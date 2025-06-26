Its profit during the quarter amounted to zero cents USD per share, compared with a loss of seven cents US per share during the same period last year.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, saw its adjusted net income come in at USD$12.3 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of USD$14.3 million during the same period last year.

Total revenue came in at USD$121.7 million during the quarter, down from USD$123.4 million the previous year.

BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said in a press release that its QNX and secure communications divisions beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

He added that the company executed USD$10 million of share buybacks during the quarter.

Return to menu.

Also read The best online brokers, ranked and compared Read now

Alimentation Couche-Tard profit, revenue down in Q4

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) Numbers for its fourth quarter of 2024 (all figures in USD): Profit: $439.4 million (down from $453 million a year ago)

$439.4 million (down from $453 million a year ago) Sales: $16.3 billion (down from $17.6 billion)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it earned USD$442.3 million during the fourth quarter, down from USD$454.5 million during the same quarter last year.

The Laval, Que.-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported that net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at USD$439.4 million during the quarter, compared to USD$453 million during the same period last year.