continued investments in investor education, research tools, and decision-making resources. The firm’s commitment to helping investors learn and grow has become increasingly evident across both its desktop and mobile experiences.
A standout enhancement is BMO InvestorLine’s Options Hub, which combines educational content with practical trading tools to help investors better understand and navigate options strategies. Combined with a growing collection of research resources and investor support tools, BMO continues to strengthen its position as a platform focused on investor development.
While there is still room to expand certain research and planning capabilities, BMO InvestorLine’s recent investments demonstrate a clear commitment to supporting investors beyond the transaction itself.
Curious about how BMO InvestorLine supports investor education and research? Explore our detailed platform review to learn more.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about BMO InvestorLine’s digital platforms.
Return to categories list.
There has never been a better time to become a self-directed investor—and there has never been more noise competing for your attention. From commission-free trading and celebrity endorsements to flashy mobile apps and promises of effortless investing, today’s brokerage marketplace is filled with firms competing for one thing: new investors.
That’s why choosing the right brokerage matters. As a new investor, you’re not just selecting a place to buy and sell investments. You’re choosing a partner that can help you build knowledge, develop confidence, and learn the skills needed to become a successful long-term investor. The best brokerages recognize that investing is a journey, not a transaction.
For this category, we evaluate the complete experience of a typical new investor placing zero to four trades per month. We assess platform usability, account-opening experiences, educational resources, customer service, fees, and the tools available to support learning and decision-making.
Perhaps the most important lesson for new investors is this: don’t confuse low cost with high value. While commission-free trading can be attractive, the right brokerage should offer more than just a low price. Education, guidance, research tools, and responsive support can often prove far more valuable than the savings from a few free trades.
The firms recognized in this category demonstrate a commitment to helping investors learn, grow, and build confidence. Because when you’re just getting started finding the right teacher can be just as important as finding the right brokerage.
TD Direct Investing reclaims the Gold award for New Investors in 2026, narrowly edging Questrade in one of the closest category races in this year’s review. Its continued strength reflects a long-standing commitment to helping investors build knowledge, confidence, and investing skills throughout their self-directed journey.
What separates TD Direct Investing is the depth of resources available to new investors. From educational content and planning tools to market intelligence and investor support, the platform provides a strong foundation for those looking to learn as they invest. Rather than focusing solely on getting investors started, TD emphasizes helping them grow into more knowledgeable and capable investors over time.
While some competitors may offer lower costs or simplified experiences, TD Direct Investing remains one of the strongest choices for investors seeking guidance, education, and long-term development alongside their investing activities.
Want to better understand how TD Direct Investing supports new investors? Explore our detailed experience breakdown to learn more.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s investor experiences.
Questrade earns the Silver award for New Investors in 2026, finishing just behind TD Direct Investing in a highly competitive category. The firm’s combination of commission-free trading, intuitive platforms and strong service responsiveness continues to make it an attractive destination for Canadians taking their first steps into self-directed investing.
A key advantage is Questrade’s ability to reduce many of the barriers that often discourage new investors from getting started. The account-opening process is straightforward, the platforms are easy to navigate, and investors benefit from a supportive overall experience that encourages participation and learning.
While TD Direct Investing distinguishes itself through the depth of its educational and planning resources, Questrade’s strength lies in creating an accessible environment where investors can begin their journey with confidence. Together, the two firms demonstrate that successful investing is about more than just pricing—it’s about providing the tools, support and opportunities investors need to grow.
Curious about how Questrade supports new investors at every stage? Explore our full breakdown of investor experiences to learn more.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s investor experiences.
Return to categories list.
While much of the brokerage industry’s marketing is focused on attracting new investors, seasoned investors remain the foundation of the self-directed investing marketplace. These investors have spent years building their knowledge, refining their strategies and navigating both bull and bear markets. As a result, they often expect more from their brokerage than simple trading functionality or promotional offers.
The Seasoned Investor Experience category recognizes that experienced investors have different priorities. They typically value robust trading tools, comprehensive market research, reliable service, advanced account features, and competitive pricing that supports more active investing habits. They are less likely to be influenced by marketing campaigns and more likely to evaluate a brokerage based on how well it helps them execute their investing strategy.
For this category, we evaluated the experience of investors placing between five and 33 trades per month, assessing platform functionality, trading capabilities, fees, service levels, and the overall quality of the investor experience. The goal is to identify the firms that best support investors who already understand the basics and are looking for a platform that can keep pace with their evolving needs.
Experienced investors should expect more from their brokerage relationship. The firms recognized in this category demonstrate a commitment to supporting investors not only as they begin their investing journey, but throughout the years that follow.
Questrade retains the Gold award for Seasoned Investors in 2026, continuing to offer one of the most complete experiences available to Canada’s more experienced self-directed investors. Its combination of broad product availability, strong trading capabilities, responsive service and commission-free stock and ETF trading continues to make it a compelling choice for investors who know what they want from a brokerage.
A key strength is Questrade’s ability to support investors as their needs evolve. Whether managing a traditional portfolio, exploring options strategies or seeking greater flexibility across investment products, the platform provides the tools and functionality experienced investors expect.
While newer competitors continue to emerge and established firms continue to evolve, Questrade remains one of the strongest destinations for investors seeking a balance of value, capability and flexibility.
Want to explore how Questrade supports your self-directed investing journey? Check out the detailed investor experience data to learn more.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s investor experiences.
BMO InvestorLine moves into the Silver position in the revised 2026 rankings, replacing Qtrade Direct Investing and narrowly edging out TD Direct Investing in one of the closest category races of the year. BMO InvestorLine delivers many of the qualities experienced investors value most: reliability, functionality and a straightforward investing experience.
The firm’s move to commission-free stock and ETF trading removes a significant cost consideration for seasoned investors evaluating the platform. Combined with strong research tools, a proven mobile trading experience and a platform that prioritizes substance over flash, BMO InvestorLine continues to appeal to investors who value functionality and execution over marketing appeal.
Experienced investors often know exactly what they need from a brokerage and are less likely to be influenced by the latest trends or promotional campaigns. BMO InvestorLine has a long history of serving seasoned investors, and its continued investment in platform enhancements, trading capabilities and investor resources demonstrates a commitment to meeting their evolving needs. With competitive pricing now added to the equation, the firm has further strengthened its position as a compelling choice for experienced self-directed investors.
Interested in how BMO InvestorLine supports experienced investors? Explore our detailed review to see how it measures up.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about BMO InvestorLine’s digital platforms.
Return to categories list.
Commission-free trading has quickly gone from industry disruptor to industry expectation. What was once a unique selling feature offered by only a handful of firms is now available from a growing number of Canadian brokerages, making it less of a differentiator and more of a starting point for comparison.
As a result, this category focuses on much more than pricing alone. We evaluate each firm’s overall investor experience, including desktop and mobile platforms, service levels and the quality of the tools and resources available to investors. After all, free trading only creates value if the platform itself helps investors succeed.
It’s also important to understand that not all commission-free offerings are created equal. Some firms provide unlimited commission-free trading on stocks and ETFs, while others promote limited free-trading programs or impose restrictions that may not be obvious from their marketing. Investors should always take the time to understand exactly what is—and isn’t—included before making a decision.
The rapid growth of commission-free trading has benefited Canadian investors, but it has also created a new challenge: determining whether a firm’s overall experience matches its pricing promise. The best firms in this category combine competitive pricing with strong platforms, useful tools, educational resources and dependable service.
As we’ve often said, free trading is great—but it shouldn’t be the only reason you choose a brokerage. The most successful investors look beyond the commission schedule and focus on the complete investing experience.
Questrade retains the Gold award for $0 Commission Online Brokers in 2026, continuing to demonstrate that commission-free trading and a strong investor experience can successfully coexist. While an increasing number of firms now offer commission-free stock and ETF trading, Questrade remains the category benchmark by pairing competitive pricing with industry-leading digital experiences and service performance.
What continues to separate Questrade from many competitors is that its value proposition extends well beyond commissions. Investors benefit from strong platforms, broad product availability, responsive service and competitive options pricing, creating an experience that appeals to both new and experienced investors.
As commission-free trading becomes more common across the industry, Questrade continues to show that the best $0 commission broker isn’t simply the cheapest—it’s the one that delivers the strongest overall investor experience.
Want to see what makes Questrade one of Canada’s leading commission-free brokerages? Explore the details and discover how it balances cost, service and functionality.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s investor experiences.
Qtrade Direct Investing moves into the Silver position in 2026 following its decision to eliminate commissions on stock and ETF trades. The move removed one of the firm’s few remaining competitive disadvantages and immediately strengthened an already well-rounded investor experience.
For years, Qtrade built its reputation on strong trading tools, quality research resources and dependable platform experiences. Now, with commission-free trading added to the equation, investors no longer need to choose between pricing and functionality. The result is a platform that delivers both value and capability for self-directed investors.
While competition among commission-free brokers continues to intensify, Qtrade’s combination of mature platforms, investor-focused tools and competitive pricing helped it secure this year’s Silver award.
Interested in learning more about Qtrade’s commission-free offering? Explore our detailed review to see how it compares with the competition.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Qtrade Direct Investing’s investor experiences.
Return to categories list.
In a world increasingly focused on commission-free trading, it can be easy to assume that paying commissions automatically puts a brokerage at a disadvantage. Our research continues to show that’s not necessarily true.
Many commission-based brokerages continue to attract investors by offering strong trading platforms, robust market research, educational resources, and advanced tools that help investors make more informed decisions. For many experienced investors, the value of these features can outweigh the cost of a few dollars per trade.
This category evaluates brokerages that continue to charge commissions on stock and ETF trades. Using Surviscor’s four core experience pillars—desktop platforms, mobile platforms, fees and service—we assess the overall value these firms deliver to active investors placing between five and 33 trades per month.
As with commission-free brokers, investors should look beyond the marketing. Some firms justify higher commissions with meaningful tools and services, while others may charge premium prices without delivering a premium experience. Likewise, some “free” platforms may recover costs through limited functionality, restricted features or other trade-offs that aren’t immediately obvious.
The firms recognized in this category demonstrate that value isn’t determined solely by price. The best brokerages are those that provide investors with the tools, information and support they need to invest with confidence, regardless of whether they charge a commission.
TD Direct Investing retains the Gold award among commission-based online brokers in 2026, continuing to demonstrate why many investors remain willing to pay commissions in exchange for a premium investing experience. While commission-free trading continues to gain momentum across the industry, TD’s combination of trading tools, market intelligence, investor resources, and platform capabilities remains difficult to match.
What continues to distinguish TD Direct Investing is the depth of support it provides investors throughout their investing journey. Whether conducting research, building a portfolio, or executing trades, investors benefit from one of the industry’s most comprehensive collections of tools, educational resources, and market insights.
As this category demonstrates, value isn’t always measured by the lowest price. For investors seeking a complete and well-supported investing experience, TD Direct Investing continues to set the standard among commission-based brokerages.
Want to dig deeper into what TD Direct Investing offers? Explore our investor experience data for a detailed look at what you’re getting in return for those commissions.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s investor experiences.
Scotia iTRADE moves into the Silver position in 2026 following Qtrade Direct Investing’s transition into the commission-free category. Long recognized for its strong desktop platform and overall investor experience, Scotia iTRADE continues to offer a compelling option for investors who value functionality, research and account management capabilities.
The firm’s strengths lie in its well-rounded platform experience, particularly for investors who prefer a traditional brokerage environment supported by robust tools and resources. Combined with a long-standing reputation in the Canadian marketplace, Scotia iTRADE remains a dependable choice for self-directed investors.
While it still faces pressure from both commission-free competitors and category leader TD Direct Investing, Scotia iTRADE continues to demonstrate that paying commissions can still be worthwhile when supported by a strong overall investor experience.
Curious about how Scotia iTRADE performs across different investor journeys? Explore our detailed investor experience data to see how it compares with the competition.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Scotia iTRADE’s investor experiences.
Return to categories list.
For many Canadians, investing with the same institution that handles their banking can offer convenience, familiarity, and a sense of comfort. The country’s bank-owned brokerages continue to attract a large share of self-directed investors by combining investing services with broader banking relationships.
This category evaluates the overall experience delivered by Canada’s bank-owned online brokerages, assessing their desktop and mobile platforms, fees, service levels, and overall investor experience. The goal is to identify the firms that provide the strongest all-around experience for self-directed investors, regardless of investing style or experience level.
TD Direct Investing once again earns the Gold award among Canada’s bank-owned online brokerages, continuing to distinguish itself through a combination of strong platforms, comprehensive investor resources, and broad appeal across all investor types.
Its ability to consistently perform well across virtually every area of evaluation reinforces why it remains the benchmark among bank-owned firms. Whether investors are looking for educational resources, research tools, trading capabilities, or overall platform quality, TD Direct Investing continues to deliver one of the industry’s most complete experiences.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about TD Direct Investing’s digital platforms.
BMO InvestorLine moves into the Silver position among bank-owned online brokerages in the revised 2026 standings, replacing Scotia iTRADE. The firm’s strengths continue to lie in its digital platforms, active trader programs and recent move to $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades, helping make it a compelling choice for self-directed investors seeking the familiarity and convenience of a bank-owned brokerage.
BMO InvestorLine’s improved standing reflects a meaningful shift in the competitive landscape among Canada’s bank-owned brokerages. While TD Direct Investing continues to set the pace, BMO InvestorLine has strengthened its position within the group, demonstrating that continued investment in the investor experience, combined with more competitive pricing, can make a significant difference. Its Silver recognition reinforces its emergence as one of the strongest bank-owned alternatives for Canadian self-directed investors.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about BMO InvestorLine’s digital platforms.
Return to categories list.
Non-bank brokerages have played a major role in reshaping Canada’s self-directed investing landscape. Originally known for challenging the pricing and service models of the large financial institutions, many of these firms now compete by offering innovative platforms, competitive pricing, and investor-focused experiences.
This category evaluates the overall experience delivered by Canada’s non-bank online brokerages, assessing their desktop and mobile platforms, fees, service levels, and overall investor experience. While these firms vary in size, ownership and target audience, they continue to push the industry forward by giving investors more choice and encouraging greater competition across the marketplace.
Questrade retains the Gold award among Canada’s non-bank online brokerages in 2026, continuing to demonstrate why it remains one of the industry’s most complete investing platforms. Its combination of commission-free trading, strong digital experiences, responsive service, and broad product availability continues to appeal to both new and experienced investors.
As competition among non-bank brokerages continues to grow, Questrade remains the benchmark against which many of its competitors are measured.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Questrade’s investor experience.
Qtrade Direct Investing once again earns the Silver award among non-bank online brokerages in 2026. The firm’s strengths continue to include strong research tools, reliable platform experiences, and a straightforward approach to self-directed investing that resonates with a wide range of investors.
The addition of commission-free stock and ETF trading further strengthens Qtrade’s value proposition, helping it maintain its position as one of Canada’s leading independent brokerage providers.
Surviscor’s likes and dislikes about Qtrade Direct Investing’s investor experience.
Return to categories list.
To view all the data in the table, slide the columns right/left/up/down using your fingers or mouse.
|Surviscor reviews
|Wait time for a non-authenticated e-based service enquiry
|Standard stock trading commissions
|ECN fee on top of the regular commission
|Different commission fees for active investors (>150 trades per quarter)
|Different commission fees for students/young adults
|$0 commission ETFs and max no. of ETFs
|Fractional share trading
|Basic options trading commissions
|Multi-leg options trade
|Non-registered accounts annual fee
|Registered accounts annual fee
|Minimum account balance required for no annual fee
|Inactivity fee
|How to avoid inactivity fee
|BMO InvestorLine Review
|23 hours
(64 in 2025)
|$0.00
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
All
|✘
|$0.90/contract
|✔
|$0
|$0
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Canaccord Genuity Direct Review
|5 hours
(8 in 2025)
|$9.99
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|$1.00/contract (min. $10)
|✘
|✘
|✔
$125
|✘
|✔
$20/month
|N/A
|CIBC Investor’s Edge Review
|45 hours
(26 in 2025)
|$6.95
|✘
|✔
$4.95
|✔
$0
under 25 years old
with banking
or
$5.95
students under 25 years old
|✘
|✘
|$6.95 + $1.25/contract
|✔
|✔
$100
|✔
$100
|$10,000 across all accounts
|✘
|N/A
|CI Direct Trading Review
|63 hours
(41 in 2025)
|$0.01/share (min. $1.99,
max. $7.99)
|✔
|✔
$3.99
|✘
|✔
Buys only
|✘
|$7.99 + $1.25/contract
|✘
|✔
$100
|✔
$100
|$5,000 across all accounts; no fees for clients 26 or younger
|✔
$24.95/quarter
|✔
$5,000 across all accounts
or under
26 years old
|Desjardins Online Brokerage Review
|68 hours
(70 in 2025)
|$0.00
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
All
|✘
|$1.25/contract
(min. $8.75)
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Registered $15,000
Non-registered $15,000 or 125 completed trades per year
|✔
$30/quarter
|✔
$15,000 or more in account assets
or
6 executed trades over past 12 months
or
registered account
|Interactive Brokers Review
|45 hours
(41 in 2025)
|$0.01/share
(max 0.5% of value,
min. $1.00)
and
USD$0.008/share
(max 0.4% of value,
min $0.80)
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✔
Limited,
no clear list
|✔
|$1.25/contract (min. $1.50)
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
$10/month, minus USD commissions
|✔
$3
Under 25 years old
or
USD$100,000 account assets or more
|moomoo Canada
|18 hours*
|$0.0149/share CAD (min $1.49)
and
US$0.0099/ share (min $1.99)
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
(Canada)
|US TRADING ONLY
$0.65/contract (min $1/order)
|✔
Note:
US TRADING ONLY
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|N/A
|National Bank Direct Brokerage Review
|45 hours
(71 in 2025)
|$0.00
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
All
|✘
|$1.25/contract
(min. $6.25)
|✘
|✔
$100
Divided across all accounts
|✔
$100
Divided across all accounts
|$20,000
Across all accounts
or
under 30 years old
or
enrolled professional
or
InvestCube account
|✘
|N/A
|Qtrade Direct Investing Review
|51 hours
(19 in 2025)
|$0.00
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|$0.75/contract
|✔
|✔
$100
|✔
$100
|$25,000 across all accounts
or
young investor (18 to 30)
or
recurring $100 contribution per month
or
minimum trades per month
|✘
|N/A
|Questrade Review
|6 hours
(3 in 2025)
|$0.00
|✘
With normal routing (you can’t choose the exchange)
|✔
$0.75/option contract
|✘
|✔
All
|✔
(limited list)
|$0.99/contract
|✔
|✘
|✘
|✘
$1,000 minimum account opening requirement
|✘
|N/A
|RBC Direct Investing Review
|86 hours
(42 in 2025)
|$9.95
Note: 50 Free Trades using GoSmart Mobile
|✘
|✔
$6.95
|✘
Encourages use of GoSmart Mobile to receive free trades
|✔
Only select ETFs GoSmart Mobile
|✘
|$9.95 + $1.25/contract
|✔
Note: Unavailable via GoSmart Mobile
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|N/A
|Scotia iTRADE Review
|10 hours
(42 in 2025)
|$9.99
|✔
Only for after-hours U.S. markets
|✔
$4.99
|✘
|✔
103
|✘
|$9.99 + $1.25/contract
|✔
|✔
$100
|✔
$100
|Under 26 years old
or
registered
$25,000 account balance or 12 completed trades per year
or
non-registered
$10,000 account balance or 1 completed trade per quarter
|✔
$25/quarter
non-registered
|✔
$10,000 or more
or
1 executed trade over 3 months
or
new account
or
younger than 25 years old
|TD Direct Investing Review
|3 hours
(6 in 2025)
|$9.99
Note: 100 Free Trades using EasyTrade App
|✔
|✔
$7.00
|✘
Encourages use of TD EasyTrade to receive free trades
|✔
Only TD ETFs
EasyTrade App
|✔
|$9.99 + $1.25/contract
|✔
Note:
Active Trader Platform
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
$25/quarter
|✔
$15,000 or more household assets
or
3 trades over 3 months
or
new account
or
TD Easy Trade accounts
|Wealthsimple Trade Review
|Not Availble, Only social media and phone support available
|$0.00
Note:
Not all stocks and ETFs are available
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
Limited,
not all available
|✔
|$0.00
Note:
US TRADING ONLY
|✔
Note:
US TRADING ONLY
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|N/A
|Webull Canada
|10 hours*
|$0.00
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✔
|✘
(Canada)
|$0.99/contract after promotional period
|✔
Note:
US TRADING ONLY
|✘
|✘
|✘
|✘
|N/A
Return to table of contents.
by MoneySense Editors
Online brokers allow self-directed investors to pick, buy and trade assets such as stocks, bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on their own, without the guidance or assistance of an advisor or a trading agent. Because online brokerages cut out the middleman, the trading fees do not have to account for a professional’s commission, so you save the difference in costs. This significant savings is the reason why online brokers are also known as discount brokers.
While Canada’s online brokers provide roughly the same basic DIY investing and trading services, the platforms, fees and access to investing information can differ
For everyday investors in Canada, the low (and sometimes $0) fees charged by online brokers have been a boon. Compare the commissions and fees charged by all 15 Canadian online brokerages.
So, you may be wondering how online brokers make enough money to stay in business, if they aren’t charging any fees. As this Bloomberg Businessweek article (paywall) notes, “Brokerages can make money from simply lending out the cash you aren’t using. And once you sign up for free trades, they have a chance to sell you other services.” Other costs, such as foreign exchange fees, help to ensure that online brokerages stay profitable.
No doubt, $0 commissions are attractive. Who doesn’t want free transactions? But before you rush to move your money to a no-commission firm, ask yourself: “Why is this firm, which is clearly in the marketplace to make money, willing to absorb all of my costs?” After all, even a not-for-profit business has operating costs to cover, including wages, system upkeep and general operations. Simply put, if there are no commission charges, then the brokerage is earning fees elsewhere. Perhaps it’s through inflated foreign exchange rates, limited or delayed market data, or order-flow partners (where the online broker sends customers’ buy and sell orders to a partner for processing and gets paid for each one).
Wealthsimple Trade started the trend a few years back to announce its presence, but it has stock and ETF availability issues along with a scaled-back offering. National Bank Discount Brokerage and Desjardins Online Brokerage now offer $0 commissions for stocks and ETFs, and they do have some minor costs in the small print. And recently Questrade announced $0 commissions, too, this year.
TD Direct Investing and CIBC Investor’s Edge jumped into the fold, too. TD offers the first 50 stock trades per year for free, but only on its scaled-back mobile-based platform, TD EasyTrade, which is basic at best. And CIBC only offers $0 commissions to investors under age 25.
Return to categories list.
See the full comparison tool of the best 15 online brokers in Canada to see how they stack up.
The MoneySense Best Online Brokerages rankings are powered by independent research conducted by Surviscor, a Canadian research and consulting firm specializing in the analysis of digital financial services experiences.
To evaluate Canada’s online brokerages, Surviscor analyzed nearly 8,000 data points per firm across desktop platforms, mobile platforms, pricing structures and service experiences. The review process also included extensive real-world testing of investor tasks and platform functionality to assess how firms perform in everyday investing situations—not just how they market themselves.
Fees and commissions were evaluated using multiple investor profiles representing different levels of trading activity, from occasional investors to more active traders. Service performance was measured through 137 to 139 separate interactions per firm conducted over a 12-month period ending April 30, 2026, allowing us to assess both responsiveness and consistency over time.
For 2026, the review universe expanded to include additional brokerage firms, including new entrants to the Canadian marketplace. To better differentiate performance across a larger field of competitors, the overall scoring model was expanded from a five-point ranking system to a 10-point ranking system. Firms received points based on their ranking within each category, with 10 points awarded for a first-place finish, nine points for second place and so on.
Overall rankings were determined using each firm’s performance across eight of the 10 review categories applicable to its business model. Because of the expanded scoring system and larger review universe, 2026 point totals should not be directly compared to prior years. Changes in ranking position provide a more meaningful indication of relative improvement or decline.
Choosing an online brokerage is an important decision, and this annual ranking is only one part of the story. Investors have different goals, experience levels and priorities, which is why ongoing research and education can play an important role in finding the right financial partner.
For more than two decades, Surviscor.com has independently evaluated Canada’s online brokerages, digital banks and credit unions. Our research focuses on the experiences that matter most to consumers, including digital platforms, customer service, pricing and overall user experience. The goal is simple: help Canadians make more informed financial decisions based on objective analysis rather than marketing claims.
Whether you’re comparing brokerage firms, researching digital banking options or looking to better understand industry trends, Surviscor’s company reviews and rankings provide a deeper look at how firms perform in the real world.
Looking for a deeper dive into the issues shaping Canada’s digital financial services landscape? Surviscor’s Between the Lines blog explores emerging industry trends, platform developments, service challenges and noteworthy changes across the online brokerage and digital banking sectors.
From annual rankings and special reports to commentary on evolving investor and banking experiences, Between the Lines provides additional context behind the headlines and helps consumers stay informed as the marketplace continues to evolve.
To learn more, visit Surviscor.com and explore the latest research, rankings and industry insights.
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Just an FYI regarding Questrade. Quebec residents are currently unable to open RIF and RESP accounts. The issue has been ongoing since May/June per my chat with them (posting this on Aug 7). I was told they have no idea when the issue will be resolved. CRAZY! This is what they’re telling their customers. Absolutely wild. I’ve been a Questrade account holder for several years now. I’m trying to rollover one of my RSP accounts to a RIF, but I can’t, they won’t do it. Absolutely wild.
The fact that Wealthsimple didn’t make top 10 tells you how bogus this survey is.
The fact that Moneysense failed to notice Wealthsimple is the fastest growing platform in the country is also interesting.
Pretty biased review and blatantly anti Wealthsimple. I have used both TD and Wealthsimple and the app experience is miles better on Wealthsimple over TD. The fact Td still charges commission in 2026 is laughable. Their app layout is horrible as well and there’s too many screens and confirmations when placing orders.