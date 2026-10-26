For the 14th time, MoneySense has partnered with Surviscor, a leading Canadian research and consulting firm specializing in customer experiences with digital and direct financial services, to offer an authoritative comparison of the various offerings for Canadian investors. The methodology is powered by Surviscor’s deep and unbiased research.

With more firms competing for your attention, more commission-free trading options and more marketing promises than ever before, finding the right brokerage can be challenging. If you’re not sure whether you’re with the right online broker, or if you’re taking your first steps into self-directed investing and trying to make sense of an increasingly crowded marketplace, our 2026’s guide can help can help you cut through the noise and identify the platform best suited to your investing goals, experience level and long-term success.

We evaluated providers across four key pillars of the investor experience:

Desktop platform Mobile platform Commissions and fees Service

We analyzed 10 experience categories through nearly 8,000 data points per firm and real-world testing of over 75 self-directed investor actions. The result is a ranking that reflects how firms perform, not just how they market themselves.

Editor’s note: This article was revised on October 26, 2026.



What are the top 10 best online brokerages in Canada?

Here are the 10 best online brokerages in Canada for 2026, based on a deep dive into what really matters to self-directed investors. We looked at performance across the four key pillars of the investor experience:

Desktop platform quality

Mobile platform functionality

Commissions and fees

Service availability and responsiveness

Each firm was scored using a detailed points system built on real investor experiences. Curious how the rankings were calculated? Check out our methodology at the bottom of the page to learn more about how we put these results together.

Firms sitting outside of the top 10 but that had at least 10 overall points:

Firms that did not make the review cut but have been evaluated by Surviscor:

Tap the (+) above to open the table of contents.

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Online investing in Canada

Canadian investors have never had more choice.

Over the past year, the online brokerage industry continued to evolve at a rapid pace. New competitors entered the Canadian market, commission structures continued to change and firms invested heavily in improving their digital platforms and investor experiences. For self-directed investors, that’s good news. Competition has never been stronger, and brokerages are working harder than ever to earn—and keep—your business.

The MoneySense Best Online Brokers review, powered by independent research from Surviscor, continues to cut through the marketing claims and focus on what matters most: the actual experience investors receive. While many firms continue to promote low fees, free trading and simplified investing, our research consistently shows that successful investing requires more than a catchy advertisement or a commission-free promise. Platform quality, investor resources, customer service and the ability to support investors through their learning journey remain critical factors when choosing a brokerage partner.

This year’s results highlight one of the most competitive races we have seen in years. The top three firms are separated by only a handful of points, demonstrating just how closely matched Canada’s leading brokerages have become. While established leaders continue to set the pace, several firms improved their standing through investments in platform functionality, investor education and overall digital experiences.

The Canadian brokerage landscape also expanded in 2026 with the addition of moomoo Canada and Webull Canada to our review universe. Their arrival reflects the growing interest by Canadian investors in globally owned online investing firms and provides even more choice for consumers. At the same time, specialty firms such as Interactive Brokers Canada and Canaccord Genuity Direct continue to serve specific investor segments, reminding investors that the “best” brokerage often depends on individual needs and investing styles.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this year’s review is that commission-free trading is no longer the differentiator it once was. As more firms reduce or eliminate trading commissions, investors must look beyond pricing and evaluate the complete experience. The strongest brokerages combine competitive pricing with intuitive platforms, meaningful investor resources, responsive service and the tools investors need to make informed decisions.

Whether you’re opening your first investment account, considering a switch from your current brokerage or simply looking to better understand the increasingly competitive marketplace, this guide is designed to help. Below you’ll find our 2026 rankings, category winners and detailed analysis of the firms shaping Canada’s online investing landscape.

If there is one lesson from this year’s results, it is this: choosing an online brokerage is no longer about finding the cheapest option. It’s about finding the right partner for your investing journey.