Stock news for investors: Earnings from BlackBerry and Alimentation Couche-Tard
The latest earnings reports for Canadian investors from the cybersecurity and convenience-store giants.
Numbers for its first quarter of 2025 (all figures in USD)
BlackBerry Ltd. reported a net profit of USD$1.9 million during the first quarter, compared to a net loss of USD$41.4 million a year earlier.
Its profit during the quarter amounted to zero cents USD per share, compared with a loss of seven cents US per share during the same period last year.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, saw its adjusted net income come in at USD$12.3 million in the first quarter, compared with a loss of USD$14.3 million during the same period last year.
Total revenue came in at USD$121.7 million during the quarter, down from USD$123.4 million the previous year.
BlackBerry CEO John Giamatteo said in a press release that its QNX and secure communications divisions beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines.
He added that the company executed USD$10 million of share buybacks during the quarter.
Numbers for its fourth quarter of 2024 (all figures in USD):
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it earned USD$442.3 million during the fourth quarter, down from USD$454.5 million during the same quarter last year.
The Laval, Que.-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported that net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at USD$439.4 million during the quarter, compared to USD$453 million during the same period last year.
Earnings per diluted share came in at USD$0.46 during the fourth quarter, compared with USD$0.47 during the same period last year.
Revenue came in at USD$16.3 billion during the fourth quarter, down 7.5% on an annual basis.
The company said in a release that the decline in revenue was due partly to softer fuel demand in the U.S.
Alimentation Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said the company held the line on U.S. same-store sales amid economic and geopolitical challenges.
He added it also saw strong positive results for same-store sales in Canada and Europe.
